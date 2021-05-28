98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Provided Content

REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: MAY 30

Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas
May 28, 2021 - 3:00 pm
 
Nevada Hand’s construction company, Hand Construction, continues to build the organization’ ...
Nevada Hand’s construction company, Hand Construction, continues to build the organization’s largest multifamily affordable housing apartment community, Decatur Commons, in Southern Nevada. (Nevada Hand)
Nevada Hand’s Decatur Commons, an 80-unit affordable apartment community, has portions of the ...
Nevada Hand’s Decatur Commons, an 80-unit affordable apartment community, has portions of the senior and family units constructed at the corner of Decatur Boulevard and Alta Drive in Las Vegas. (Nevada Hand)
Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) attracted a record number of RSVPs and a crowd of more tha ...
Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) attracted a record number of RSVPs and a crowd of more than 120 people to its annual spring networking mixer for local real estate professionals held on May 13. (Commercial Alliance Las Vegas)

CALV mixer draws large crowd

Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) attracted a record number of RSVPs and a crowd of more than 120 people to its annual spring networking mixer for local real estate professionals held May 13.

The mixer was held in person at Las Vegas Country Club, at 3000 Joe W. Brown Drive, complying with public health regulations in place at the time.

CALV President Petra Latch, also a member of the Appraisal Institute (MAI), said: “It was great to see so many friends and colleagues after so many months of not being able to meet in person.”

“This was one of the largest crowds we’ve ever had for our annual spring mixer, and it was the most RSVPs we’ve ever had for this event,” Latch added. “I think this shows how so many people are eager to get back to doing things like this in person and getting back to some sense of normalcy.”

Latch thanked the event’s industry partners and sponsors. They included the local chapters of the Appraisal Institute (AI); Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA); CCIM (Certified Commercial Investment Member); CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women); IREM (Institute of Real Estate Management); NAIOP Southern Nevada; SIOR (Society of Industrial and Office Realtors); and BOMA (Building Owners and Managers Association).

CALV is the commercial real estate division of Las Vegas Realtors (LVR).

One of the largest organizations in Southern Nevada for commercial real estate professionals, it organizes and empowers the industry through education, networking, promoting professionalism and shaping public policy. Membership in CALV is open to Realtors and non-Realtors alike. For more information, visit calv.org.

^

Nevada Hand’s largest apartment community takes shape

Nevada Hand’s construction company, Hand Construction, continues to build the organization’s largest multifamily affordable housing apartment community, Decatur Commons, in Southern Nevada. Now, five months after breaking ground, the community is beginning to take shape.

The 480-unit apartment community has portions of the senior and family units constructed at the corner of Decatur Boulevard and Alta Drive in Las Vegas. What previously was 20 acres of flat, open land, will soon be transformed into Nevada Hand’s largest affordable housing community within their portfolio. This property will offer 240 units for families, 240 units for seniors, 10,000 square feet of planned inline retail space, and two quick serve food establishments on the corners.

Decatur Commons’ planned completion date is summer 2022. Pre-leasing for family units will begin in August 2021, and pre-leasing for senior units will begin in January 2022.

Robert Feibleman, executive vice president of Hand Construction said, “Even though we are still working through the effects of the pandemic, the local community of governmental agencies, design professionals, subcontractors and suppliers have all pulled together as a Vegas strong team with a common goal to build yet another fantastic community. Everyone is proud to be part of such an important community asset that will provide Decatur Commons’ future residents more than a home.”

To show interest in residing in this community, an interest form is available to the public on Nevada Hand’s website at nevadahand.org/explore-our-homes/decatur-commons. Please note this is not an application or wait list for the community.

Decatur Commons will be near the freeway, public transportation, major job centers, grocery stores, schools, shopping malls, pharmacies, restaurants, and entertainment venues. Community amenities will include: pool, spa, exercise/fitness facilities, community room with kitchen and multipurpose rooms.

MOST READ
1
‘There’s a lot of scared people in this town:’ Tensions run high in Mesquite
‘There’s a lot of scared people in this town:’ Tensions run high in Mesquite
2
Andre Agassi’s home in Las Vegas now for sale
Andre Agassi’s home in Las Vegas now for sale
3
Control Board issues notice on end of COVID-19 casino restrictions
Control Board issues notice on end of COVID-19 casino restrictions
4
A’s leaving Las Vegas bullish on city’s MLB possibility
A’s leaving Las Vegas bullish on city’s MLB possibility
5
A’s float $1B price tag for Las Vegas stadium, source says
A’s float $1B price tag for Las Vegas stadium, source says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Downtown Summerlin has announced the return of Summerlin Sounds, its summer concert series, sta ...
Summer concert series returns to Downtown Summerlin
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin, the popular shopping, dining, entertainment and sports destination in the heart of the Summerlin master-planned community, announces the return of Summerlin Sounds, its summer concert series starting in June. Weekly festivities take place on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin every Wednesday, June 9-July 14. All concerts are free and open to the public.

