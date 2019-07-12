Regency at Summerlin offers low-maintenance lifestyle

Toll Brothers’ Regency at Summerlin prioritizes luxurious, low-maintenance living that functions as the gateway to freedom. The community offers residents the opportunity to pursue their passions and discover new interests every day.

The Summit Collection in Toll Brothers' Regency at Summerlin features the Delamar and Stony Ridge models. (Toll Brothers)

Toll Brothers’ Regency at Summerlin prioritizes luxurious, low-maintenance living that functions as the gateway to freedom. The community offers residents the opportunity to pursue their passions and discover new interests every day.

The builder is holding a limited-time National Sales Event that will include new neighborhoods in Las Vegas and Henderson. The promotion runs through July 28. During this event, new residents will enjoy special incentives and limited-time savings.

At Regency at Summerlin, the first-class living experience begins with the exquisite homes. With a variety of single-level home designs and modern, open-concept floor plans, plus hundreds of personalization options, buyers can truly design a dream home that’s perfectly suited to their lifestyle. Regency at Summerlin even offers quick move-in opportunities for buyers with more immediate needs, including two must-see homes within the Summit Collection — Delamar and Stony Ridge. Both offer expansive great rooms, generously sized master bedrooms and well-appointed kitchens.

Residents can take advantage of the exceptional amenities, participate in social activities planned by the community’s lifestyle director and form new friendships. Spend a leisurely afternoon poolside. Challenge your neighbor to a game of pickleball. Explore the great outdoors through miles of walking trails, socialize with friends at community events — the possibilities are endless.

The Regency at Summerlin sales center is at 6739 Regency Ridge Court. It is open from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. To learn more, visit RegencyatSummerlin.com or call 702-759-0322.

Toll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 500 company founded in 1967, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. Embracing an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service, Toll Brothers operates in 20 states nationwide, and is a publicly owned company with its common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For five years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the No. 1 Home Builder Worldwide on the Fortune Magazine “World’s Most Admired Companies” list. Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by Builder magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.