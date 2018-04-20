Resort-style apartment complex opens in southwest

The principals of StoryBook Homes, Wayne and Catherine Laska, have opened The Mercer Las Vegas, the Laska’s first resort-style apartment community in southwest Las Vegas. The 175-unit building will include town homes and penthouse units. It is at the corner of Tropicana Avenue and Grand Canyon Drive.

The Mercer Las Vegas, a resort apartment complex, opened in the southwest Las Vegas Valley earlier this month. (StoryBook Homes)

StoryBook Homes principals, Wayne and Catherine Laska, held a fundraiser for the StoryBook Homes Long-Term Follow-Up Clinic, operated by Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, as part of the The Mercer Las Vegas grand opening. (StoryBook Homes)

It held its official grand opening April 5. The event raised more than $21,000 for the StoryBook Homes Long-Term Follow-Up Clinic, which addresses the unique medical, social and emotional needs of childhood cancer survivors. The clinic, operated by Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, is important to the Laska family as one of their children, Collin, is a childhood cancer survivor. The Laska family has pledged $500,000 in support of the StoryBook Homes Long-Term Follow-Up Clinic.

“When our son needed long-term follow-up services, they weren’t available locally. My wife, Catherine, had to seek out experts around the country to get help,” Wayne Laska said. “Knowing the strain this puts on families, Catherine and I vowed we would support the long-term follow-up clinic in Las Vegas now that it exists. We’re proud of the fact that all childhood cancer survivors have access to the clinic, including those without medical insurance and those unable to pay for treatment.”

The four-story facility’s units include upgraded features such as soft-close cabinets, under-cabinet lighting, quartz countertops and upgraded faucets. Many come with views of the Strip and desert mountains.

Amenities include a rooftop deck with barbecue areas; daily continental breakfast; community kitchen; gym; yoga room; massage room; theater; mail room and package acceptance center; pool and spa; and secured underground parking.

“This is truly a unique product that we are introducing to the Las Vegas community,” said Wayne Laska. “It was a very challenging project to build, but we believe you will love what we created.”

The Mercer Las Vegas location was once intended for a mid-rise condominium project in the late 2000s during the “Manhattanization” period of the city. The original project never materialized, and the lot sat abandoned for several years until Wayne and Catherine Laska developed it.