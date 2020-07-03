Skye Canyon holds school supply drive

This upcoming school year, perhaps more than ever, students in Clark County are in need of school supplies. Skye Canyon is inviting residents and the public to help the students in this community by donating to its Back-to-School Supply Drive, benefiting Assistance League Las Vegas’ Operation School Bell.

Having the right school supplies can make a big difference for kids as they pursue their education. Research shows that children with the appropriate school supplies can improve grades, creativity, attitude toward learning, behavior and self-image — increasing their chances for success at school.

Supplies needed include backpacks, scissors, thumb drives, calculators, pencils, crayons, notebooks, erasers, rulers, washable markers, glue sticks, folders and paper. New and unworn children’s athletic shoes are of particular need.

Throughout the week of July 13-19, as part of its Skye Serves charitable program, Skye Canyon will match all donations up to $2,000. The final day to donate to the Back-to-School Supply Drive is July 19, which is also National Ice Cream Day. Drop off $5 worth of school supplies at any time during the supply drive and keep your receipt to redeem it for a free ice cream bar from Fat Daddy’s Ice Cream truck parked at Skye Center on July 19 from 6-9 p.m.

Donations can be dropped off at Skye Canyon, Skye Center, Skye Fitness and the Drive-Thru Farmers Market on July 17.