104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Provided Content

Skye Canyon holds school supply drive

Provided Content
July 3, 2020 - 2:38 pm
 

Having the right school supplies can make a big difference for kids as they pursue their education. Research shows that children with the appropriate school supplies can improve grades, creativity, attitude toward learning, behavior and self-image — increasing their chances for success at school.

This upcoming school year, perhaps more than ever, students in Clark County are in need of school supplies. Skye Canyon is inviting residents and the public to help the students in this community by donating to its Back-to-School Supply Drive, benefiting Assistance League Las Vegas’ Operation School Bell.

Supplies needed include backpacks, scissors, thumb drives, calculators, pencils, crayons, notebooks, erasers, rulers, washable markers, glue sticks, folders and paper. New and unworn children’s athletic shoes are of particular need.

Throughout the week of July 13-19, as part of its Skye Serves charitable program, Skye Canyon will match all donations up to $2,000. The final day to donate to the Back-to-School Supply Drive is July 19, which is also National Ice Cream Day. Drop off $5 worth of school supplies at any time during the supply drive and keep your receipt to redeem it for a free ice cream bar from Fat Daddy’s Ice Cream truck parked at Skye Center on July 19 from 6-9 p.m.

Donations can be dropped off at Skye Canyon, Skye Center, Skye Fitness and the Drive-Thru Farmers Market on July 17.

MOST READ
1
Bellagio sportsbook error may be largest past post loss in Vegas history
Bellagio sportsbook error may be largest past post loss in Vegas history
2
Las Vegas resort pools packed with little fear of pandemic
Las Vegas resort pools packed with little fear of pandemic
3
Eldorado sells 2 properties ahead of Caesars merger
Eldorado sells 2 properties ahead of Caesars merger
4
Allegiant Stadium sits at 98% complete, conducts ‘blackout’ test
Allegiant Stadium sits at 98% complete, conducts ‘blackout’ test
5
Several Las Vegas Bank of America branches temporarily closed
Several Las Vegas Bank of America branches temporarily closed
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tim Dunn
Local real estate market has its bright spots
By Tim Dunn Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Though we are currently in a pandemic and have seen fluctuations in the stock market during this time, the Las Vegas real estate market continues to be in high demand.

Alexia Crowley
Healthcare Panel talks about future of down town Medical Arts District
Provided Content

The June 2020 Southern Nevada CCIM Healthcare Panel shared insightful knowledge regarding how Las Vegas responded to COVID-19, commercial real estate growth plans in the Medical Arts District and navigating the future through COVID-19,

Lake Las Vegas will hosts its annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration at 9 p.m. (Lake Las V ...
Lake Las Vegas to hold Fourth of July fireworks display
Provided Content

On July 4 at 9 p.m., Lake Las Vegas will light up the desert sky with its annual Fourth of July fireworks show. The show will once again take place over the water at Lake Las Vegas, with ample viewing spots throughout the community. The show is open to residents and guests, with both encouraged to view the show from a safe distance while maintaining social distancing protocols.

Brian Walsh
Howard Hughes executives tapped to head building groups
Provided Content

Two senior vice presidents of The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the master-planned community of Summerlin, the retail/dining/entertainment/sports destination of Downtown Summerlin, Las Vegas Ballpark and owner of the Las Vegas Aviators, were recently elected to head two of the valley’s leading development industry organizations.

Summerlin is expanding westward and developing the area north of The Vistas village, adjacent t ...
Summerlin’s newest village takes shape
Provided Content

The master-planned community of Summerlin is expanding westward as its newest village, Redpoint Square, begins to take shape. Located west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Ave., the village already boasts its first neighborhood now selling, Moro Rock by Richmond American Homes, offering two duet town home models priced from the high $200,000s.

Ground was broken on Attesa Park, Inspirada's fifth park. It is a 4.9-acre multiuse park in the ...
Inspirada breaks ground on Attesa Park
Provided Content

Inspirada and the city of Henderson have broken ground on the master-planned community’s newest recreational amenity, Attesa Park, a 4.9-acre multiuse park in the southwestern part of the community at 2445 Via Centro.

Cadence master-planned community in Henderson has added Harmony Homes as its sixth builder. (Ca ...
Cadence adds Harmony Homes as sixth builder
Provided Content

Cadence master-planned community in Henderson has announced multiple updates, including the addition of a new builder to its portfolio and expansion with new neighborhoods and construction. Additionally, the community is welcoming new residents through its popular buyer incentive program.

The estate at 1508 View Field Court is perched on a 1-acre hillside in MacDonald Highlands. It ...
Four custom homes list in MacDonald Highlands
Provided Content

MacDonald Highlands, one of Henderson’s most sought-after custom-home communities, has four new homes on the market. All four include a modern, contemporary design and are listed for sale with Ivan Sher of the Ivan Sher Group, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties.

For the first time Summerlin will hold its annual Fourth of July parade online at summerlinpatr ...
Knights and Aces players to be in Summerlin’s virtual parade
Provided Content

Vegas Golden Knights Nate Schmidt and Alec Martinez with his dog, Hank, and A’ja Wilson from the Las Vegas Aces along with other celebrities and community leaders will share personal messages of encouragement and strength to kick off the 26th annual and first-ever virtual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade. Parade enthusiasts throughout Las Vegas and beyond are encouraged to visit summerlinpatrioticparade.com to watch the premiere at 9 a.m. on July 4.

Fairway Hills by Toll Brothers is a gated condominium neighborhood in The Ridges village in Sum ...
Toll Brothers offers luxury lifestyle
Provided Content

Nestled in a peaceful desert setting against Jack Nicklaus’ Bear’s Best golf course, Fairway Hills by Toll Brothers is a gated neighborhood that features a clean and contemporary design, prestigious amenities and the designation of being the only luxury condominium community in the sought-after Ridges village.