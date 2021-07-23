REAL ESTATE BRIEFS JULY 24

Summerlin has started to accept submissions to its 2021 Summerlin Photography Competition, open to both professional and amateur photographers ages 18 and older. Submissions will be accepted through Sept. 9 under the Event section at Summerlin.com .

Summerlin photography competition announced

Winners will be announced and featured at the 2021 Summerlin Festival of Arts, Oct. 9-10 at Downtown Summerlin. Winning photos also may be displayed at Downtown Summerlin throughout the year and will be used on Summerlin social media channels with credit given to photographers.

Photographers are invited to submit photos in three categories: architecture, man-made landscapes and natural landscapes within and immediately adjacent to the community. To qualify, architectural and man-made landscapes as subject matter must be within Summerlin; natural landscapes must be located in Summerlin or within the adjacent Red Rock Canyon National Conversation Area/Spring Mountains area. For a Summerlin boundary map, visit Summerlin.com.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin, the community has been the subject of thousands of photos seen around the world.

“Summerlin is well-known for both its natural and man-made beauty, so the photo competition is the perfect way to invite shutterbugs to celebrate the community’s inherent splendor. From the stunning red rocks that frame the community’s western edge, to contemporary architecture and well-manicured parks, streetscapes and common areas, Summerlin offers no shortage of ideal subject matter for photographers. We are excited to start receiving submissions,” she said.

Photos will be juried by a team of professional photographers. Winners in each category will receive a Downtown Summerlin gift card valued at $250 and a professional-quality print of their winning photo that will be displayed at the Festival of Arts Oct. 9-10.

Runners-up in each category will receive a $50 Downtown Summerlin gift card.

A complete set of rules for the 2021 Summerlin Photography Competition can be found in the privacy policy at Summerlin.com.

CAMCO VP earns award for lifetime achievement

Christine Greengrass, CMCA, AMS, PCAM, received the Golden Star Award for lifetime achievement at the Community Associations Institute Nevada Chapter Awards Gala on July 16 at Red Rock Resort, where she was recognized for her leadership and dedication to the industry.

As vice president of association services at the Complete Association Management Company (CAMCO), Greengrass focuses on supervising non-developer-controlled communities and educating homeowners and board members on the processes and laws that govern community association living in Nevada.

Bringing more than 30 years of experience managing real estate communities in Nevada, Michigan and California, Greengrass joined CAMCO in 2017 as a regional director and general manager of the portfolio division before being promoted to vice president of community management.

Panattoni hires development manager

Panattoni Development Co. has announced that Phillip Dunning, CCIM, has joined the company as a development manager.

Dunning joins Panattoni with more than 16 years of experience in commercial real estate and analysis, including expanding an emerging national brand, building an iconic restaurant in Las Vegas, multifamily and commercial land subdivisions. He most recently served as a director of real estate development for The Siegel Group. In his new role with Panattoni Development, Dunning will be responsible for acquisition underwriting, entitlement, planning and executing construction projects and budgeting for all projects.

Dunning earned his CCIM designation in 2011 and is active in the Southern Nevada CCIM chapter as a member of the board of directors and past president. He is the past Nevada State operations chair for ICSC and has been a member of the Salvation Army ARC Advisory Council since 2015.

Penta Group announces promotions

The Penta Group has announced promotions of three team members across its Phoenix and Los Angeles offices.

■ Jacob Mumby is senior project engineer in Southern California. After establishing himself through work conducted on PENTA’s hospitality projects on the Las Vegas Strip, he has advanced to lead higher education projects spanning areas across the state, including Ojai, Los Angeles and Long Beach, California.

■ Colton Boudreaux has risen to the role of senior project engineer in Phoenix. In his new role, Colton will see an elevated responsibility in his continued management of construction projects in the health care sector, as well as business development in the Arizona region. Colton originally joined the PENTA team in fall of 2020.

■ Amr Elhelbawi has taken on the role of project manager in Southern California. Since joining PENTA in 2019, Amr has exemplified PENTA’s culture of excellence as he lends his talents to ongoing successful project completions in the hospitality and gaming industry.

Las Vegas City Council adopts 2050 master plan

The Las Vegas 2050 Master Plan was formally adopted by the City Council, establishing a new vision for a livable and sustainable Las Vegas over the next 30 years.

Developed with community input and the SmithGroup consulting team over the past two years, the plan addresses a variety of issues and top challenges, including population growth, public health, education, drought, public safety, parks and recreation, housing and economic diversification, in a manner that will provide residents equitable access to services, education and jobs.

As part of the plan, 16 areas have been established throughout the city’s territory, comprised of existing neighborhoods and districts such as downtown Las Vegas, Centennial Hills and Summerlin, each designed for the city to respond to the needs of constituents and businesses.

The plan also amends the land use of more than 3,000 parcels throughout the city to allow for new mixed-use, transit-oriented zoning.

To track progress on the plan, the city will feature outcomes of important long-term metrics to show achievement of the plan’s short-term and long-term goals. The city will start work immediately to implement the new plan with complementary projects with regional stakeholders, including:

■ Health and wellness centers.

■ Strong Start Academies.

■ New trails and bike facilities.

■ Drought and water conservation efforts.

■ Maryland Parkway bus rapid transit.

■ Zoning changes for mixed-use, transit-oriented developments.

“The 2050 Master Plan builds on the many accomplishments I mentioned in my State of the City address at the beginning of the year,” Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said. “We’ve been the nation’s fastest-growing city and have witnessed how places like downtown can be transformed with good planning. This plan for our community’s future will ensure Las Vegas remains the leading global destination for visitors and will deliver on our commitment of a well-planned, resilient and livable city for current and future residents for years to come.”

CALV to present Sept. 15 educational symposium

The Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) will feature a presentation on cyber security by fraud prevention expert Frank Abagnale of “Catch Me If You Can” fame as part of its annual educational symposium on Sept. 15.

CALV is hosting its 15th annual symposium for real estate professionals and others starting at 8 a.m. on Sept. 15 at The Orleans. CALV is presenting the daylong event in conjunction with the local chapter of SIOR (Society of Industrial and Office Realtors) and the Southern Nevada CCIM Chapter.

Abagnale is scheduled to speak at 9 a.m. The best-selling author of several books, he is best known as the inspiration for the main character in the hit movie “Catch Me If You Can.” After going from con man to consultant, his perspective and counsel have guided not only the FBI, but more than half of all the Fortune 500 companies in America.

The symposium also will include a breakfast, luncheon and other presentations and panel discussions by local experts on fraud prevention and cyber security, followed by a late afternoon reception and networking mixer at The Orleans.

CALV President Petra Latch, whose professional designations include being a member of the Appraisal Institute (MAI) and a Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM), said, “We’re looking forward to bringing commercial real estate professionals and others together for what we hope will be our biggest CALV symposium yet. Cyber security is a very important and timely topic and Frank Abagnale is a leading expert and a very entertaining speaker on the subject.”

Participants can register in advance or at the event. All-day admission is $99 for CALV members, or $149 for others. For more information or to register for the symposium, call CALV at 702-784-5050.

The Commercial Alliance Las Vegas is the commercial real estate division of Las Vegas Realtors. One of the largest organizations in Southern Nevada for commercial real estate professionals, it organizes and empowers the industry through education, networking, promoting professionalism and shaping public policy. Membership in CALV is open to Realtors and non-Realtors alike. For more information, visit www.calv.org.