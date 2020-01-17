58°F
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: FEB. 19

January 17, 2020 - 3:21 pm
 

Jewel Awards winners announced

The Nevada State Apartment Association has announced the winners of its 13th annual Jewel Awards.

Honoring those companies and their employees who make the multifamily industry successful, the Dec. 14 event at Planet Hollywood recognized NVSAA members who had a transformative impact on the industry as a whole in 2019. The event featured an “Alice in Wonderland” theme and was attended by more than 1,000 NVSAA members and guests.

The following are 2019 Jewel Award winners:

■ Regional Manager of the Year — Amy Sybilrud, Stout Management Co.

■ Community of the Year (up to 225 units) — Arabella Apartments, Pinnacle Property Management Services.

■ Community of the Year (226+ units) — Topaz Springs, Bridge Property Management.

■ Community of the Year (tsx credit) — Boulder Pointe, Fore Property Co.

■ Community Manager of the Year (up to 225 units) — Terry Dycus, Advanced Management Group

■ Community Manager of the Year (226+ units) — Carla Escamilla, Pinnacle Property Management Services

■ Assistant Manager of the Year — Estefani Rocca, Bridge Property Management

■ Leasing Consultant of the Year (up to 225 units) — Stephanie Sigala, Stout Management Co.

■ Leasing Consultant of the Year (226+ units) — Kristin Alesna, Pinnacle Property Management Services

■ Maintenance Tech of the Year (up to 225 units) — Juan Diaz Garcia, Stout Management Co.

■ Maintenance Tech of the Year (226+ units) — Frederick Enriquez, Pinnacle Property Management Services

■ Maintenance Supervisor of the Year (up to 225 units) — Miguel Zempoalteca Perez, Stout Management Co.

■ Maintenance Supervisor of the Year (226+ units) — Alejandro Uriostegui, Pinnacle Property Management Services

■ Best Renovated Community of the Year — Cascade, Stout Management Co.

■ Best New Community of the Year — KAKTUSlife, Pinnacle Property Management Services

■ Property Management Company of the Year — Bridge Property Management

■ Business Partner of the Year — Silver Lands Inc.

■ Volunteers of the Year, Property — Gia Carlyn, Mark Taylor Cos.

■ Business Partner — Kelly Gettys, The Phoenix Staffing

■ Board of Directors — Steven Olmos, Silver Lands Inc.

The Nevada State Apartment Association is a nonprofit organization that provides a variety of services to its 894 community, property management and business partner members statewide, including legislative support, education and community outreach. NVSAA is committed to promoting and supporting the diversity, integrity and success of its members and their industry. For more information, visit NVSAA.org.

