Richmond American unveils three Cadence neighborhoods

Provided Content
April 23, 2022 - 8:01 am
 
Three new Cadence neighborhoods by Richmond American Homes are being debuted this year. They ar ...
Richmond American Homes Three new Cadence neighborhoods by Richmond American Homes are being debuted this year. They are Cabaret, Bel Canto and Esperando.
The 94 home sites in Bel Canto are moving quickly and start in the mid-$400,000s. Within the ne ...
The 94 home sites in Bel Canto are moving quickly and start in the mid-$400,000s. Within the new neighborhood you’ll find two-story paired home options in the 1,800 square feet to 2,050 square foot range. (Richmond American Homes)

Richmond American Homes continues to expand its footprint at the Cadence community in Henderson by announcing its latest neighborhood offerings. The builder has two new neighborhoods in Cadence that are beginning home sales, with a third on the way.

Among its current selections are residences in Cabaret and Bel Canto. Starting in the low $600,000s, Cabaret boasts single-story options spanning 2,010 square feet to 2,500 square feet. There are six different floor plans for buyers to explore.

The 94 home sites in Bel Canto are moving quickly and start in the mid-$400,000s. Within the new neighborhood you will find two-story paired home options in the 1,800 square foot to 2,050 square foot range.

Still to come from Richmond American Homes is the Esperando neighborhood. With a projected summer arrival of model homes, Esperando residences will start in the low-$500,000s, range from 1,810 square feet to 2,370 square feet and include three to six bedrooms.

“Richmond American Homes has been a builder here at Cadence since the beginning,” said Cheryl Gowan, vice president of marketing for The Landwell Co., developer of Cadence. “The homes they have brought to life here have equated to many happy residents, and they are sure to keep that momentum going with this next exciting chapter.”

Cadence ranks in the top 10 best-selling master-planned communities in the U.S. according to John Burns Real Estate Consulting and RCLCO. It houses more than 3,300 families and, upon completion, will feature 13,250 residential units.

With being located a few minutes from several stores and restaurants within the historic Water Street district in downtown Henderson, Cadence also interconnects with bicycle and walking trail networks, including the Las Vegas Wash and River Mountains Loop trails. And Henderson was ranked the second-safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith in 2021.

Among its latest community additions, Smith’s Marketplace opened in late January in Cadence. Additional retail is in the works, including nine retailers — Starbucks, Domino’s Pizza, Café Rio, Wells Fargo and more — that will occupy a 16-acre space located near Smith’s Marketplace. The retail shops will open in late 2022.

Cadence is home to the 50-acre Central Park, which offers picnic areas, splash pads, pickleball courts, a fitness court, community pool, 5-acre adventure playground, pavilion and two amphitheaters.

Desert Pulse Park features a playground and, for Fido and friends, is home to the Dakota Dog Park. Alongside Central Park and Desert Pulse Park, there are several more parks planned for Cadence. Two additional neighborhood parks will be located along areas of Grand Cadence Boulevard and along Sunset Road.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.

