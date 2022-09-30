Skye Canyon to host Chalktoberfest on Oct. 22

Skye Canyon will host its sixth annual juried chalk art competition, Chalktoberfest, a festival welcoming the fall season, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m at Skye Canyon Park, 10111 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive.

Skye Canyon will celebrate art, autumn and inspiration during its sixth annual juried chalk art competition, Chalktoberfest, a festival welcoming the fall season. It will feature a chalk art contest, art fair, games and inflatables, and pumpkin patch. The event will be held Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m at Skye Canyon Park, 10111 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

This year’s chalk art contest theme is “Spread Love — Land, Sea and Skye” and nearly 35 artists of all skill levels will vie for top honors and cash prizes as they imaginatively interpret this hopeful theme and display the power of uplifting artistic creativity. Other Chalktoberfest offerings include a Vendor Village featuring more than 30 vendors and artists, a pumpkin patch, a free canvas painting class, inflatable games, a rock wall and an air jumper, as well as a variety of food and drinks from popular food trucks Alpha Dawg, Greek Delights, Horse Trailer Hideout and Flat Tops. The juried chalk art competition includes three categories, student (ages 12-18), amateur (18 and older) and professional. Cash prizes awarded in each category are $300 for first place, $200 for second place, and $100 for third place. Additionally, there are $100 cash prizes for one winner in two more categories: Best 3D piece, and Best Use of Color. As in previous years, attendees can vote on the People’s Choice earning the winner a $100 cash award.

As part of Skye Canyon’s ongoing community support program Skye Serves, Chalktoberfest proceeds will benefit local nonprofit Project 150 whose mission to provide support and services to homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students so they can remain in school, graduate and build bright futures.

For more information, visit www.skyecanyonevents.com/chalktoberfest