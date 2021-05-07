Reflection Bay Golf Club to host Golf Equipment Demo Day Saturday

Reflection Bay Golf Club was the only home course to be represented by three junior golf participants at the 2021 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals, hosted by The Masters Tournament Foundation and PGA of America at Augusta National.

Reflection Bay’s High Performance Golf Institute student Nicholas Kilgore was the runner-up in the boys 14-15 age division in the 2021 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals, hosted by The Masters Tournament Foundation and PGA of America at Augusta National. (High Performance Golf institute at Reflection Bay Golf Club)

Ali Mulhall finished first in the girls 14-15 age division in the 2021 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals. (High Performance Golf institute at Reflection Bay Golf Club)

Reflection Bay’s High Performance Golf Institute student Yana Wilson took the title in the girls 12-13 age division. (High Performance Golf institute at Reflection Bay Golf Club)

In the elite national competition of 80 golfers, HPGI was only program to turn out two national champions. Wilson's title was her second consecutive first-place finish at the junior skills national competition after she won her division in 2019.

In the elite national competition of 80 golfers, HPGI was only program to turn out two national champions. Wilson’s title was her second consecutive first-place finish at the junior skills national competition after she won her division in 2019.

All three juniors train at HPGI, which is heading into its fourth year of operation this summer. The academy is made up of more than 100 students, most of which are junior golfers from as young as 6 to college-level students.

“In a short period of time, HPGI has produced numerous young champions who have gone on to win a range of prestigious tournaments in Nevada and across the country,” said Eric Dutt, manager of operations at Reflection Bay Golf Club. “The academy has certainly garnered a reputation for offering elite instruction, high-quality facilities and for turning out top junior golfers.”

HPGI is headed by former PGA Tour professionals and coaches Craig Barlow and Jeff Gallagher. Along with a four-hole training area on the former Falls Golf Course, students are able to hone their skills inside the newly designed indoor hitting bay, which features TrackMan technology used to perfect even the most seasoned golfer’s swing.

“There is no place in Las Vegas or anywhere else in the West where there are two people in the same facility who teach what Craig and I have learned for 30 years playing on the course and at the professional level,” Gallagher said. “We teach our students how to be more than just a tournament player — we teach them to be champions and how to play high-level golf tournaments.”

As part of its efforts to provide top-quality instruction and equipment, HPGI also regularly hosts Golf Equipment Demo Days at its student golf facility behind the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club.

The academy will host a Cobra Demo Day on May 8 with opportunities to try out the latest gear from Cobra Golf.

For more information about the academy’s upcoming Demo Day, call HPGI at 702-740-4653. To learn more about Reflection Bay’s golf academy, visit highperformancegolfinstitute.net.

About Reflection Bay Golf Club

Reflection Bay Golf Club is set on a luxurious lake located 25 minutes east of the Las Vegas Strip. This 320-acre man-made lake is the centerpiece of the Lake Las Vegas residential resort community. Built in 1998, Reflection Bay Golf Club was designed by 18-time Major winner Jack Nicklaus.

The course is designated as a Jack Nicklaus Signature Design and is one of only three Nicklaus-designed courses in Southern Nevada. Reflection Bay was host to the Wendy’s 3Tour Challenge from 1998 to 2007, showcasing the talents of such champions as Bubba Watson, Fred Couples, John Daly and Phil Mickelson. For more information, visit www.reflectionbaygolf.com.