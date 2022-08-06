Single-story homes abundant in Summerlin

For those who prefer single-story living, the community offers scores of options, including eight neighborhoods offering all single-story elevations, and several other neighborhoods offering single-story options in addition to two- and three-story floor plans.

The Delamar model of the Summit Collection at Regency by Toll Brothers is one of several single-story homes in Summerlin helping to meet demand for single-story living. (Summerlin)

The master-planned community of Summerlin offers more than 100 floor plans in over 20 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts.

Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$400,000s to more than $1 million. For those who prefer single-story living, the community offers scores of options, including eight neighborhoods offering all single-story elevations and several other neighborhoods offering single-story options with two- and three-story floor plans.

“Single-story homes are highly sought after by all age groups — they are safer for both young children and older adults who prefer to avoid stairs, can be more easily expanded to maximize indoor-outdoor living space, and are easier to maintain and more energy-efficient,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin. “In Summerlin, we are meeting today’s growing demand for single-story living with an increased number of single-story floor plan options.”

Mira Villa by Toll Brothers, a luxury neighborhood in the golf-themed and scenic Canyons village, features an elegant collection of all single-story luxury condominium flats housed in a mid-rise. Homes range from 2,052 square feet to 3,724 square feet and are priced from the high $900,000s. Mira Villa boasts mature landscaping and is surrounded by two golf courses: TPC Las Vegas, which is in Summerlin, and neighboring Angel Park.

In The Cliffs village in the community’s southernmost region next to a scenic ridgeline and home to three schools, gorgeous trails and an indoor public aquatic center operated by Clark County, Regency by Toll Brothers offers three single-story floor plans. Single-story floor plans at Regency range from 1,665 square feet to 1,792 square feet, priced from the $600,000s.

An age-qualified neighborhood for those 55 and older, Regency features its own clubhouse, tennis and pickleball courts and a lifestyle created by full calendar of planned activities.

Heritage by Lennar in the village of Stonebridge is another age-qualified neighborhood. It offers nine unique single-story floor plans, an impressive range of options for those seeking the ease of single-story living. Floor plans range from 1,232 square feet to 2,873 square feet, priced from the mid-$400,00s to more than $900,000.

Stonebridge, home to Stonebridge Park and Doral Academy Red Rock Campus, is next to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. The Legacy Trail, set to begin construction this year, will connect from Stonebridge to the conservation area.

Four neighborhoods in the Redpoint District in Summerlin feature all single-story homes. Situated on elevated topography overlooking the valley, the Summerlin West area, west of the 215 Beltway, boasts select areas with beautiful vantage points and vistas. Plans for Summerlin West call for schools, parks and an abundance of open space.

At Savannah by Taylor Morrison, seven all single-story floor plans range from 1,981 square feet to 2,574 square feet, priced from the mid-$600,000s.

Crystal Canyon by Woodside Homes offers three single-story floor plans that are clustered apart from the neighborhood’s two-story offerings to create an enclave of all single-story homes. Single-story homes range from 1,650 square feet to 1,828 square feet, priced from the $600,000s.

Overlook by Tri Pointe Homes offers three expansive single-story floor plans that range from 2,722 square feet to 3,254 square feet, priced from $1.05 million. And The Arches by Lennar offers three large and luxurious single-story floor plans that embody a contemporary architectural style. They span from 3,775 square feet to 3,976 square feet and include a Next Gen suite, priced from $1.42 million.

In the district of Kestrel, also located in Summerlin West, Falcon Crest by Woodside Homes offers three single-story floor plans from 1,950 square feet to 2,218 square feet, priced from the $700,000s.

Now, in its 32nd year of development, Summerlin amenities include 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. The City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.