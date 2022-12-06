Renovated Summerlin home hits market for $3.275M

A custom estate reimagined into an entertainer’s paradise by a collaborative team of Las Vegas’ top contractors and designers has hit the market for $3,275,000.

A renovated custom Summerlin home has been placed on the market for $3,275,000. (Huntington & Ellis)

Huntington & Ellis A renovated custom Summerlin home has been placed on the market for $3,275,000.

Huntington & Ellis Property owner James Gomez, a homebuilder for nearly two decades, has worked with nationally renowned companies such as Taylor Morrison throughout his career. He assembled a team of contractors, interior designers and craftsmen to completely remodel the Summerlin home.

A custom estate reimagined into an entertainer’s paradise by a collaborative team of Las Vegas’ top contractors and designers has hit the market for $3,275,000. Jason Aguirre with The Aguirre Group at Huntington &Ellis, A Real Estate Agency has been selected to represent the home, located at 801 Canyon Greens Drive in the exclusive Canyon Fairways enclave.

Property owner James Gomez, a homebuilder for nearly two decades, has worked with nationally renowned companies such as Taylor Morrison throughout his career. Based on his strong relationships in Las Vegas, Gomez and his wife, Amy, assembled a team of some of Southern Nevada’s most established contractors, interior designers and craftsmen to bring their vision to life.

“As soon as we saw the property, we saw its potential and envisioned what a special opportunity we had in front of us,” Gomez said. “We meticulously selected the best craftsmen in the valley that we not only trusted to make our dream home a reality, but knew they would do so with passion and care, making our home truly one-of-a-kind.”

Through a modernistic approach, Gomez and the home’s design and construction team tore the existing estate down to the studs, completely redesigning its livability, amenities and functionality.

“No expense was spared in the redesign,” Aguirre said. “Every inch of the home was updated to reflect the needs of today’s residents, bringing an innovative presence to a well-established community.”

Spanning 5,776 square feet, the ultramodern mansion features four en suite bedrooms, six baths, a three-car garage, a built-in next generation suite, several private balconies in addition to a secluded rooftop deck and a resort-style backyard. The home’s interior boasts contemporary finishes and elements throughout, including floor-to-ceiling glass windows in each room, high-vaulted ceilings, custom light fixtures and polished wood flooring.

Nestled in a private guard-gated enclave of homes, the Summerlin escape welcomes guests up a winding outdoor stairway lined with palm trees that leads to the grand entry. Once inside the expansive double-pane glass entry doors, guests are greeted by a foyer bound by oversized glass windows that illuminate the home with natural light. The foyer grants seamless access to the dining room and spiral staircase accented with a two-part custom wrought iron and wood railing.

Located on the home’s second level are four bedrooms, including three en suites and an owner’s suite. Each en suite features a walk-in closet, bathroom and spacious seating area with one room offering access to a private balcony. The spacious owner’s suite boasts a secluded lounging area across from an attached fitness room with access to an outdoor balcony and rooftop deck. The spa-like bath includes a freestanding tub, double shower, dual sinks and a storybook walk-in closet.

Destined for entertaining, the kitchen’s open layout showcases an elongated island with seating for up to six guests and direct access to the living room area and backyard. It also offers custom dark wood cabinetry, quartz countertops, a walk-in pantry with two General Electric Monogram refrigerators, a Wolf six-burner range with infrared griddle, a Sub-Zero 48-inch side-by-side refrigerator and freezer and a full-size Sub-Zero wine refrigerator.

In addition to a secluded office space, the home’s main level provides guests with a built-in next generation suite complete with a kitchenette, living area, laundry room, spacious bedroom and bath. Just steps outside of the attached suite, residents can enjoy a resort-style backyard with a sparkling centerpiece pool and spa, outdoor seating areas and an extended covered patio.

For more information about 801 Canyon Greens Drive or to inquire about a tour, visit huntingtonandellis.com/propertysearch.

Huntington &Ellis, A Real Estate Agency is a Las Vegas-based full-service real estate agency with more than two decades of experience. The agency is one of the top producing real estate brokerages in Las Vegas with more than 100 real estate sales executives across 17 teams. In 2021, the agency completed over $728 million in sales volume, helping successfully market and close 1,538 residential properties throughout the valley. For more information, visit huntingtonandellis.com.