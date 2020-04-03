Six model homes for sale in The Cliffs Village at Summerlin

Six model homes, complete with landscaping and many with special upgrades and details typical of a model home, including three that are fully furnished, are now available for purchase in The Cliffs village within the master-planned community of Summerlin.

Six model homes, with landscaping and special upgrades and details typical of a model home, including three that are fully furnished, are available for purchase in The Cliffs village within the master-planned community of Summerlin.

“Buying a model home is the ultimate in convenience and luxury,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin. “Model homes, by their very nature, are typically very upgraded with all the bells and whistles that make a home special and more luxurious, and these homes are no exception. One builder is even offering three homes that are fully furnished. Talk about move-in ready!”

Skystone by Woodside Homes, a gated neighborhood, offers three fully furnished, two-story model homes for sale. The Biella floor plan spans 2,934 square feet with three bedrooms, 3½ baths with a split three-car garage, priced at $950,000. The Portofino floor plans spans 2,996 square feet and includes three bedrooms, 3½ baths with a three-car garage and covered courtyard. It is priced at $965,000. The Vernazza floor plan includes four bedrooms and four baths encompassed in 3,220 square feet. It is priced at $999,000.

Onyx Point by Richmond American Homes also offers three model homes for sale, all single-story, expansive ranch-style floor plans within the gated neighborhood. The Raven, priced at $1,310,207, is 3,350 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths and a three-car garage. The Ryder floor plan, spanning 3,750 square feet, includes four bedrooms and four baths with a three-car garage. And finally, the Robert floor plan spans 4,000 square feet and includes four bedrooms and 4½ baths, also with a three-car garage.

The Cliffs village is named for the picturesque ridgeline that forms its spectacular backdrop, just one of many reasons it has been one of the community’s most popular areas. Located on elevated topography, The Cliffs offers exquisite views of the Las Vegas Valley, from the Las Vegas Strip to the east and the Spring Mountains to the west. Many neighborhoods and homes have been carefully placed and sited to maximize views. Getting anywhere in the valley from The Cliffs is easy and convenient thanks to its closeness to the 215 Beltway.

Homes in The Cliffs embrace a “rugged contemporary” architectural style that is designed to blend harmoniously with the surrounding environment, including horizontal roof lines and earthy, terra cotta colors. Both Skystone and Onyx Point embody the village’s design aesthetic.

With three schools, the village is a perfect place for families. Schools include two public schools, Shelley Berkley Elementary School and Faiss Middle School, with Bishop Gorman High School, a nationally acclaimed private Catholic high school.

Amenities in The Cliffs village are abundant and include not one but two water parks. Wet ‘n’ Wild water park and Clark County’s Aquatic Springs Indoor Pool encourage a healthy, outdoor lifestyle. And the Summerlin trail system winds its way through the village, eventually connecting to existing and future county trails to the west.

Oak Leaf Park, the village’s central community park, features pickleball courts, shaded playgrounds and picnic pavilion, climbing tower, central lawn and open play area and a demonstration garden.

Marking its 30th anniversary in 2020, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. They include more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining and entertainment; Red Rock Resort; office towers; City National Arena, home of the Vegas Golden Knights NHL practice facility; and Las Vegas Ballpark, a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers nearly 175 floor plans in 36 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the low $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation, as many builders are now open by appointment only. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.