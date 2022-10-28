67°F
Richmond American opens Esperando in Cadence

October 28, 2022 - 1:28 pm
 
Richmond American Homes’ new Cadence neighborhood, Esperando, features the Birch floor plan. (Richmond American Homes)
Cadence is home to the 50-acre Central Park, which offers a variety of features. (Cadence)
Cadence is in Henderson. (Cadence)
Esperando features the Cottonwood floor plan. (Richmond American Homes)
Esperando, a new Cadence neighborhood by Richmond American Homes, offers four floor plans with pre-construction pricing in the low $400,000s. (Richmond American Homes)

Richmond American Homes’ footprint in the Cadence community in Henderson has become much more spectacular. Dynamic options within its latest neighborhood, Esperando, are now for sale.

Fans of Richmond American Homes’ popular Legato neighborhood at Cadence will rejoice in the Esperando offerings — the four available floor plans are the same, each with customizable options aplenty.

Pre-construction pricing for Esperando residences starts in the low $400,000s. Layouts — including the Acacia, Dogwood, Cottonwood and Birch floor plans — span 1,810 square feet to 2,370 square feet, three to six bedrooms and 2½ to four baths. All the options are two-stories and include a two-car garage.

Among the customizations available within Esperando, contingent on the model, include covered patios, balconies, a deluxe primary bath, walk-in showers, a sitting room addition in the primary bedroom and loft space.

There are even options for a first-floor primary bedroom and full bath. Those interested in Esperando options can check Cadence’s website for the latest details.

Richmond American Homes has been a builder at Cadence since day one. Additional builders within Cadence include Century Communities, Lennar, Toll Brothers, Harmony Homes, StoryBook Homes and Woodside Homes.

With proximity to shopping, dining and plenty of outdoor recreation options, Cadence residents can soak up the sun throughout the year and enjoy easy access to the resident-only pool, the newly opened Smith’s Marketplace and the eclectic assortment of shops and restaurants located in the Water Street District.

Among its latest community additions, Smith’s Marketplace opened January in Cadence. Additional retail is also in the works, including Starbucks, Domino’s Pizza, Café Rio, Wells Fargo and five other retailers. They will occupy a 16-acre space located near Smith’s Marketplace. The retail shops will open in early 2023.

Cadence is home to the 50-acre Central Park, which offers a variety of features including picnic areas, splash pads, pickleball courts, a fitness court, community pool, 5-acre adventure playground, pavilion and two amphitheaters.

Desert Pulse Park features a playground and, for Fido and friends, is home to the Dakota Dog Park.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.

