108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Provided Content

Seven Hills mansion lists for $3.4 million

Sponsored Content
June 10, 2022 - 5:53 pm
 
This Seven Hillis mansion has listed for $3.4 million. The Henderson custom-built home measures ...
This Seven Hillis mansion has listed for $3.4 million. The Henderson custom-built home measures 6,690 square feet and sits on 1.1 acres. (BHHS)
The 6,690-square-foot home has four bedrooms, five baths, an oversized five-car garage, designa ...
The 6,690-square-foot home has four bedrooms, five baths, an oversized five-car garage, designated work-from-home space and a resort-style backyard. (BHHS)
The Tuscan-style home features a bar and wine cellar. (BHHS)
The Tuscan-style home features a bar and wine cellar. (BHHS)
The kitchen. (BHHS)
The kitchen. (BHHS)
The foyer. (BHHS)
The foyer. (BHHS)
The office. (BHHS)
The office. (BHHS)
The master bath. (BHHS)
The master bath. (BHHS)
The master bedroom. (BHHS)
The master bedroom. (BHHS)
The wine room. (BHHS)
The wine room. (BHHS)

An estate showcasing one of the largest available lots in Henderson’s highly sought-after and exclusive Seven Hills community has hit the market for $3.4 million. Erika Delk of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties has been selected to represent the home, located at 2686 Ponte Vecchio Terrace in the prestigious gated subdivision of Terracina.

“This custom-built estate is the epitome of exclusivity and luxury living,” Delk said. “Not only is it located within one of the city’s most secluded and desirable communities, but its expansive lot makes it truly one-of-a-kind. It is nearly impossible to find a property of this caliber and size anywhere else throughout the community and its neighboring areas.”

Nestled within a private enclave of custom homes, the 1.1-acre property offers the ultimate balance between rural and urban living with uncompromising views of the surrounding McCullough Mountain ranges and the valley’s sweeping city lights. The Tuscan-style mansion takes advantage of its 6,690 square feet of indoor living space with four bedrooms, five baths, an oversized five-car garage, designated work-from-home space and a resort-style backyard.

“Every element of this home showcases Tuscan accents and finishes, subtly delivering a sense of the Italian coast right to Las Vegas’ doorstep,” Delk said. The interior features Italian-inspired designs throughout, including 20-foot coffered ceilings, wrought iron and authentic wood finishes, custom stonewall accents and limestone and hardwood flooring.

The home’s grand entrance greets guests with two oversized ornamental iron doors equipped with dual-pane glass that floods an expansive foyer with natural light. The entry seamlessly flows into a formal living and dining area great room, showcasing a custom built-in fireplace framed by 15-foot wooden columns on each side.

Tucked beneath the foyer’s grand winding staircase is a secluded home office space with direct access to the side yard. Just beyond the office is the main-level primary en suite bedroom, boasting an oversized walk-in closet, a bath retreat with a soaking tub and double floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors for a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience.

The kitchen’s upscale design offers stainless steel appliances, Sub-Zero refrigerator, Wolf cooktop, warming drawer, polished wood cabinetry, granite countertops and an elongated island. Next to the gourmet kitchen is a secondary living and dining area featuring wall-to-wall French sliding glass doors and windows, a limestone fireplace and tray ceilings.

Residents can enjoy the home’s main-level entertainment hub which flaunts a cigar room, custom wet bar and climate-controlled wine room designed to showcase 350 bottles.

The home’s resort-style backyard features an extended covered patio, outdoor living room with a wall-mounted fireplace surrounded by natural stones, low-maintenance synthetic grass, built-in outdoor kitchen, a custom pool, raised spa and wet deck.

Located minutes from the Henderson Executive Airport, the home also surrounds one of Southern Nevada’s top-rated golf courses, Rio Secco Golf Club. The luxury community’s 18-hole course has been nationally recognized every year since 2016 and offers exclusive access to the Butch Harmon School of Golf.

For more information about 2686 Ponte Vecchio Terrace or to request a tour, visit https://www.themullingroup.com/listings/2686-ponte-vecchio-ter.

