Richmond American offers Moro Pointe in Summerlin West

Moro Pointe by Richmond American Homes is the newest neighborhood to open in the new district of Redpoint Square in Summerlin West. Located on elevated topography west of the 215 Beltway and north of Far Hills Avenue, Redpoint Square is taking shape on a beautiful expanse of elevated land overlooking the valley.

Richmond American Homes opens town home community Moro Pointe in Summerlin West's Redpoint Square. Homes are are priced from the $400,000s. (Summerlin)

Offering two-story town homes, Moro Pointe features two distinctive, open and contemporary floor plans. The Boston is 1,510 square feet; and the Chicago floor plan is 1,520 square feet. Both two-story paired-homes include three bedrooms, 2½ baths and a two-car garage. Both models are priced from the $400,000s. Models are at Richmond American’s nearby Moro Rock neighborhood.

Hallmarks of Moro Pointe’s spacious floor plans include 9-foot ceilings on both levels, covered outdoor living spaces, a second-floor laundry room located near bedrooms and dozens of ways to personalize with fixtures and finishes.

According to Jenni Pevoto, director, master-planned community marketing for Summerlin, Moro Pointe is the next evolution of Richmond American’s popular Moro Rock neighborhood and is helping to meet growing demand for a low-maintenance, more experiential lifestyles sought by multigenerations — from millennials to empty nesters.

“Moro Pointe offers right-sized, low-maintenance homes with a Summerlin address and a premier location close to Downtown Summerlin and major amenities. We expect Moro Pointe to be a home run with buyers of all ages.”

Summerlin West is planned to be home to parks, schools and retail areas. Nearby schools include Linda Givens and Rosemary and Billy Vassiliadis elementary schools, Palo Verde High School, Doral Academy Red Rock Campus and Sig Rogich Middle School. Nearby, is Vista Commons neighborhood shopping center, along with the popular adventure-themed Fox Hill Park, offering immediate access to play areas as well as the Summerlin Trail system. Located within the village is the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Summerlin Area Command and the city of Las Vegas Fire Station No. 47.

Now entering its 31st year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark, a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium, is home to the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers more than 100 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.