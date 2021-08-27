Skye Canyon to host chalk art competition Sept. 25

Skye Canyon will celebrate art, autumn and family fun with its fifth annual juried chalk art competition, Chalk Cheers, a fall festival, raffle and art fair featuring a “Cheers for Charity” beer tasting, set for Sept. 25, at Skye Canyon Park, 10111 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s chalk art contest theme is “The Skye’s The Limit.” Artists of all skill levels can still register to participate by visiting skyecanyon.com/call-to-artists .

This year’s chalk art contest theme is “The Skye’s the Limit.” Artists of all skill levels can register to participate at skyecanyon.com/call-to-artists.

Free to attend and open to the public, Chalk &Cheers will feature an Upside-Down Room photo activation, rock wall, bungee jump, sports and games inflatables, digital caricature artists, a 20-foot interactive coloring wall, raffle and a craft tent. Chalk &Cheers will offer an arts and craft fair with more than 30 local artisans and vendors showcasing and selling their creative offerings.

Chalk and Cheers 2021 benefits Skye Serves, the community’s ongoing charitable outreach program, through the sale of raffle tickets and with the first Cheers for Charity beer tasting, presented by Local 808. Tickets for Cheers for Charity will be sold for $10 in advance online or $15 upon entrance to the event.

Local 808 also will be on hand with its famous trailer featuring the spotlighted beers and cocktails for purchase.

A variety of additional popular local food trucks will be available for the purchase of food and beverages, including Maize St, Alpha Dawg, Churros 101 and Joy Pop.

The juried chalk art competition includes three categories: high school student, amateur and professional. Cash prizes awarded in each category are $300 for first place, $200 for second place, and $100 for third place.

Additionally, there are $100 cash prizes for one winner in two more categories: best 3D piece and best use of color. Attendees can vote on the People’s Choice, earning the winner a $100 cash award. For more information, visit skyecanyonevents.com/chalkandcheers.