MOST READ
1
Metro detective killed after beam crashes onto vehicle
Metro detective killed after beam crashes onto vehicle
2
Woman charged in theft of $100K watch from Strip hotel room
Woman charged in theft of $100K watch from Strip hotel room
3
Local hits sequential royal flush jackpot for nearly $315K
Local hits sequential royal flush jackpot for nearly $315K
4
Porn star accused of stealing cab on Strip with passenger inside
Porn star accused of stealing cab on Strip with passenger inside
5
Police respond to Palo Verde High School in Summerlin, threats unfounded
Police respond to Palo Verde High School in Summerlin, threats unfounded
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This artist's rendering shows a Blue Heron home under construction in MacDonald Highlands. Form ...
Oscar De La Hoya pays $14.6 for Henderson home
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Boxing promoter and former boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya, known as The Golden Boy, has paid $14.6 million in cash for a home under construction in the luxury Henderson hillside community of MacDonald Highlands.

As summer heats up, so does the fun at Downtown Summerlin, including the Summerlin Sounds summe ...
Summer fun at Downtown Summerlin
Provided Content

The Summerlin Sounds summer concert series kicked off June 8 and runs every Wednesday through July 13.

Canyon Springs High School English teacher Martin Vece, center in red shirt, with some of his s ...
Martin Vece of Canyon Springs wins Move 4 Less’ Favorite Teacher contest
Provided Content

Martin Vece, a Canyon Springs High School English teacher, was named “Favorite Teacher” following a contest for Teacher Appreciation Week. Move 4 Less sponsored the contest where nominees had to answer one question: “Why does this teacher make you smile?” This coincides with the Move 4 Less tagline: “Smile! It’s Moving Day!”

Reflection Bay Golf Club tees up charitable tournaments
Provided Content

Reflection Bay Golf Club, an award-winning Jack Nicklaus-designed course at Lake Las Vegas, is hosting a full lineup of charitable tournaments that will benefit several nonprofit organizations throughout Southern Nevada this year.

The Watermark The Watermark, a planned downtown Henderson mixed-use project, will be a multile ...
The Watermark to offer residential, commercial spaces
Provided Content

Downtown Henderson’s newest mixed-use project is bringing more flavor and entertainment to the Water Street District. The Watermark, an upcoming multilevel building with retail, office space and residential units, has signed leases with six retail and business establishments that will be opening their doors on the first floor of The Watermark later this year.

The Clark County Red Rock Canyon Legacy Trail project, designed to connect Summerlin its hikers ...
Summerlin marks National Trails Day
Provided Content

Summerlin is home to 200-plus miles of existing trailways. The master-planned community will mark Saturday’s American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day with recognition of the Clark County Red Rock Canyon Legacy Trail project, designed to connect Summerlin, its hikers and cyclists to the Red Rock Canyon.

Team Carver
Summerlin property lists for $1.7M
Provided Content

An estate located in Eagle Hills, one of Summerlin’s top luxury communities, has hit the Las Vegas market. The spacious multilevel home at 9237 White Tail Drive, represented by Leslie Carver of Team Carver, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, is listed for $1,700,000.

Two resort-style 55-plus communities offered by Trilogy by Shea Homes in the Las Vegas area con ...
Las Vegas Trilogy communities to debut new homes
Provided Content

Las Vegas is known for its seemingly endless list of things to do, world-class entertainment and dining, but it’s also a place with 315-plus days of sunshine a year, state and national parks and many outdoor activities — from canyons to lakes and beyond. Two resort-style 55-plus communities offered by Trilogy by Shea Homes in the Las Vegas area continue to inspire interest and excitement from homebuyers seeking a blend of outdoor living, adventure, wellness and happiness.

Ground broke on the North Central Area Command in North Las Vegas. It is expected to open in Ma ...
Tule Springs in North Las Vegas to get new police station
Provided Content

North Las Vegas broke ground Wednesday on a new police station, the North Central Area Command. The facility in the Villages at Tule Springs master-planned community is being built as a public-private partnership between the city of North Las Vegas and DR Horton and is expected to open in May 2023.

This photo of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area by Michael Rogers was one of many winn ...
Online voting for Best of Summerlin begins
Provided Content

As summer approaches, two Summerlin traditions return to the master-planned community: the 2022 Summerlin Photo Competition; and the 2022 Best of Summerlin online vote to name all the places, people and things people love about this award-winning community that spans the valley’s western rim.