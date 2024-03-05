Richmond American opens Overture At Cadence

Richmond American Homes has opened its newest neighborhood, Overture, at Cadence. Overture boasts the expansive Boston and Chicago floor plans — stunning paired homes highlighted by vast, tranquil spaces and charming accents throughout.

Overture’s Boston model starts at mid-$300,000 and features spacious, two-story living areas and a summer-ready, covered front patio. The Boston is between 1,500 square and 1,520 square feet, offering up to three bedrooms and 2½ baths. A two-car garage and curated finishes complete the Boston, making for a thoughtfully and meticulously crafted home.

The two-story Chicago starts at mid-$300,000 and offers 1,520 square feet of elegant living space and a two-car garage. This plan also features three bedrooms, 2½ baths, a versatile kitchen and adjacent dining area designed to impress.

Alongside this collection and other Richmond American Homes offerings, additional options are available from fellow Cadence builders including Lennar, Toll Brothers, Harmony Homes, StoryBook Homes, Woodside Homes, D.R. Horton and Century Communities. Rental options by AMH and A.G. Spanos Co. are also available at Cadence. The Wolff Co. is set to open its multifamily development this spring.

Cadence entered its 10th year ranked one of the 2023 top 10 bestselling master-planned communities nationwide by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting. From its inaugural “lights on” event in 2014 to closing its 1,000th home in 2018 and consistently being one of the most sought-after communities in the U.S., Cadence boasts nearly a dozen builders, totaling more than a hundred unique models and floor plans.

Citrine Sky Park, which features play structures, volleyball courts and a bounce pad, made its debut in February.

Set to debut this year is the ER at Cadence, a new freestanding emergency department, an extension of Henderson Hospital. The 16-acre Cadence Village Center, already home to Smith’s Marketplace, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Great Clips, Café Rio, Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza, is all set for nine additional retailers to join the party, including Dutch Bros., The Broken Yolk, UPS, EoS Fitness and Wells Fargo.

With proximity to shopping, the Historic Water Street District, dining and plenty of outdoor recreations, there’s always something to enjoy at Cadence. Residents can soak up the sun year-round and enjoy easy access to the resident-only pool and outdoor gathering spaces.

Cadence is home to the Cadence Animal Hospital and the 50-acre Central Park, which offers a variety of features including picnic areas, splash pads, pickleball courts, a fitness court, community pool, 5-acre adventure playground, pavilion and two amphitheaters. Desert Pulse Park features a playground and, for Fido and friends, is home to the Dakota Dog Park.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.