Richmond American opens three neighborhoods in Cadence

Cadence, one of the nation’s top-selling master-planned communities, continues to draw homebuyers looking for value and a variety of amenities. New homesites continue to be unveiled in Cadence, most recently by Richmond American Homes.

Richmond American Homes opened three new neighborhoods in Cadence. Homes range from 1,300 square feet to 2,600 square feet and offer a variety of standard features and options.

Capella is a continuation of the very popular Anika, Avalon, Stephen, Arabelle and Sarah plans, which range from 1,720 square feet to 2,150 square feet. These single-story homes feature up to four bedrooms and three full baths. Homes include a two-car garage. Homes in Capella start at $324,950.

Adagio offers single-story homes featuring the fashionable Paige, Rincon, Dominic, Denise, Delaney and Timothy floor plans. These plans feature generous living space with up to five bedrooms and four baths. Homes in Adagio range from 2,050 square feet to 2,520 square feet and start at $345,950.

The Duetto neighborhood features paired, or town home-style, homes. Plans include the Chicago and Boston. These two-story plans range from 1,300 square feet to 1,520 square feet and offer up to three bedrooms and 2½ baths. Homes start at $234,950.

Cadence boasts a variety of amenities including free Wi-Fi in its nearly 50-acre Central Park, as well as a free bike share program. There are also splash pads, an adventure playground, a dog park, pickleball courts, and a pool, which is exclusively for Cadence residents.

The community hosts several events throughout the year including the Decadence festival, Pumpkins in the Park, a block party and movie nights. The most popular events are the quarterly Wine&Canvas events, which consistently fill up.

Cadence has no SIDS (special improvement district)/LIDS (local improvement district) fees, and a monthly HOA assessment of $40.

