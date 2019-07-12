100°F
Regency at Summerlin offers low-maintenance lifestyle

July 12, 2019 - 4:06 pm
 

Toll Brothers’ Regency at Summerlin prioritizes luxurious, low-maintenance living that functions as the gateway to freedom. The community offers residents the opportunity to pursue their passions and discover new interests every day.

The builder is holding a limited-time National Sales Event that will include new neighborhoods in Las Vegas and Henderson. The promotion runs through July 28. During this event, new residents will enjoy special incentives and limited-time savings.

At Regency at Summerlin, the first-class living experience begins with the exquisite homes. With a variety of single-level home designs and modern, open-concept floor plans, plus hundreds of personalization options, buyers can truly design a dream home that’s perfectly suited to their lifestyle. Regency at Summerlin even offers quick move-in opportunities for buyers with more immediate needs, including two must-see homes within the Summit Collection — Delamar and Stony Ridge. Both offer expansive great rooms, generously sized master bedrooms and well-appointed kitchens.

Residents can take advantage of the exceptional amenities, participate in social activities planned by the community’s lifestyle director and form new friendships. Spend a leisurely afternoon poolside. Challenge your neighbor to a game of pickleball. Explore the great outdoors through miles of walking trails, socialize with friends at community events — the possibilities are endless.

The Regency at Summerlin sales center is at 6739 Regency Ridge Court. It is open from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. To learn more, visit RegencyatSummerlin.com or call 702-759-0322.

Toll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 500 company founded in 1967, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. Embracing an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service, Toll Brothers operates in 20 states nationwide, and is a publicly owned company with its common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For five years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the No. 1 Home Builder Worldwide on the Fortune Magazine “World’s Most Admired Companies” list. Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by Builder magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.

The return of the popular Vegas Golden Knights-themed float featured Knights forwards, Jonathan ...
Summerlin Fourth of July parade draws more 40,000
More than 40,000 Southern Nevadans attended the 25th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade on July 4 in Summerlin. The valley’s largest Independence Day parade celebrated its silver anniversary this year with appearances from Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and first lady Kathy Sisolak, U.S. Congresswoman Susie Lee, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman and members of the Las Vegas City Council.

Scots Pine by Richmond American Homes is the newest neighborhood in the village of Stonebridge ...
Richmond American opens Scots Pine in Summerlin
Scots Pine by Richmond American Homes is the newest neighborhood in the village of Stonebridge in Summerlin with models opening Saturday. This new gated neighborhood offers ranch-style luxury homes with designer details; abundant included features; and a wealth of personalization options, including professional kitchens and guest suites.

Janet Carpenter, 2019 GLVAR president
Home prices increase slightly after three-month holding pattern
Local home prices broke out of a three-month holding pattern to post a slight increase during June, according to a report released this week by the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.

The Goodman, a 2,044 square-feet, four-bedroom, 2.5-bath home, is part of The Ogden’s Premier ...
Few luxury condos remain for sale in The Ogden
For condo buyers seeking a new level of luxury, The Ogden has a limited number of residences available in its luxury Premier Collection, meeting growing demand for luxury high-rise living.

The Las Vegas Aviators, the city’s professional Triple-A baseball team and affiliate of the O ...
Downtown Summerlin home to Las Vegas Aviators
Wondering what to do on those hot summer nights? If you live in Summerlin, the answer is in your own backyard. For everyone else in Southern Nevada, hop on the 215 Beltway and drive to Downtown Summerlin just minutes from home. The Las Vegas Aviators, the city’s professional Triple-A baseball team and affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, have settled into their new home at Las Vegas Ballpark with a full schedule of games all summer — and most starting at 7:05 p.m. when the sun is going down. Two homestands are right around the corner with games nightly from July 11-14 and July 23-Aug. 5. For schedule and tickets, visit aviatorslv.com.

Terra Luna Plan Five, shown as the model, is now available at Pardee Homes’ Terra Luna in the ...
Terra Luna in Summerlin debuts fifth plan
Plan Five recently joined the collection of new homes at Terra Luna by Pardee Homes, located in The Cliffs Village in south Summerlin.

From left, Stephanie McGerty and Jennifer Graff of Coldwell Banker Premier Realty's New Home Ex ...
Coldwell Banker group specializes in new home sales
Coldwell Banker Premier Realty welcomes its newest real estate team, Jennifer Graff and Stephanie McGerty of The New Home Experts Las Vegas, which caters exclusively to buyers purchasing new construction homes.

Gordon Miles, president and chief operating officer of Americana Holdings
Americana Holdings expands California presence
This week Americana Holdings, the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise, worked with three other Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise members to acquire Tarbell, Realtors, which operated 20 offices in Southern California.