Sixties Palm Springs estate lists for $3.5M

This 1963 Palm Springs home features a partially enclosed outdoor space, which is set under a striking circular oculus overhang that allows for the desert sun to warm the pool and ample stargazing opportunities. (BHHS)

This remodeled 1963 Palm Springs home has been listed for $3,495,000. It is in The Mesa neighborhood. (BHHS)

One of Palm Springs’ grooviest homes is now on the market. Dubbed “Skyfall” for its distinctive courtyard design, the one-of-a-kind estate in the esteemed Palm Springs neighborhood The Mesa is listed for $3,495,000.

“This home exemplifies Palm Springs’ celebrated history and is a stunning piece of art,” said Kenny Jervis of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, the property’s representative. “There is so much to love about Skyfall, from the 1960s-inspired interior design to the 270-degree views of the city that can’t be seen from anywhere else in Palm Springs. In my nearly 40-year career, this is one of the most interesting and inspiring homes I have ever seen.”

Skyfall, located at 2300 W. Cantina Way, is tucked away in the Cahuilla Hills high above the valley, allowing for some of the most extensive views of the surrounding mountain ranges and city lights. The estate, featured in Palm Springs Modernism Week and the exclusive Palm Springs Life Magazine, exemplifies true artistry in its architecture and luxury details.

The 2,790-square-foot home showcases a striking half-moon circular shape, designed by the renowned architect R. Denzil Lee. The unique layout features a split floor plan with two primary bedrooms, plus an additional third bedroom and four baths.

The distinctive curved courtyard acts as a beautiful centerpiece, with a raised spa and a circular pool that commands the attention of anyone who steps inside the home. The partially enclosed outdoor space is set under a striking circular oculus overhang that allows for the desert sun to warm the pool and ample stargazing opportunities.

Skyfall’s interior pays homage to its original build date in 1963 and transports residents and guests back in time with its groovy accents throughout, including bright colors, midcentury patterns and 1960s-era comic book art pieces displayed liberally in the great room and bedroom suites.

“The owners were dedicated to restoring this home and bringing it back to life, all while respecting its history and architecture,” Jervis said. “They added a modern flair, including a completely upgraded kitchen and newly poured terrazzo floors, but they also reintroduced the bright colors, dramatic art pieces and midcentury modern design that encapsulates the unique style that came out of the 1960s.”

Walls of glass throughout the home open up the space and allow for residents to view the dramatic outdoor architecture and city lights below from nearly every room. In the great room, a circular fireplace mantel acts as the focal point and displays a colorful abstract painting that sets the tone for the entire house. Adjacent to the great room is a raised dining room and a highly upgraded kitchen, featuring a stand-alone breakfast bar overlooking the pool, stainless steel appliances and a wet bar.

On the other side of the home are the two primary bedrooms, each offering expansive bathrooms with oversized walk-in showers and floor-to-ceiling windows. All three bedrooms in the home include access to their own private patios with views of the courtyard and city.

For more information about Skyfall or to request a tour, visit bhhscaproperties.com, or call Jervis at 562-756-5667.

