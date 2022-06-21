91°F
Provided Content

REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: JUNE 18

PROVIDED CONTENT
June 21, 2022 - 10:48 am
 

MG Properties acquires Verona Apartments

MG Properties, a private San Diego-based real estate investor, owner, and operator, has acquired the 275-unit Verona Apartments in Henderson. MG Properties owns five other properties in the Las Vegas. The Henderson submarket is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country because of its job growth, award-winning master-planned communities, strong school system and amenities.

Relative affordability of Las Vegas when compared to coastal metros has led to expansion by top employers, and the location of Verona Apartments benefits from excellent accessibility to multiple major throughways that connect residents to major job centers throughout the metro.

“Las Vegas continues to be a major beneficiary of the economic recovery, with strong population and employment growth,” said Jeff Gleiberman, managing director of MG Properties. “We are pleased to add Verona to our regional portfolio and continue to be optimistic about the future prospects for the Las Vegas market.”

MG Properties has acquired 11 communities in 2022 so far, totaling over 2,800 units exceeding $990 million in combined value. The company is targeting further acquisitions in Washington, Texas, Oregon, Arizona, California, Colorado and Nevada.

Seller was represented by Taylor Sims of Cushman and Wakefield. Financing was provided by Brooks Benjamin and Corina Lam from Key Bank Real Estate Capital.

Henderson Hospital expansion completed

SR Construction, a full-service design-build general contractor, has announced the completion of the Henderson Hospital expansion project. This project consisted of a six-story patient tower valued at $150 million, adding 133 beds to the health care facility with an additional 44 beds shelled out for future growth needs. The tower opened its doors for new patients in late 2021.

“We are pleased to announce the completion of the Henderson Hospital tower and want to thank our valued client, The Valley Health System, and all of our trade partners who were involved in making this project a success,” said Bret Loughridge, president at SR Construction.

“It’s important to also consider the context of this construction project,” said Sam Kaufman, CEO of Henderson Hospital. “SR Construction worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to help us successfully open more in-patient and ER beds to care for the overwhelming number of patients who needed medical care. It’s been a true testament to the commitment and teamwork of everyone involved who helped our community access the care they needed.”

Phase one of the expansion project included the addition of 105 medical/surgical beds, including the relocation of the existing 25-bed observation nursing unit and increasing the observation unit to 36 beds.

This phase also included the expansion of Henderson Hospital’s Women’s Services area by adding six labor and delivery suites, another caesarean-section surgical suite, 18 new Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) beds, and four antepartum beds for high-risk mothers-to-be. To accommodate the expected increased patient volume, a three-story parking structure with 480 spaces was built, with the capability to expand to six stories.

HDR Architecture, P.C. served as the architect throughout this project.

Moro Pointe by Richmond American Homes is one of 11 neighborhoods in Summerlin that is down to ...
11 Summerlin neighborhoods near sell-out
Provided Content

Eleven neighborhoods in the master-planned community of Summerlin are down to fewer than 50 homes remaining, with some neighborhoods offering even fewer homes and nearing sell-out. In many cases, final home sales create special opportunities for buyers to take advantage of homebuilder offers that may include special pricing, extra upgrades and other incentives.

Arioso is one of 13 affordable senior housing communities by Ovation Design & Development. (Ova ...
Affordable senior apartments to open
Provided Content

Ovation Design Development, a local multifamily housing developer, held the grand opening of Arioso, a 195-unit affordable rental community for qualified low-income seniors in southwest Las Vegas. The complex is part of Ovation’s commitment to provide high-quality living centers, complete with recreational and resident service components, for low-income seniors, many of whom are on fixed incomes.

Henderson master-planned community Cadence offers amenities like the 50-acre Central Park. (Cad ...
Cadence kicks off summer with quick move-in options
Provided Content

Ranked as one of the nation’s Top 10 best selling master-planned communities, Cadence in Henderson offers quick move-in options for future residents to experience their dream home and community amenities in as little as 30 to 60 days.

As summer heats up, so does the fun at Downtown Summerlin, including the Summerlin Sounds summe ...
Summer fun at Downtown Summerlin
Provided Content

The Summerlin Sounds summer concert series kicked off June 8 and runs every Wednesday through July 13.

Canyon Springs High School English teacher Martin Vece, center in red shirt, with some of his s ...
Martin Vece of Canyon Springs wins Move 4 Less’ Favorite Teacher contest
Provided Content

Martin Vece, a Canyon Springs High School English teacher, was named “Favorite Teacher” following a contest for Teacher Appreciation Week. Move 4 Less sponsored the contest where nominees had to answer one question: “Why does this teacher make you smile?” This coincides with the Move 4 Less tagline: “Smile! It’s Moving Day!”

Reflection Bay Golf Club tees up charitable tournaments
Provided Content

Reflection Bay Golf Club, an award-winning Jack Nicklaus-designed course at Lake Las Vegas, is hosting a full lineup of charitable tournaments that will benefit several nonprofit organizations throughout Southern Nevada this year.

The Watermark The Watermark, a planned downtown Henderson mixed-use project, will be a multile ...
The Watermark to offer residential, commercial spaces
Provided Content

Downtown Henderson’s newest mixed-use project is bringing more flavor and entertainment to the Water Street District. The Watermark, an upcoming multilevel building with retail, office space and residential units, has signed leases with six retail and business establishments that will be opening their doors on the first floor of The Watermark later this year.

This Seven Hillis mansion has listed for $3.4 million. The Henderson custom-built home measures ...
Seven Hills mansion lists for $3.4 million
Sponsored Content

An estate showcasing one of the largest available lots in Henderson’s highly sought-after and exclusive Seven Hills community has hit the market for $3.4 million. Erika Delk of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties has been selected to represent the home, located at 2686 Ponte Vecchio Terrace in the prestigious gated subdivision of Terracina.

The Clark County Red Rock Canyon Legacy Trail project, designed to connect Summerlin its hikers ...
Summerlin marks National Trails Day
Provided Content

Summerlin is home to 200-plus miles of existing trailways. The master-planned community will mark Saturday’s American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day with recognition of the Clark County Red Rock Canyon Legacy Trail project, designed to connect Summerlin, its hikers and cyclists to the Red Rock Canyon.

Team Carver
Summerlin property lists for $1.7M
Provided Content

An estate located in Eagle Hills, one of Summerlin’s top luxury communities, has hit the Las Vegas market. The spacious multilevel home at 9237 White Tail Drive, represented by Leslie Carver of Team Carver, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, is listed for $1,700,000.