Sixties Palm Springs estate lists for $3.5M

November 14, 2021 - 9:26 am
 
This 1963 Palm Springs home features a partially enclosed outdoor space, which is set under a striking circular oculus overhang that allows for the desert sun to warm the pool and ample stargazing opportunities. (BHHS)
This remodeled 1963 Palm Springs home has been listed for $3,495,000. It is in The Mesa neighborhood. (BHHS)
(BHHS)
One of Palm Springs’ grooviest homes is now on the market. Dubbed “Skyfall” for its distinctive courtyard design, the one-of-a-kind estate in the esteemed Palm Springs neighborhood The Mesa is listed for $3,495,000.

“This home exemplifies Palm Springs’ celebrated history and is a stunning piece of art,” said Kenny Jervis of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, the property’s representative. “There is so much to love about Skyfall, from the 1960s-inspired interior design to the 270-degree views of the city that can’t be seen from anywhere else in Palm Springs. In my nearly 40-year career, this is one of the most interesting and inspiring homes I have ever seen.”

Skyfall, located at 2300 W. Cantina Way, is tucked away in the Cahuilla Hills high above the valley, allowing for some of the most extensive views of the surrounding mountain ranges and city lights. The estate, featured in Palm Springs Modernism Week and the exclusive Palm Springs Life Magazine, exemplifies true artistry in its architecture and luxury details.

The 2,790-square-foot home showcases a striking half-moon circular shape, designed by the renowned architect R. Denzil Lee. The unique layout features a split floor plan with two primary bedrooms, plus an additional third bedroom and four baths.

The distinctive curved courtyard acts as a beautiful centerpiece, with a raised spa and a circular pool that commands the attention of anyone who steps inside the home. The partially enclosed outdoor space is set under a striking circular oculus overhang that allows for the desert sun to warm the pool and ample stargazing opportunities.

Skyfall’s interior pays homage to its original build date in 1963 and transports residents and guests back in time with its groovy accents throughout, including bright colors, midcentury patterns and 1960s-era comic book art pieces displayed liberally in the great room and bedroom suites.

“The owners were dedicated to restoring this home and bringing it back to life, all while respecting its history and architecture,” Jervis said. “They added a modern flair, including a completely upgraded kitchen and newly poured terrazzo floors, but they also reintroduced the bright colors, dramatic art pieces and midcentury modern design that encapsulates the unique style that came out of the 1960s.”

Walls of glass throughout the home open up the space and allow for residents to view the dramatic outdoor architecture and city lights below from nearly every room. In the great room, a circular fireplace mantel acts as the focal point and displays a colorful abstract painting that sets the tone for the entire house. Adjacent to the great room is a raised dining room and a highly upgraded kitchen, featuring a stand-alone breakfast bar overlooking the pool, stainless steel appliances and a wet bar.

On the other side of the home are the two primary bedrooms, each offering expansive bathrooms with oversized walk-in showers and floor-to-ceiling windows. All three bedrooms in the home include access to their own private patios with views of the courtyard and city.

For more information about Skyfall or to request a tour, visit bhhscaproperties.com, or call Jervis at 562-756-5667.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America Inc. The company operates in three states with 3,000 real estate sales executives and 32 offices. In 2020, the company completed a record-breaking $7.1 billion in residential home sales throughout Nevada, Arizona and Southern California.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties has offices in Anaheim Hills, Indian Wells, La Quinta, Palm Desert, Palm Springs, Rancho Cucamonga and Yorba Linda. The company was recently entered in the Inc 5000 Hall of Fame for being named one of America’s fastest-growing private companies for five years. For more information, visit bhhscaproperty.com.

Lake Las Vegas golf community in Henderson offers a wide variety of amenities and activities fo ...
Lake Las Vegas offers amenities, activities
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas is a one-of-a-kind community. In a place where scenic hikes, paddle boarding, live music and happy hours are all within walking distance, neighbors become friends and friends become family. Whether you enjoy being active with friends and family or a glass of wine and live music, there is something for everyone who calls Lake Las Vegas home.

Chris Bishop
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: NOV. 13
Provided Content

Las Vegas Realtors presented its annual awards this week to some of its leading and longtime members. LVR (formerly known as the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors) presented its awards during an in-person event Nov. 6 at the Four Seasons Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

Work on a low-income housing development has stated in North Las Vegas. The 156-unit housing co ...
Lake Mead West Apartments breaks ground in North Las Vegas
Provided Content

A new affordable housing development is coming to North Las Vegas. On Monday, the city of North Las Vegas and its development partner Foresight Cos. will officially break ground on Lake Mead West Apartments, a 156-unit housing community at 3300 Coran Lane near Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons Street, directly across from Ollie Detwiler Elementary School.

Juhl, the loft-style luxury condominium community in downtown Las Vegas, recently sold a two-st ...
Juhl announces sale of penthouse for $1.1M
Provided Content

Juhl, the loft-style luxury condominium community that spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas, has announced the $1.1 million sale of its two-story, 14th-floor penthouse. The price per square foot was $584, the highest for a downtown condominium sold in recent years. Today, fewer than 125 condo-homes remain for purchase.

Singer Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons makes the first donation at the "Giving Machine&quo ...
Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds helps debut The Giving Machine in Downtown Summerlin
Provided Content

The 2021 holiday season at Downtown Summerlin is also the season of giving with three charitable activations that encourage visitors and patrons to pay it forward. According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin, the destination is excited and proud to provide guests with many unique and meaningful opportunities to give back this year.

Las Vegas downtown high-rise, Juhl, welcomes its newest resident, The Agency, a global real est ...
Beverly Hills-based real estate brokerage opens office in Juhl
Provided Content

The luxury condominium community Juhl, which spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas and set the standard for urban-inspired loft-style condo living in Southern Nevada, welcomes its newest resident, The Agency, a global real estate brokerage.

Downtown Summerlin will kick of the holiday season Nov. 12. Festivities include visits from San ...
Downtown Summerlin kicks off 2021 holiday season
Provided Content

The 2021 holiday season kicks off at Downtown Summerlin on Nov. 12 with the arrival of Santa Claus and the opening of Rock Rink, the popular outdoor ice-skating rink on The Lawn and presented this year by Live Nation.

The Moving Our Community initiative, which was developed by Move 4 Less, helps local families w ...
Move 4 Less applications for free services available
Provided Content

People who have to move and need help with moving costs can apply for assistance with the third cycle of the Moving Our Community initiative. Developed by Move 4 Less, the program helps local families who have to relocate from their current residence due to COVID-19-triggered economic or other financial issues.

Overlook is one of two Tri Pointe Homes neighborhoods that recently opened in the master-planne ...
Tri Pointe opens two neighborhoods in Summerlin West
Provided Content

Tri Pointe Homes, with a legacy of building homes in Nevada for more than 70 years, has announced the opening of two new neighborhoods in Summerlin West’s Redpoint district: Kings Canyon and Overlook. Located west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Avenue, the Summerlin West area is now taking shape on a beautiful expanse of elevated land overlooking the valley with select vistas and vantage points throughout.

Trilogy by Shea Homes will showcase its new age-qualified community within the Sunstone master ...
Trilogy Sunstone showcases eight new model homes
Provided Content

Trilogy Sunstone, a new age-qualified community offered by Trilogy by Shea Homes within the Sunstone master plan, has announced the grand opening of eight new model homes. The community recently hosted an event and welcomed more than 600 homebuyers to tour this new 55-plus resort community in northwest Las Vegas.