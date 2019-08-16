106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Homes Sponsored Content

REAL ESTATE ON THE MOVE

Sponsored Content
August 16, 2019 - 4:18 pm
 

■ Blue Heron, a design/build firm led by founder and Las Vegas native Tyler Jones, has announced that Ryan Thompson has joined the company as chief marketing officer. Thompson will be an integral part to the growth strategy for the company, overseeing the evolution of the Blue Heron brand, strategic vision, marketing strategy and media across all platforms.

Thompson brings over 15 years of experience from award-winning and globally recognized advertising agencies and holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of San Francisco. Most recently, Thompson served as the senior vice president of Global Hospitality Marketing with Caesars Entertainment, and spent six years as part of the senior leadership team at the property and corporate level. During his tenure, he was an integral part of the team’s success in the Las Vegas region, which included nine properties, with a focus on effective brand campaigns, award-winning restaurant concepts, experiential events and activations, as well as the global development and launch of the Caesars Palace brand internationally.

“All of us at Blue Heron are thrilled to have Ryan join our team and bring his talents and insight to our firm,” Jones said. “We are not only building homes designed for a unique lifestyle but a team that supports the vision of innovation and category leading design. With the addition of Ryan we continue to execute on our plan to put together a team that will drive the business into new spaces providing our clients, investors, partners and communities with best-in-class product, service and design.”

Blue Heron has launched communities at Lake Las Vegas, the custom home site at Obsidian and the exclusive seven-lot custom home community of Equinox in MacDonald Highlands.

■ The Ivan Sher Group of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, the global firm’s No. 1 luxury team, recently welcomed three new real estate sales executives: broker-salesperson Anthony Spiegel and fine homes specialists Julian Crider and Lester “Chip” Madsen.

“We are thrilled to welcome Julian, Anthony and Chip to our team. All three are proven elite specialists in the luxury real estate market,” said Ivan Sher, principal of the Ivan Sher Group. “They bring a wealth of experience in the industry and value the importance of providing exceptional customer service. We are excited to watch them continue to excel at The Ivan Sher Group.”

Spiegel, originally from Beverly Hills, worked in real estate development in Palm Desert before moving to Las Vegas, where he was the director of business development for the Las Vegas Sands Corp. and later a consultant for the Life is Beautiful festival, overseeing a wide range of duties including the art program, merchandising and sponsorship sales. Most recently, he was executive vice president of EHB Cos., the developer and builder of some of Las Vegas’ most iconic commercial and residential properties. Spiegel attended UCLA, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and a Master of Business Administration from The Anderson School of Management with a concentration in entrepreneurship.

Las Vegas native Crider’s desire to share the beauty of his hometown to clients initially drew him into the ultra-luxury real estate market. Crider started carving out his career in retail sales, working as a top sales associate for Michael Kors in Las Vegas and the AllSaints international fashion retailer. Having grown up in the city, Crider brings a vast amount of knowledge about the Las Vegas real estate market, particularly in luxury lifestyle and living.

Madsen has been a Las Vegas resident for 22 years and has been a top Realtor in luxury home market and commercial real estate for more than 13 years. Last year, he completed more than $39 million in sales, including the largest sale in Southern Highlands in the last decade. His expansive experience in customer service and maintaining trust with clients are skills he honed during his most recent position as the director of sales for a $500-million telecommunications company in Las Vegas.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The clubhouse at the new luxury apartments at Tanager in Downtown Summerlin is ready for the co ...
Tanager in Downtown Summerlin welcomes first residents
Sponsored Content

Las Vegas native Roberto Orellana has lived in Summerlin nearly all his life. A graduate of Bishop Gorman High School who left Nevada briefly to attend San Diego State University, the 26-year-old is now a business development executive for Aristocrat Technologies Inc., a global gaming giant that also calls the master-planned community home.

Mona Shield Payne Pardee Homes
Room to grow at Cirrus
Sponsored Content

These young ladies joined their fathers, James and Justin, both employees of Pardee Homes, for the grand opening Aug. 10 of the builder’s Cirrus neighborhood. All three girls appear perfectly at home in the playhouse in the backyard of the Plan Two model.

Toll Brothers Concord by Toll Brothers will open at Cadence in Henderson this weekend.
Toll Brothers’ Concord at Cadence to celebrate grand opening
Sponsored Content

Toll Brothers has announce the opening of its newest model homes at Concord at Cadence in Henderson. The professionally decorated models will open for tours during the grand opening event Aug. 17 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Luxury awaits at One Las Vegas
Sponsored Content

Located on the South Strip, minutes from the developing Raiders football stadium; the bustling T-Mobile Arena; world-class shopping and dining on the Strip; and nearby Town Square, One Las Vegas, the iconic twin-tower high-rise, is showcasing its White Throne Mountain floor plan — residence No. 622.

Joining executives of The Howard Hughes Corp. are 2019 Summerlin Children’s Forum scholarship ...
Summerlin awards college scholarships to students
Sponsored Content

The Summerlin Children’s Forum, a nonprofit organization established in 1997 by leaders of the Summerlin master-planned community and its developer, The Howard Hughes Corp., recently awarded college scholarships to three outstanding recent high school graduates who are residents of the community.

Teams form for Candlelighters Superhero 5K
Sponsored Content

If anyone needs a superhero on their side, it’s children battling cancer and their families. They’re not only dealing with the disease’s physical effects but also with treatment, emotional impact, financial considerations and potential out-of-state travel. The biggest hero to these vulnerable kids and families is the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada, which provides support in all these areas.

Skye Canyon to unveil five model homes
Sponsored Content

Food, fun and prizes are in store as Skye Canyon unveils five appointed models at the First Look: Northglenn and Madera by Century Communities.