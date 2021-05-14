98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Provided Content

Skye Canyon presents sixth annual Skye Stars May 15

Provided Content
May 14, 2021 - 2:05 pm
 
Las Vegas Astronomical Society and Skye Canyon will hold the annual Skye & Stars stargazing ev ...
Las Vegas Astronomical Society and Skye Canyon will hold the annual Skye & Stars stargazing event May 15 at Skye Canyon Park with constellation viewing beginning after dark from 8 to 10 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly event. (Skye Canyon)

In celebration of International Astronomy Day, Skye Canyon’s sixth annual Skye &Stars stargazing event with the Las Vegas Astronomical Society is set for Saturday at Skye Canyon Park.

With safety in mind, gates open at 6 p.m. for picnicking, music, lawn games and food trucks with constellation viewing starting after dark from 8 to 10 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly event. Donations for the society, a nonprofit organization of amateur astronomers formed to promote astronomy in Southern Nevada, will be accepted during the event.

Using telescopes, strategically arranged throughout the park, and cleaned between each guest usage, with astrophotography and video cameras, volunteers will use a laser that can point directly to celestial events as they guide attendees on a tour of the desert sky.

As part of the Thrive@Skye event series, guests are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs and enjoy a picnic. Food will be available for purchase from local food trucks including the widely popular Maize St. and Alpha Dawg. Resident favorite Local 808 will provide beverages. There will be a giveaway of special commemorative Skye &Stars 2021 event pins and a raffle in which some lucky attendee will win a telescope.

“After pivoting to a virtual format last year, we are thrilled to once again present Skye &Stars at Skye Canyon,” said Angela Rock, president of Olympia Management Services/The Skye Canyon Community Association. “It’s consistently been among the most popular events for residents and their families, and we can’t wait to team up with the Las Vegas Astronomical Society again to celebrate the stars and galaxies this year.”

It’s a can’t-miss event for Skye Canyon residents for the past five years, and this year it will feature again an in-person, guided tour through the night sky led by Keith Caceres, president of the Las Vegas Astronomical Society. Caceres and his team will position telescopes throughout the park aimed at specific and noteworthy stars and constellations and will use a laser pointer to showcase and point out interesting elements in the night sky.

“Easy access to dark desert skies makes Southern Nevada a unique place for stargazing,” Caceres said. “We can’t wait to return to Skye Canyon to share not only our insight and knowledge but also our enthusiasm and passion for astronomy.”

Some highlights of the sky tour will include: the moon, the planet Venus and prominent constellations and stars visible in the sky on that night, including Orion, Ursa Major (Big Bear, containing the Big Dipper), Ursa Minor (the Little Bear, containing the north star and Little Dipper.)

The Las Vegas Astronomical Society is a nonprofit organization of amateur astronomers that was formed to promote astronomy in Southern Nevada for the sole purpose of educating and sharing their passion with those who have an interest in astronomy. They hold regular meetings and observation gatherings and offer educational opportunities and services to schools and youth science programs, service agencies and other organizations.

MOST READ
1
Nevada drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated
Nevada drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated
2
Amari’s mom told boyfriend ‘relationship was over’ before child’s death
Amari’s mom told boyfriend ‘relationship was over’ before child’s death
3
Raiders’ tickets at Allegiant most in-demand in NFL
Raiders’ tickets at Allegiant most in-demand in NFL
4
Caesars cutting back on live entertainment
Caesars cutting back on live entertainment
5
Here are Las Vegas casinos that can operate at 100 percent capacity
Here are Las Vegas casinos that can operate at 100 percent capacity
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Stately Home Staging Heidi Carlsen, a designer at Stately Home Staging, says that even a hot re ...
Vegas luxury homebuyers desire turnkey solutions
By Heidi Carlsen Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The housing market in Las Vegas is hotter than it’s been in years, and this, of course, extends to Southern Nevada’s fine array of luxury homes. From MacDonald Highlands to Red Rock Country Club, Las Vegas has some of the most high-end communities available in this region for those with the pocketbook to match.

Richmond American Homes offers Moro Rock in Redpoint Square, Summerlin newest district in Summe ...
Richmond American features Moro Rock in Summerlin
Provided Content

Richmond American Homes, a top national homebuilder with a long history of homebuilding in Summerlin, offers Moro Rock in Redpoint Square, Summerlin newest district in Summerlin West, located west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Avenue. Redpoint Square has started to take shape on elevated land overlooking the valley.

Jamie Thalgott
Legal and policy implications for private developers acquiring BLM lands
By Jamie Thalgott RJRealEstate.Vegas

Accordingly, in 2021 the Nevada federal delegation introduced the Public Lands Bill – Southern Nevada Economic Development and Conservation Act, which proposes roughly 2 million acres be protected for conservation and recreation, including a 51,000-acre expansion of the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, 41,255 acres to be held in trust for the Moapa Band of Paiutes and roughly 30,000 acres for affordable housing and business growth, including an expansion of the LTA. Introduced only a few months ago, the community should watch this legislation closely as it holds great implications for the future of our state.

Starling is one of three Summerlin neighborhoods under development by Pulte Homes. Located in t ...
Pulte offers three neighborhoods in Summerlin
Provided Content

Pulte Homes, a top national homebuilder with a long history of homebuilding in the master-planned community of Summerlin, offers three neighborhoods in the community’s popular village of Stonebridge and its newest district of Redpoint in Summerlin West.

Thrive @ Providence is a town home community by Edward Homes Nevada. It is in the northwestern ...
Airman buys town home in Thrive @ Providence
Provided Content

As the initial homes near completion at Thrive @ Providence, private local builder, Edward Homes Nevada, prepares to welcome its first homeowners. The final new home development to be built in the desirable master plan of Providence, Thrive town homes highlights one new homeowner, active-duty Airman, Jake Tucco.

Reflection Bay’s High Performance Golf Institute student Nicholas Kilgore was the runner-up i ...
Reflection Bay Golf Club to host Golf Equipment Demo Day Saturday
Provided Content

Reflection Bay Golf Club was the only home course to be represented by three junior golf participants at the 2021 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals, hosted by The Masters Tournament Foundation and PGA of America at Augusta National.

Skye Fitness also offers nearly 10,000 square feet of top-of-the-line exercise equipment, yoga ...
Sponsored
Skye Canyon offers indoor/outdoor lifestyle
Provided Content

Consistently named among the top selling master-planned communities in the country, Skye Canyon is more than a collection of idyllic neighborhoods, it’s a lifestyle. Perfectly situated between the tall timbers of Mount Charleston and the bright lights of the Las Vegas Strip, a vibrant community of eight new neighborhoods by five impressive builders epitomizes the indoor/outdoor lifestyle.

Graycliff in the village of Stonebridge at Summerlin is one of two neighborhoods offered by Len ...
Lennar offers two neighborhoods in Stonebridge in Summerlin
Provided Content

Lennar, a top national homebuilder with a long history of home building in the master-planned community of Summerlin, currently offers two neighborhoods in the community’s popular village of Stonebridge: Westcott and Graycliff.

Araceli and Sebastian Gonzalez plan to start their family in their new home in Cadence, a maste ...
Commuting couple finds community at Cadence
Provided Content

“To us, Cadence really had the best of both worlds,” Araceli Gonzalez said. “Everything was right down the street from our future home, including Central Park and Water Street. We realized we were so close to everything if we moved here. The parks around the community have lots of open space, and there’s also a pool. It felt like a little piece of home.”