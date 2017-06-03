Reverence by Pulte Homes unveils new Summerlin village

Reverence, a new Summerlin village built exclusively by Pulte Homes, is located on 300 acres along an elevated ridgeline that overlooks the Las Vegas Valley. This spectacular location offers amazing views of the valley to the east and mountains to the west. (Pulte-Reverence)

Reverence, a new Summerlin village developed exclusively by Pulte Homes, opens to the public June 10 with a weekend-long celebration. The village, which features nine neighborhoods in a diverse range of price points, is located on 300 acres along an elevated ridgeline that overlooks the Las Vegas Valley and is nestled adjacent Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

According to Jason Demuth, division director of marketing and market intelligence for PulteGroup, the village’s location is hard to beat.

“Reverence is immediately adjacent to the 215 Beltway, providing its residents with easy and convenient access to just about anywhere in the valley, including the Strip, McCarran International Airport and nearby Downtown Summerlin.

“At an average of 3,200 feet above sea level, the elevation of Reverence delivers striking mountain, canyon and sweeping valley views. And like other areas of Summerlin that boast a similar elevation, Reverence enjoys cooler temperatures — a significant advantage in the desert climate.”

Bounded by West Lake Mead Boulevard on the south and Cheyenne Avenue on the north, Reverence is Summerlin’s northwesternmost village and one of Southern Nevada’s most exceptional residential developments to take shape in years, given its location, size and diversity of product offerings.

According to Demuth, the name Reverence is inspired by the stunning topography and geography of the area, most notably Red Rock Canyon, which forms the village’s backdrop, ensuring no future development will occur to the west of the community. Adjacency to Red Rock Canyon provides Reverence residents with immediate access to the area’s world-class active outdoor lifestyle, including hiking and rock climbing, mountain and road biking, horseback riding and more, he said.

“Reverence has been masterfully planned within Summerlin design guidelines to ensure every detail combines to create an exceptional quality of life,” Demuth said. “Residents of Reverence will enjoy access to all the amenities that make the Summerlin lifestyle so extraordinary, including parks, trails, golf courses, schools, Downtown Summerlin and more, while simultaneously enjoying the beauty and intimacy of their immediate neighborhood with its own abundant and private amenities just outside their front door.”

All Reverence residents will enjoy miles of walking trails, an 8-acre park that includes an amphitheater, a walking track and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. A 16,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor recreation facility with a state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor resort and lap pools, as well as pickleball and tennis courts, is the centerpiece of the village and accessible to residents within the guard gate.

Expected to be complete by spring 2018, the Reverence recreation center also includes a multipurpose room, great room, fire pit and outdoor terrace, men’s and women’s locker rooms and a wet deck for poolside sunbathing. The recreation center is for the exclusive use of Reverence residents who live in one of the seven neighborhoods inside the guard gate.

Plans for Reverence include six collections of homes featuring 23 consumer-inspired floor plans. Homes in Reverence embody a range of transitional and contemporary designs inspired by craftsman, prairie, hacienda, farmhouse and desert contemporary styles.

Two collections, ideal for young families, move-up buyers and empty nesters, offer single- and two-story floor plans ranging from 1,579 to 2,806-plus square feet. Four collections, designed for affluent families, upscale empty nesters, as well as those seeking the ultimate second home in Las Vegas, are located behind a guard gate. These homes offer a luxury lifestyle and range from approximately 2,156 to 4,791-plus square feet in single- and two-story floor plans, including estate homes.

Pulte Homes, a 65-year-old nationwide homebuilding company, is one of the country’s largest and has been building in Southern Nevada since 1994. In addition to Reverence, Pulte currently is selling three popular neighborhoods in Summerlin: two in The Paseos village, Estrella and Segovia, and Vistara in The Cliffs village. To date, Pulte has built thousands of homes in Summerlin encompassed in more than 30 neighborhoods throughout the master plan.

For more information, visit LiveInReverence.com or call 877-853-2699.