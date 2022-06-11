Seven Hills mansion lists for $3.4 million

An estate showcasing one of the largest available lots in Henderson’s highly sought-after and exclusive Seven Hills community has hit the market for $3.4 million. Erika Delk of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties has been selected to represent the home, located at 2686 Ponte Vecchio Terrace in the prestigious gated subdivision of Terracina.

This Seven Hillis mansion has listed for $3.4 million. The Henderson custom-built home measures 6,690 square feet and sits on 1.1 acres. (BHHS)

The 6,690-square-foot home has four bedrooms, five baths, an oversized five-car garage, designated work-from-home space and a resort-style backyard. (BHHS)

The Tuscan-style home features a bar and wine cellar. (BHHS)

The kitchen. (BHHS)

The foyer. (BHHS)

The office. (BHHS)

The master bath. (BHHS)

The master bedroom. (BHHS)

The wine room. (BHHS)

“This custom-built estate is the epitome of exclusivity and luxury living,” Delk said. “Not only is it located within one of the city’s most secluded and desirable communities, but its expansive lot makes it truly one-of-a-kind. It is nearly impossible to find a property of this caliber and size anywhere else throughout the community and its neighboring areas.”

Nestled within a private enclave of custom homes, the 1.1-acre property offers the ultimate balance between rural and urban living with uncompromising views of the surrounding McCullough Mountain ranges and the valley’s sweeping city lights. The Tuscan-style mansion takes advantage of its 6,690 square feet of indoor living space with four bedrooms, five baths, an oversized five-car garage, designated work-from-home space and a resort-style backyard.

“Every element of this home showcases Tuscan accents and finishes, subtly delivering a sense of the Italian coast right to Las Vegas’ doorstep,” Delk said. The interior features Italian-inspired designs throughout, including 20-foot coffered ceilings, wrought iron and authentic wood finishes, custom stonewall accents and limestone and hardwood flooring.

The home’s grand entrance greets guests with two oversized ornamental iron doors equipped with dual-pane glass that floods an expansive foyer with natural light. The entry seamlessly flows into a formal living and dining area great room, showcasing a custom built-in fireplace framed by 15-foot wooden columns on each side.

Tucked beneath the foyer’s grand winding staircase is a secluded home office space with direct access to the side yard. Just beyond the office is the main-level primary en suite bedroom, boasting an oversized walk-in closet, a bath retreat with a soaking tub and double floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors for a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience.

The kitchen’s upscale design offers stainless steel appliances, Sub-Zero refrigerator, Wolf cooktop, warming drawer, polished wood cabinetry, granite countertops and an elongated island. Next to the gourmet kitchen is a secondary living and dining area featuring wall-to-wall French sliding glass doors and windows, a limestone fireplace and tray ceilings.

Residents can enjoy the home’s main-level entertainment hub which flaunts a cigar room, custom wet bar and climate-controlled wine room designed to showcase 350 bottles.

The home’s resort-style backyard features an extended covered patio, outdoor living room with a wall-mounted fireplace surrounded by natural stones, low-maintenance synthetic grass, built-in outdoor kitchen, a custom pool, raised spa and wet deck.

Located minutes from the Henderson Executive Airport, the home also surrounds one of Southern Nevada’s top-rated golf courses, Rio Secco Golf Club. The luxury community’s 18-hole course has been nationally recognized every year since 2016 and offers exclusive access to the Butch Harmon School of Golf.

For more information about 2686 Ponte Vecchio Terrace or to request a tour, visit https://www.themullingroup.com/listings/2686-ponte-vecchio-ter.