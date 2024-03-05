57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Provided Content

Richmond American opens Overture At Cadence

Provided Content
March 5, 2024 - 9:23 am
 
Overture’s Boston model starts in the mid-$300,000s and features spacious, two-story living a ...
Overture’s Boston model starts in the mid-$300,000s and features spacious, two-story living areas and a summer-ready, covered front patio. The Boston is between 1,500 square and 1,520 square feet. (Richmond American Homes)
The two-story Chicago starts in the mid-$300,000s, offers 1,520 square feet of elegant living s ...
The two-story Chicago starts in the mid-$300,000s, offers 1,520 square feet of elegant living space and a two-car garage. (Richmond American Homes)

Richmond American Homes has opened its newest neighborhood, Overture, at Cadence. Overture boasts the expansive Boston and Chicago floor plans — stunning paired homes highlighted by vast, tranquil spaces and charming accents throughout.

Overture’s Boston model starts at mid-$300,000 and features spacious, two-story living areas and a summer-ready, covered front patio. The Boston is between 1,500 square and 1,520 square feet, offering up to three bedrooms and 2½ baths. A two-car garage and curated finishes complete the Boston, making for a thoughtfully and meticulously crafted home.

The two-story Chicago starts at mid-$300,000 and offers 1,520 square feet of elegant living space and a two-car garage. This plan also features three bedrooms, 2½ baths, a versatile kitchen and adjacent dining area designed to impress.

Alongside this collection and other Richmond American Homes offerings, additional options are available from fellow Cadence builders including Lennar, Toll Brothers, Harmony Homes, StoryBook Homes, Woodside Homes, D.R. Horton and Century Communities. Rental options by AMH and A.G. Spanos Co. are also available at Cadence. The Wolff Co. is set to open its multifamily development this spring.

Cadence entered its 10th year ranked one of the 2023 top 10 bestselling master-planned communities nationwide by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting. From its inaugural “lights on” event in 2014 to closing its 1,000th home in 2018 and consistently being one of the most sought-after communities in the U.S., Cadence boasts nearly a dozen builders, totaling more than a hundred unique models and floor plans.

Citrine Sky Park, which features play structures, volleyball courts and a bounce pad, made its debut in February.

Set to debut this year is the ER at Cadence, a new freestanding emergency department, an extension of Henderson Hospital. The 16-acre Cadence Village Center, already home to Smith’s Marketplace, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Great Clips, Café Rio, Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza, is all set for nine additional retailers to join the party, including Dutch Bros., The Broken Yolk, UPS, EoS Fitness and Wells Fargo.

With proximity to shopping, the Historic Water Street District, dining and plenty of outdoor recreations, there’s always something to enjoy at Cadence. Residents can soak up the sun year-round and enjoy easy access to the resident-only pool and outdoor gathering spaces.

Cadence is home to the Cadence Animal Hospital and the 50-acre Central Park, which offers a variety of features including picnic areas, splash pads, pickleball courts, a fitness court, community pool, 5-acre adventure playground, pavilion and two amphitheaters. Desert Pulse Park features a playground and, for Fido and friends, is home to the Dakota Dog Park.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Southern Highlands mansion lists for nearly $5M
Provided Content

Nestled within Southern Highlands Country Club, a Tuscan-style estate has hit the Las Vegas market for $4,499,900. John Sullivan, Realtor and team lead of The John Sullivan Group with huntington & ellis, A Real Estate Agency has been selected to represent the home, located at 18 Castle Oaks Court in the Estates, a prestigious community with a private country club.

Outlook Club, an expansive, resort-style club with a variety of indoor and outdoor amenities, i ...
Trilogy in Summerlin offers ‘lock-and-leave’ lifestyle
Provided Content

Shea Homes, one of nine national homebuilders actively building in the master-planned community of Summerlin, is meeting growing demand for an active lifestyle sought by those ages 55-plus at Trilogy, its popular neighborhood designed with empty nesters and retirees in mind.

