Skye Canyon to host Chalk For Earth event April 16-22

April 9, 2021 - 3:57 pm
 
Skye Canyon will host its second annual, socially distant community event, Chalk For Earth on April 22. (Skye Canyon)
Chalk For Earth participants can then upload their submission to the Skye Canyon website at skyecanyon.com/chalkforearth between April 16-22 for entry in a contest. (Skye Canyon)
Skye Canyon will hold a socially distant community event, Chalk For Earth, on Earth Day, April 22. (Skye Canyon)

In honor of Earth Day 2021, Skye Canyon will host its second annual socially distanced community event, Chalk for Earth, on April 22.

A sidewalk chalk challenge that invites residents to create an Earth-themed chalk masterpiece on the sidewalk or in the driveway of their house, Chalk for Earth provides an opportunity to show community spirit and get creative. With a theme of Restore Our Earth, Chalk for Earth is a challenge that the family can do together. Participants can then upload their submission to the Skye Canyon website at skyecanyon.com/chalkforearth between April 16-22 for entry in a contest. Prizes will be awarded in three categories: family, adult solo and people’s choice.

For Skye Canyon residents in need of chalk, free chalk will be available for pick up at Skye Fitness from April 16-22.

Known as a community that encourages fitness, the love of being outdoors and has an abundance of community pride, Skye Canyon introduced Chalk for Earth as part of its Thrive@Skye Canyon program. While the community continues to adapt to new routines and time at home, Skye Canyon wants to continue to inspire all residents to enrich their lives with a series of family events that encourage the community to engage while maintaining the safety directives in place.

Additional upcoming Thrive@Skye events include Skye and Stars on National Astronomy Day on May 15 and the Memorial Day Patriotic Car Parade on May 29.

Skye Canyon is a 1,000-acre master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas along U.S. Highway 95 at Skye Canyon Park Drive. Offering entry-level, move-up and luxury neighborhoods for individuals, couples, families and active adults who share a passion for outdoor activities, wellness, and immersive living, Skye Canyon includes unique amenities like Skye Canyon Park, which features Skye Center, the community’s social hub with an open-air bistro and indoor and outdoor fireplaces.

Skye Fitness, a state-of-the-art workout facility and outdoor junior Olympic size swimming pool is exclusive for residents.

Among the many other amenities offered are designated bike lanes, an extensive network of hiking and walking trails and shopping at Skye Canyon Marketplace. Other commercial offerings such as office space and gaming will be added as the community grows.

Skye Canyon ranks among the top-selling master-planned communities in the country based on new home sales.

For more information visit skyecanyon.com or connect with Skye Canyon on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and on Pinterest.

Danielle Bisterfeldt
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS APRIL 10
The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the Summerlin master-planned community, Downtown Summerlin, Las Vegas Ballpark and owner of the Las Vegas Aviators, the city’s professional baseball team of Triple-A West Minor League Baseball and affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, has announced the promotions of four executives.

Aldo Martinez
Home prices spring forward amid tight supply
A recent Las Vegas Realtors report shows local home prices rising to another record and more homes being sold despite a tight housing supply.

Summerlin offers homes under $500,000 in more than a dozen neighborhoods
Summerlin has long been regarded as a premier place to live and a popular choice for the city’s influencers, professionals, captains of industry, celebrities and professional athletes. Yet, Summerlin is also a great place for first- and second-time homebuyers with dozens of floor plans priced under $500,000 now available in 13 neighborhoods throughout the community.

Trilogy Sunstone to hold second homesite release
On April 9 at 10 a.m., Pacific Standard Time, Trilogy Sunstone will host its second virtual homesite release to interested buyers on the VIP priority list. The first homesite release was successful, resulting in all available homesites being reserved by buyers. Interested buyers can call 877-221-3264 to schedule a virtual appointment with a community representative to register before the April 9 release. Only homebuyers on the VIP priority list will have the opportunity to purchase in the next release.

Is your tax sheltering strategy bulletproof?
Is your tax sheltering strategy bulletproof?
Regardless of whether you invest in the conventional market or you participate in more sophisticated investments like real estate, we are all sitting in a world of unknowns right now. All politics aside, there are a couple things that are certain. First and foremost, at the end of the day, the trillions of dollars that will have been issued for pandemic relief will need to be paid back. Secondly, it can generally be agreed upon that the recourse for those relief dollars will be through taxes. The underlying question here is, what measures are you taking in preparation of this impending tax event?

Downtown Summerlin to celebrate Earth Day
April 22 is Earth Day, and at Downtown Summerlin in the master-planned community of Summerlin, visitors are invited to express gratitude to Mother Earth. Starting April 19, Downtown Summerlin visitors can participate in an “act of love for the earth” by posting their pledges on an oversized Instagram-worthy globe mural located near HM. Whatever your earth-loving promise — from recycling more to reducing your carbon footprint — put it on a post-it for everyone to see. The display will be up until month-end.

Taylor Morrison offers new communities that span from Lake Las Vegas, to Summerlin, to North La ...
Taylor Morrison puts down Vegas roots
Trustworthy. Passionate. Accountable. Over the past year, these three words have become everyday staples for national homebuilder and developer Taylor Morrison as they established roots in Las Vegas with the acquisition of William Lyon Homes in February 2020.

Custom Home Life Owner Michael Hutchings
Custom Home Life sells out Unicorn Hills development
Custom Home Life, a Nevada-based designer, builder, and brokerage firm, announced that it has completely sold out all home sites inside the mega-luxury development of Unicorn Hills in Henderson at an estimated value of $9.450 million. The elevated residential community containing 15 Strip-view, hillside lots was closed in record time — roughly 120 days from official release (plus one earlier pre-sale).

KTGY Architecture + Planning
KTGY wins design awards for Builder Chowa Concept home
KTGY Architecture + Planning, a leading full-service design firm focused on residential and mixed-use developments, sustainability and neighborhood revitalization in the U.S., has announced that it has earned 13 awards including one Platinum and seven Gold awards at the three recent National Association of Home Builders’ (NAHB) virtual awards events: Best in American Living Awards, Multifamily Pillars of the Industry Awards and The Nationals.