Sherwood Palms, a multifamily property in the Convention Center District of Las Vegas, was purc ...
Vintage Vegas apartment complex sold
Provided Content

Las Vegas-based Camino Verde Group, a real estate investment, development and asset management company, has acquired Sherwood Palms, a multifamily property in the Convention Center District of Las Vegas. The apartment community is at 2635-2655 Sherwood St. and is the fourth they have acquired in this neighborhood.

Cadence will host a A Walk to Remember Memorial Day event on Monday. It will be held at Central ...
Cadence to celebrate Memorial Day
Provided Content

Wear blue: run to remember (wear blue), a national, nonprofit organization committed to building a running community that honors the service and sacrifice of the American military, is once again proud to announce its annual A Walk to Remember Memorial Day event. On Monday, more than 20,000 runners and walkers around the world will become a living memorial to America’s fallen heroes.

For a $5 donation to the Kline Veterans Fund, families can register for a spot in the car parad ...
Skye Canyon to host patriotic car parade
Provided Content

By popular demand and in celebration of Memorial Day, Skye Canyon is hosting its second annual Patriotic Car Parade on May 29. An opportunity for families to show off their patriotic spirit, community pride and creativity, this year’s event also helps support Kline Veterans Fund, one of the community’s charity partners.

Margi Grein
Don’t get swept up by home repair scams this spring
By Margi Grein Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

April showers bring May flowers — along with a list of projects to tackle around the house. If your spring-cleaning agenda includes minor or major home renovation plans, it’s likely you’ll require the services of a contractor to help your vision come to life. Whether updating your flooring, renovating your kitchen or building a pool or spa, it’s always important to hire licensed contractors who are in good standing with the Nevada State Contractors Board

The Verismo neighborhood by Richmond American Homes in Cadence offers the Boxwood model. Offeri ...
Richmond American’s Verismo at Cadence nearly sold out
Provided Content

One of Cadence’s newest and most popular neighborhoods is close to selling out. Richmond American Homes’ ninth neighborhood at Cadence in Henderson, Verismo, features five two-story plans ranging from 1,450 square feet to 1,890 square-feet and up to four bedrooms.

Lake Las Vegas will kick off Memorial Day weekend with its annual Pets & Pancakes event at the ...
Lake Las Vegas to kick off Memorial Day weekend
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas is bringing back one of Henderson’s most pet-friendly traditions — Pets Pancakes! The community’s annual event at the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club includes breakfast from celebrity chef Scott Commings and both a pet parade and pet fair to benefit Opportunity Village and the Nevada SPCA. Residents, guests and their furry companions are invited to join the fun May 29 beginning at 8 a.m.

Savannah is one of four neighborhoods by Taylor Morrison offered in Summerlin. It is an all sin ...
Taylor Morrison offers four Summerlin neighborhoods
Provided Content

Taylor Morrison, one of nine national homebuilders developing homes in Summerlin offers four neighborhoods throughout the community. Its two newest neighborhoods of Savannah and Cascades are in the community’s newest area of Summerlin West; Jade Ridge is in The Cliffs village; and the Luna collection at Affinity is in the heart of the community in the village of Summerlin Centre.

Luxury apartment community, Parc Haven, has opened in Symphony Park at 250 S. City Parkway. New ...
Aspen Heights announces opening of Parc Haven apartments in Symphony Park
Provided Content

Aspen Heights Partners has announced the opening of the first multifamily residential property to be completed in Symphony Park. Located at 250 S. City Parkway, Parc Haven seeks to provide residences to anyone seeking a desert retreat haven in the middle of the city itself. Preleasing for the property began on April 22.

Stately Home Staging Heidi Carlsen, a designer at Stately Home Staging, says that even a hot re ...
Vegas luxury homebuyers desire turnkey solutions
By Heidi Carlsen Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The housing market in Las Vegas is hotter than it’s been in years, and this, of course, extends to Southern Nevada’s fine array of luxury homes. From MacDonald Highlands to Red Rock Country Club, Las Vegas has some of the most high-end communities available in this region for those with the pocketbook to match.