The age-qualified community, Trilogy Sunstone, features the Resort Club that offers activities ...
Trilogy Sunstone to host grand opening Feb. 24
Provided Content

Northwest Las Vegas Valley age-qualified community, 55+ Trilogy Sunstone, is introducing three new model homes from the limited-series Amalfi Collection this month. On Feb. 24 from 1 to 4 p.m., homebuyers are invited to a grand opening celebration, where they can tour the homes and enjoy live music, light appetizers and beverages.

Tanager Echo is a 294-unit Summerlin luxury apartment community. It features new-urban architec ...
Downtown Summerlin features Tanager Echo
Provided Content

Recently named the winner of Urban Land Institute’s 2023 Placemaking Award in the Transformative Category, Suburban Division, Tanager Echo in Summerlin is a 294-unit wrap-style multifamily apartment community.

Marble Mesa by Richmond American has been one of Lake Las Vegas’ most popular single-story co ...
Marble Mesa at Lake Las Vegas offers quick move-in homes
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas is ready for spring. Dozens of new-home communities are blooming with special offers and quick-move-in homes, including several available at Marble Mesa by Richmond American Homes. The intimate collection of just 84 single-story homes is nearing its last available homes, with some ready-for-move-in in as little as 30 to 60 days.

One of the most unique neighborhoods in Summerlin is Cordillera by Toll Brothers that features ...
Cordillera by Toll Brothers in Summerlin offers rooftop decks
Provided Content

One of the unique neighborhoods in the growing Summerlin West area features optional rooftop decks that overlook the Las Vegas Valley: Cordillera by Toll Brothers, located in the Redpoint Square district.

This artist's rendering shows what Seneca at Southern Highlands. (Seneca at Southern Highlands)
Seneca at Southern Highlands offers luxury rental homes
Provided Content

Seneca at Southern Highlands, a new and exclusive collection of 50 high-end modern for-lease homes, crafted by the award-winning team behind Christopher Homes, one of Southern Nevada’s premier builders of luxury homes, is under construction and actively leasing.

Merri Perry
2024 kicked off with higher home prices
LVR

A recent Las Vegas Realtors report shows 2024 began with home prices higher and the housing supply lower than the same time last year, with signs that home sales could start to bounce back from a slow year.

There are 24 neighborhoods actively selling in Cadence with another eight neighborhoods slated ...
Cadence reports record sales year for 2023
Provided Content

Cadence enters its 10th year ranked as one of the 2023 Top 10 Best-Selling Master-Planned Communities nationwide by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting. The 2,200-acre community, located in Henderson, saw a 69 percent increase in sales from 2022.

Summerlin's newest neighborhood is Quail Cove by KB Home offers four three-story floor plans, p ...
Quail Cove by KB Home opens in Summerlin
Provided Content

The newest neighborhood to open in the master-planned community of Summerlin is Quail Cove by KB Home. Located in the district of Kestrel Commons in the popular and growing area of Summerlin West, Quail Cove, like other area neighborhoods, is taking shape on elevated topography west of the 215 Beltway at Lake Mead Boulevard, offering stunning vantage points throughout and convenient proximity to Downtown Summerlin, the community’s vibrant urban core.

More stories
Cadence reports record sales year for 2023
Cadence reports record sales year for 2023
Quail Cove by KB Home opens in Summerlin
Quail Cove by KB Home opens in Summerlin
Marble Mesa at Lake Las Vegas offers quick move-in homes
Marble Mesa at Lake Las Vegas offers quick move-in homes
Downtown Summerlin features Tanager Echo
Downtown Summerlin features Tanager Echo
Cordillera by Toll Brothers in Summerlin offers rooftop decks
Cordillera by Toll Brothers in Summerlin offers rooftop decks
Trilogy Sunstone to host grand opening Feb. 24
Trilogy Sunstone to host grand opening Feb. 24