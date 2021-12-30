Richmond American opens Bel Canto in Cadence

Cadence, a 2,200-acre master-planned community in Henderson, continues its growth, adding a new neighborhood by Richmond American Homes.

Bel Canto by Richmond American Homes has 94 homesites. The new Cadence neighborhood offers two-story paired homes ranging from 1,800 square feet to 2,050 square feet.

The Ironwood plan features 1,800 square feet with an open-concept main floor that has a kitchen and center island. The second floor offers three bedrooms including a walk-in closet in the owner’s suite. (Richmond American Homes)

Bel Canto, with 94 homesites, offers two-story paired homes ranging from 1,800 to 2,050 square feet with the ability to personalize the home.

The Ironwood plan features 1,800 square feet with an open-concept main floor that has a kitchen and center island. The second floor offers three bedrooms including a walk-in closet in the owner’s suite.

The 1,950-square-foot Rosewood plan offers an open-concept main floor with large kitchen overlooking the great room and dining area. The second floor features three bedrooms or an optional fourth bedroom.

The Sandalwood plan, at 2,010 square feet, features a large kitchen with walk-in pantry overlooking the great room and dining area. On the second floor are three bedrooms and a loft with the option to turn the loft into a fourth bedroom or home office.

The 2,050-square-foot Marblewood plan features an open main floor with a large kitchen including a center island and walk-in pantry. The second floor features three bedrooms, loft or fourth bedroom.

All homes include a two-car garage and start in the low $400,000s.

Richmond American Homes is part of Cadence’s full portfolio of builders including Lennar, Toll Brothers, StoryBook Homes, Woodside Homes, Harmony Homes, Century Communities and American Homes 4 Rent. Models vary in size, offering single- and two-story options and a variety of luxury amenities.

At the heart of Cadence is Central Park, a nearly 50-acre park featuring a pool, several splash pads, pickleball courts and a fitness court, as well as a 5-acre adventure playground. The newest phase of the park was recently completed, adding an amphitheater and pavilion to offer outdoor venues for community events. Hammocks and Adirondack chairs also are available for lounging or evening picnics under the stars. As winter season brings cooler weather, outdoor fire pits are also available for friends to gather and enjoy a warm conversation.

Life in Cadence is just minutes from all the action. Residents can enjoy close proximity to the Galleria at Sunset shopping center; Lake Mead Recreational Area; Cowabunga Bay Water Park; the historic Water Street District; and Lifeguard Arena, the practice facility of the Henderson Silver Knights. Additionally, construction continues on Smith’s Marketplace, and once complete, will offer residents nearby access to food and housewares. The store is slated to open early this year.

Cadence is home to more than 3,300 families and, upon completion, will boast 13,250 residential units. Cadence was recently ranked No. 10 for best-selling master-planned communities by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting. Heritage at Cadence by Lennar is ranked as the best Active Adult/55-plus Community by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Henderson has been ranked the second-safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith.

