REAL ESTATE ON THE MOVE

■ Blue Heron, a design/build firm led by founder and Las Vegas native Tyler Jones, has announced that Ryan Thompson has joined the company as chief marketing officer. Thompson will be an integral part to the growth strategy for the company, overseeing the evolution of the Blue Heron brand, strategic vision, marketing strategy and media across all platforms.

Thompson brings over 15 years of experience from award-winning and globally recognized advertising agencies and holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of San Francisco. Most recently, Thompson served as the senior vice president of Global Hospitality Marketing with Caesars Entertainment, and spent six years as part of the senior leadership team at the property and corporate level. During his tenure, he was an integral part of the team’s success in the Las Vegas region, which included nine properties, with a focus on effective brand campaigns, award-winning restaurant concepts, experiential events and activations, as well as the global development and launch of the Caesars Palace brand internationally.

“All of us at Blue Heron are thrilled to have Ryan join our team and bring his talents and insight to our firm,” Jones said. “We are not only building homes designed for a unique lifestyle but a team that supports the vision of innovation and category leading design. With the addition of Ryan we continue to execute on our plan to put together a team that will drive the business into new spaces providing our clients, investors, partners and communities with best-in-class product, service and design.”

Blue Heron has launched communities at Lake Las Vegas, the custom home site at Obsidian and the exclusive seven-lot custom home community of Equinox in MacDonald Highlands.

■ The Ivan Sher Group of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, the global firm’s No. 1 luxury team, recently welcomed three new real estate sales executives: broker-salesperson Anthony Spiegel and fine homes specialists Julian Crider and Lester “Chip” Madsen.

“We are thrilled to welcome Julian, Anthony and Chip to our team. All three are proven elite specialists in the luxury real estate market,” said Ivan Sher, principal of the Ivan Sher Group. “They bring a wealth of experience in the industry and value the importance of providing exceptional customer service. We are excited to watch them continue to excel at The Ivan Sher Group.”

Spiegel, originally from Beverly Hills, worked in real estate development in Palm Desert before moving to Las Vegas, where he was the director of business development for the Las Vegas Sands Corp. and later a consultant for the Life is Beautiful festival, overseeing a wide range of duties including the art program, merchandising and sponsorship sales. Most recently, he was executive vice president of EHB Cos., the developer and builder of some of Las Vegas’ most iconic commercial and residential properties. Spiegel attended UCLA, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and a Master of Business Administration from The Anderson School of Management with a concentration in entrepreneurship.

Las Vegas native Crider’s desire to share the beauty of his hometown to clients initially drew him into the ultra-luxury real estate market. Crider started carving out his career in retail sales, working as a top sales associate for Michael Kors in Las Vegas and the AllSaints international fashion retailer. Having grown up in the city, Crider brings a vast amount of knowledge about the Las Vegas real estate market, particularly in luxury lifestyle and living.

Madsen has been a Las Vegas resident for 22 years and has been a top Realtor in luxury home market and commercial real estate for more than 13 years. Last year, he completed more than $39 million in sales, including the largest sale in Southern Highlands in the last decade. His expansive experience in customer service and maintaining trust with clients are skills he honed during his most recent position as the director of sales for a $500-million telecommunications company in Las Vegas.