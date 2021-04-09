Skye Canyon to host Chalk For Earth event April 16-22

In honor of Earth Day 2021, Skye Canyon will host its second annual, socially distant community event, Chalk For Earth on April 22. A sidewalk chalk challenge that invites residents to create an earth-themed chalk masterpiece on the sidewalk or in the driveway of their house, Chalk For Earth provides an opportunity to show community spirit and get creative.

In honor of Earth Day 2021, Skye Canyon will host its second annual socially distanced community event, Chalk for Earth, on April 22.

A sidewalk chalk challenge that invites residents to create an Earth-themed chalk masterpiece on the sidewalk or in the driveway of their house, Chalk for Earth provides an opportunity to show community spirit and get creative. With a theme of Restore Our Earth, Chalk for Earth is a challenge that the family can do together. Participants can then upload their submission to the Skye Canyon website at skyecanyon.com/chalkforearth between April 16-22 for entry in a contest. Prizes will be awarded in three categories: family, adult solo and people’s choice.

For Skye Canyon residents in need of chalk, free chalk will be available for pick up at Skye Fitness from April 16-22.

Known as a community that encourages fitness, the love of being outdoors and has an abundance of community pride, Skye Canyon introduced Chalk for Earth as part of its Thrive@Skye Canyon program. While the community continues to adapt to new routines and time at home, Skye Canyon wants to continue to inspire all residents to enrich their lives with a series of family events that encourage the community to engage while maintaining the safety directives in place.

Additional upcoming Thrive@Skye events include Skye and Stars on National Astronomy Day on May 15 and the Memorial Day Patriotic Car Parade on May 29.

Skye Canyon is a 1,000-acre master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas along U.S. Highway 95 at Skye Canyon Park Drive. Offering entry-level, move-up and luxury neighborhoods for individuals, couples, families and active adults who share a passion for outdoor activities, wellness, and immersive living, Skye Canyon includes unique amenities like Skye Canyon Park, which features Skye Center, the community’s social hub with an open-air bistro and indoor and outdoor fireplaces.

Skye Fitness, a state-of-the-art workout facility and outdoor junior Olympic size swimming pool is exclusive for residents.

Among the many other amenities offered are designated bike lanes, an extensive network of hiking and walking trails and shopping at Skye Canyon Marketplace. Other commercial offerings such as office space and gaming will be added as the community grows.

Skye Canyon ranks among the top-selling master-planned communities in the country based on new home sales.

For more information visit skyecanyon.com or connect with Skye Canyon on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and on Pinterest.