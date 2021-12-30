52°F
weather icon Possible Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
nye
Covid | Vaccide Data
Provided Content

Richmond American opens Bel Canto in Cadence

Provided Content
December 30, 2021 - 12:31 pm
 
Bel Canto by Richmond American Homes has 94 homesites. The new Cadence neighborhood offers two- ...
Bel Canto by Richmond American Homes has 94 homesites. The new Cadence neighborhood offers two-story paired homes ranging from 1,800 square feet to 2,050 square feet. (Richmond American Homes)
The Ironwood plan features 1,800 square feet with an open-concept main floor that has a kitchen ...
The Ironwood plan features 1,800 square feet with an open-concept main floor that has a kitchen and center island. The second floor offers three bedrooms including a walk-in closet in the owner’s suite. (Richmond American Homes)

Cadence, a 2,200-acre master-planned community in Henderson, continues its growth with a new neighborhood by Richmond American Homes.

Bel Canto, with 94 homesites, offers two-story paired homes ranging from 1,800 to 2,050 square feet with the ability to personalize the home.

The Ironwood plan features 1,800 square feet with an open-concept main floor that has a kitchen and center island. The second floor offers three bedrooms including a walk-in closet in the owner’s suite.

The 1,950-square-foot Rosewood plan offers an open-concept main floor with large kitchen overlooking the great room and dining area. The second floor features three bedrooms or an optional fourth bedroom.

The Sandalwood plan, at 2,010 square feet, features a large kitchen with walk-in pantry overlooking the great room and dining area. On the second floor are three bedrooms and a loft with the option to turn the loft into a fourth bedroom or home office.

The 2,050-square-foot Marblewood plan features an open main floor with a large kitchen including a center island and walk-in pantry. The second floor features three bedrooms, loft or fourth bedroom.

All homes include a two-car garage and start in the low $400,000s.

Richmond American Homes is part of Cadence’s full portfolio of builders including Lennar, Toll Brothers, StoryBook Homes, Woodside Homes, Harmony Homes, Century Communities and American Homes 4 Rent. Models vary in size, offering single- and two-story options and a variety of luxury amenities.

At the heart of Cadence is Central Park, a nearly 50-acre park featuring a pool, several splash pads, pickleball courts and a fitness court, as well as a 5-acre adventure playground. The newest phase of the park was recently completed, adding an amphitheater and pavilion to offer outdoor venues for community events. Hammocks and Adirondack chairs also are available for lounging or evening picnics under the stars. As winter season brings cooler weather, outdoor fire pits are also available for friends to gather and enjoy a warm conversation.

Life in Cadence is just minutes from all the action. Residents can enjoy close proximity to the Galleria at Sunset shopping center; Lake Mead Recreational Area; Cowabunga Bay Water Park; the historic Water Street District; and Lifeguard Arena, the practice facility of the Henderson Silver Knights. Additionally, construction continues on Smith’s Marketplace, and once complete, will offer residents nearby access to food and housewares. The store is slated to open early this year.

Cadence is home to more than 3,300 families and, upon completion, will boast 13,250 residential units. Cadence was recently ranked No. 10 for best-selling master-planned communities by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting. Heritage at Cadence by Lennar is ranked as the best Active Adult/55-plus Community by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Henderson has been ranked the second-safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith.

For additional information about Cadence, visit cadencenv.com or call the Home Finding Center at 702-558-9366. You can also follow Cadence on Facebook at facebook.com/cadenceNV, on Twitter @CadenceNV or on Instagram @Cadence_NV.

MOST READ
1
Daiso opens doors to 1st Nevada store, much to delight of shoppers
Daiso opens doors to 1st Nevada store, much to delight of shoppers
2
Jon Gruden expresses condolences after death of John Madden
Jon Gruden expresses condolences after death of John Madden
3
Nonprofit bailed suspect out of jail 6 days before Chinatown shooting
Nonprofit bailed suspect out of jail 6 days before Chinatown shooting
4
Man hits nearly $100K jackpot at southeast Las Vegas casino
Man hits nearly $100K jackpot at southeast Las Vegas casino
5
Raiders’ regular-season finale vs. Chargers could be rescheduled
Raiders’ regular-season finale vs. Chargers could be rescheduled
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The year 2021 was another one for the record books for the master-planned community of Summerli ...
Summerlin marks another year of record home sales
Provided Content

The year 2021 was another one for the record books for The Howard Hughes Corp. and its Summerlin master-planned community with a number of milestone developments that include continuing evolution and growth of Downtown Summerlin as the community’s urban core and one of the valleys most popular dining/retail/entertainment/sports destinations, record home sales via the nation’s top homebuilders, expansion into Summerlin West — the newest area under active development, and the addition of new major amenities throughout the community.

REAL ESTATE BRIEFS JAN. 1
Provided Content

Newmark 1 sells Lyric Apartments for $135.2M

Nadia Aziz
Three tips for finding the right mortgage
By Nadia Aziz Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

While dramatically low mortgage rates made it possible for many first-time homebuyers to purchase a home this year, rates have started to rise and experts expect they’ll increase further in 2022. Higher rates will increase monthly mortgage payments, tightening budgets for the 48 percent of Las Vegas homebuyers who have been saving for a new home for one to three years.

The annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program returns to Summerlin Dec. 26 through Jan. 15. (Summ ...
Christmas tree recycling returns to Summerlin
Provided Content

As is tradition, residents of the master-planned community of Summerlin are encouraged to recycle their real Christmas trees once the holidays are over. In partnership with Springs Preserve, the UNLV Rebel Recycling Program and dozens of other local conservation organizations, the annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program returns Dec. 26 through Jan. 15.

Luxury apartment community, Jade, offering upgraded unit interior finishes and a robust residen ...
Luxury apartment complex Jade ready for residents
Provided Content

Jade is a 2021 construction midrise community comprised of 287 units located off the Las Vegas Strip. The community embodies luxury living, offering superior unit interior finishes and a robust resident amenity package.

This month, the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association and the nonprofit it supports, HomeAi ...
SNHBA, local HomeAid appoints 2022 boards
Provided Content

In December, the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association and HomeAid Southern Nevada collected industry associates at its annual luncheon to officiate the newest board members for the 2022 year.

Brad Spires
Brad Spires named Realtor of the Year
Provided Content

The statewide Nevada Realtors honored its leading members at an installation and awards event in Reno, naming Brad Spires as its Nevada Realtor of the Year and recognizing others from around the state for their continued service to their association, their profession and their communities.

Brad Johnson
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: Dec. 25
Provided Content

Nevada State Apartment Association announced the winners of its 14th annual Jewel Awards.

Shawn Coffin
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Provided Content

Tri Pointe Homes has announced the launch of Altis, the official lifestyle brand for all of the company’s 55-plus age-qualified communities nationwide. With three communities already open in California, the Altis active-adult brand allows Tri Pointe to achieve premium brand recognition across different kinds of new home developments.

Woodside Homes opened Madison Square in Cadence. (Cadence)
Madison Square by Woodside Homes opens in Cadence
Provided Content

Woodside Homes opened its newest collection, Madison Square, in Cadence. Madison Square features single-story homes ranging from 1,776 square feet to 2,048 square feet and start in price in the upper $400,000s.