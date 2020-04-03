70°F
Six model homes for sale in The Cliffs Village at Summerlin

April 3, 2020 - 1:06 pm
 

Six model homes, with landscaping and special upgrades and details typical of a model home, including three that are fully furnished, are available for purchase in The Cliffs village within the master-planned community of Summerlin.

“Buying a model home is the ultimate in convenience and luxury,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin. “Model homes, by their very nature, are typically very upgraded with all the bells and whistles that make a home special and more luxurious, and these homes are no exception. One builder is even offering three homes that are fully furnished. Talk about move-in ready!”

Skystone by Woodside Homes, a gated neighborhood, offers three fully furnished, two-story model homes for sale. The Biella floor plan spans 2,934 square feet with three bedrooms, 3½ baths with a split three-car garage, priced at $950,000. The Portofino floor plans spans 2,996 square feet and includes three bedrooms, 3½ baths with a three-car garage and covered courtyard. It is priced at $965,000. The Vernazza floor plan includes four bedrooms and four baths encompassed in 3,220 square feet. It is priced at $999,000.

Onyx Point by Richmond American Homes also offers three model homes for sale, all single-story, expansive ranch-style floor plans within the gated neighborhood. The Raven, priced at $1,310,207, is 3,350 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths and a three-car garage. The Ryder floor plan, spanning 3,750 square feet, includes four bedrooms and four baths with a three-car garage. And finally, the Robert floor plan spans 4,000 square feet and includes four bedrooms and 4½ baths, also with a three-car garage.

The Cliffs village is named for the picturesque ridgeline that forms its spectacular backdrop, just one of many reasons it has been one of the community’s most popular areas. Located on elevated topography, The Cliffs offers exquisite views of the Las Vegas Valley, from the Las Vegas Strip to the east and the Spring Mountains to the west. Many neighborhoods and homes have been carefully placed and sited to maximize views. Getting anywhere in the valley from The Cliffs is easy and convenient thanks to its closeness to the 215 Beltway.

Homes in The Cliffs embrace a “rugged contemporary” architectural style that is designed to blend harmoniously with the surrounding environment, including horizontal roof lines and earthy, terra cotta colors. Both Skystone and Onyx Point embody the village’s design aesthetic.

With three schools, the village is a perfect place for families. Schools include two public schools, Shelley Berkley Elementary School and Faiss Middle School, with Bishop Gorman High School, a nationally acclaimed private Catholic high school.

Amenities in The Cliffs village are abundant and include not one but two water parks. Wet ‘n’ Wild water park and Clark County’s Aquatic Springs Indoor Pool encourage a healthy, outdoor lifestyle. And the Summerlin trail system winds its way through the village, eventually connecting to existing and future county trails to the west.

Oak Leaf Park, the village’s central community park, features pickleball courts, shaded playgrounds and picnic pavilion, climbing tower, central lawn and open play area and a demonstration garden.

Marking its 30th anniversary in 2020, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. They include more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining and entertainment; Red Rock Resort; office towers; City National Arena, home of the Vegas Golden Knights NHL practice facility; and Las Vegas Ballpark, a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers nearly 175 floor plans in 36 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the low $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation, as many builders are now open by appointment only. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

Phyllis Gurgevich
Nevada Bankers Association look for solutions amid crisis
Nevada Bankers Association CEO Phyllis Gurgevich issued a statement following an announcement by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak that he is temporarily suspending all foreclosures in the state during the coronavirus crisis.

Chris Bishop
Nevada Realtors supports statewide eviction moratorium
The statewide Nevada Realtors issued a statement from NVR President Chris Bishop about Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordering all evictions in Nevada to be suspended during the state of emergency related to the coronavirus.

The new, modern Pardee Homes neighborhood Arden at Inspirada is open for private tours. (Pardee ...
Appointments needed for Pardee home tours
Pardee Homes offers personal appointments to visit the new Arden neighborhood at Inspirada. Guests with private, one-on-one appointments will be able to tour the modern model homes and learn about the newest neighborhood in West Henderson.

Mark Stark
Vegas real esate expert Mark Stark provides online updates
Mark Stark, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ largest independently owned franchise, is working to communicate with his 3,500 real estate sales executives in Nevada, Arizona and California through Facebook Live events every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Stark and his company’s vice president of sales, Rick Berube, cover topics including market changes, working with homebuyers and sellers during COVID-19 regulations and interest rates, among other topics.

Woodside Homes continues construction and sales of homes during COVID-19 crisis. Builder implem ...
Woodside collects protection equipment for health care workers
Woodside Homes has joined Leading Builders of America’s urgent, national call to collect unused, excess masks and eye protection equipment from its trade partners. These are being collected at D.R. Horton Division Office, 1081 Whitney Ranch Drive in Henderson. Cash donations are also being accepted at directrelief.org . The public can follow the effort on social media at #BuildersCare.

Construction continues on Remington Nevada's Mountain’s Edge Marketplace at the southwest cor ...
Remington continues construction on Mountain’s Edge Marketplace
Remington Nevada, a premier commercial land development company in the southwest valley, is entering the final phase of construction at its largest shopping center in Nevada, Mountain’s Edge Marketplace at the southwest corner of Buffalo Drive and Blue Diamond Road.

Gordon Miles
Americana Holdings partners with Curbio for renovation solutions
Americana Holdings, parent company of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties, has partnered with Curbio, a home renovation technology company, to provide renovation solutions to its clients in Arizona, Nevada and California. The company launched its partnership in Arizona a few months ago and will begin offering the service in Nevada in January.

More than 20 model homes in Summerlin can be toured virtually. Search SummerlinTV on YouTube an ...
Summerlin offers virtual home tours
In the new environment of social distancing, Summerlin invites Southern Nevadans to enjoy virtual tours of more than 20 new-home neighborhoods from the comfort of their own couch. The videos, which are generally less than two minutes in length each, offer a bird’s eye view of homes in all styles, price points, elevations and configurations.

Christine Hess
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS — MARCH 21
After an extensive executive search, the Nevada Housing Coalition board of directors hired Christine (Bekes) Hess as the first executive director for the statewide nonprofit.

City National Bank colleagues take part in Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas' project with two hom ...
City National donates $5,000 to Habitat for Humanity project in Henderson
City National Bank has announced it has provided Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas with a $5,000 donation in support of the organization’s build project in Henderson. City National is supporting Habitat for Humanity in a number of its major markets as part of a nationwide initiative.