Richmond American offers Osprey Ridge in Summerlin

Osprey Ridge by Richmond American Homes features five unique two-story floor plans from approximately 2,240 square feet to 2,520 square feet, priced from the high $600,000s. (Richmond American Homes)
August 10, 2024 - 8:59 am
 

Richmond American Homes, one of 10 national homebuilders in the master-planned community of Summerlin, offers Osprey Ridge in the district of Kestrel, the popular and growing area of the community west of the 215 Beltway.

Situated on elevated topography offering exceptional vantage points and vistas in select locations, the area also offers easy freeway access just minutes from Downtown Summerlin.

Osprey Ridge offers five unique two-story floor plans from approximately 2,240 square feet to 2,520 square feet, priced from the high $600,000s.

One floor plan features a first-floor primary bedroom, while the others have an included or available first-floor secondary bedroom. Osprey Ridge homes offer from three to six bedrooms and from 2½ to four baths.

Richmond American’s standard amenity package for all homes include a gourmet kitchen with buyer’s choice of single or double ovens and upgraded cooktop. Osprey Ridge homes also include paver stone driveways, ceramic tile in all wet areas, tankless water heaters and Energy Star certification for optimal efficiency.

Given high demand, Richmond American Homes builds a variety of Osprey Ridge homes with popular amenities and design features to get the homes into the building pipeline. Many of these homes, which are part of Richmond American’s Curated by Home Gallery collection, are available for quick or immediate move-in.

According to Jenni Pevoto, senior director, master-planned community marketing for Summerlin, this helps buyers with a quicker move-in timetable, while still allowing other buyers to choose their homesite, floor plan and options, if they prefer and if their schedule allows.

“Richmond American Homes provides a streamlined homebuying process for those who need to get settled in their new home more quickly,” Pevoto said. “Richmond American Homes, a longtime Summerlin homebuilder, continues to innovate homebuying while meeting demand for flexible and open floor plans that appeal to today’s modern families.”

The district of Kestrel is designed to offer walkable connectivity between neighborhoods and open spaces, including carefully planned pedestrian access to future neighborhood services and community parks. Parks and open space in the community’s western region are designed to have a deeper connection to nature by providing residents with multiple options to enjoy the outdoors. There are three areas in Kestrel and Kestrel Commons under development with completion slated through 2026.

In its 34th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark, a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium, is home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers nearly 100 floor plans in approximately 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from mid-$400,000 to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visitSummerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

