REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: MAY 30

CALV mixer draws large crowd

Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) attracted a record number of RSVPs and a crowd of more than 120 people to its annual spring networking mixer for local real estate professionals held May 13.

The mixer was held in person at Las Vegas Country Club, at 3000 Joe W. Brown Drive, complying with public health regulations in place at the time.

CALV President Petra Latch, also a member of the Appraisal Institute (MAI), said: “It was great to see so many friends and colleagues after so many months of not being able to meet in person.”

“This was one of the largest crowds we’ve ever had for our annual spring mixer, and it was the most RSVPs we’ve ever had for this event,” Latch added. “I think this shows how so many people are eager to get back to doing things like this in person and getting back to some sense of normalcy.”

Latch thanked the event’s industry partners and sponsors. They included the local chapters of the Appraisal Institute (AI); Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA); CCIM (Certified Commercial Investment Member); CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women); IREM (Institute of Real Estate Management); NAIOP Southern Nevada; SIOR (Society of Industrial and Office Realtors); and BOMA (Building Owners and Managers Association).

CALV is the commercial real estate division of Las Vegas Realtors (LVR).

One of the largest organizations in Southern Nevada for commercial real estate professionals, it organizes and empowers the industry through education, networking, promoting professionalism and shaping public policy. Membership in CALV is open to Realtors and non-Realtors alike. For more information, visit calv.org.

Nevada Hand’s largest apartment community takes shape

Nevada Hand’s construction company, Hand Construction, continues to build the organization’s largest multifamily affordable housing apartment community, Decatur Commons, in Southern Nevada. Now, five months after breaking ground, the community is beginning to take shape.

The 480-unit apartment community has portions of the senior and family units constructed at the corner of Decatur Boulevard and Alta Drive in Las Vegas. What previously was 20 acres of flat, open land, will soon be transformed into Nevada Hand’s largest affordable housing community within their portfolio. This property will offer 240 units for families, 240 units for seniors, 10,000 square feet of planned inline retail space, and two quick serve food establishments on the corners.

Decatur Commons’ planned completion date is summer 2022. Pre-leasing for family units will begin in August 2021, and pre-leasing for senior units will begin in January 2022.

Robert Feibleman, executive vice president of Hand Construction said, “Even though we are still working through the effects of the pandemic, the local community of governmental agencies, design professionals, subcontractors and suppliers have all pulled together as a Vegas strong team with a common goal to build yet another fantastic community. Everyone is proud to be part of such an important community asset that will provide Decatur Commons’ future residents more than a home.”

To show interest in residing in this community, an interest form is available to the public on Nevada Hand’s website at nevadahand.org/explore-our-homes/decatur-commons. Please note this is not an application or wait list for the community.

Decatur Commons will be near the freeway, public transportation, major job centers, grocery stores, schools, shopping malls, pharmacies, restaurants, and entertainment venues. Community amenities will include: pool, spa, exercise/fitness facilities, community room with kitchen and multipurpose rooms.