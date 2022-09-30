96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Provided Content

Skye Canyon to host Chalktoberfest on Oct. 22

Provided Content
September 30, 2022 - 2:45 pm
 
Skye Canyon Skye Canyon will host its sixth annual juried chalk art competition, Chalktoberfes ...
Skye Canyon Skye Canyon will host its sixth annual juried chalk art competition, Chalktoberfest, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m at Skye Canyon Park, 10111 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive.
Skye Canyon Chalktoberfest and the fall festival at Skye Canyon will benefit nonprofit Project ...
Skye Canyon Chalktoberfest and the fall festival at Skye Canyon will benefit nonprofit Project 150, which supports homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students.

Skye Canyon will celebrate art, autumn and inspiration during its sixth annual juried chalk art competition, Chalktoberfest, a festival welcoming the fall season. It will feature a chalk art contest, art fair, games and inflatables, and pumpkin patch. The event will be held Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m at Skye Canyon Park, 10111 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

This year’s chalk art contest theme is “Spread Love — Land, Sea and Skye” and nearly 35 artists of all skill levels will vie for top honors and cash prizes as they imaginatively interpret this hopeful theme and display the power of uplifting artistic creativity. Other Chalktoberfest offerings include a Vendor Village featuring more than 30 vendors and artists, a pumpkin patch, a free canvas painting class, inflatable games, a rock wall and an air jumper, as well as a variety of food and drinks from popular food trucks Alpha Dawg, Greek Delights, Horse Trailer Hideout and Flat Tops. The juried chalk art competition includes three categories, student (ages 12-18), amateur (18 and older) and professional. Cash prizes awarded in each category are $300 for first place, $200 for second place, and $100 for third place. Additionally, there are $100 cash prizes for one winner in two more categories: Best 3D piece, and Best Use of Color. As in previous years, attendees can vote on the People’s Choice earning the winner a $100 cash award.

As part of Skye Canyon’s ongoing community support program Skye Serves, Chalktoberfest proceeds will benefit local nonprofit Project 150 whose mission to provide support and services to homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students so they can remain in school, graduate and build bright futures.

For more information, visit www.skyecanyonevents.com/chalktoberfest

MOST READ
1
$400K video poker jackpot hits at downtown Vegas casino
$400K video poker jackpot hits at downtown Vegas casino
2
Small earthquake rattles Las Vegas area
Small earthquake rattles Las Vegas area
3
Escaped prisoner captured in Las Vegas before fleeing the country
Escaped prisoner captured in Las Vegas before fleeing the country
4
City of Las Vegas loses another Badlands case
City of Las Vegas loses another Badlands case
5
Raiders captains address issues after 0-3 start in team meeting
Raiders captains address issues after 0-3 start in team meeting
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Now, in its 26th year, the Summerlin Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin Oct. 8-9. ( ...
Summerlin Festival of Arts to be held Oct. 8-9
Provided Content

Now, in its 26th year, the popular Summerlin Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin Oct. 8-9. The hallmark outdoor festival, sponsored by The Howard Hughes Corp. and Las Vegas Review-Journal, features the works of more than 100 fine artists and craftsmen from Southern Nevada and surrounding states, each carefully selected by a jury of local art experts. This free event, which is set on The Lawn and under the Pavilion at Downtown Summerlin, offers free parking and a vibrant, lively atmosphere for the entire family.

Tri Pointe Homes’ Azure Park community in North Las Vegas opened Oct. 1. This upscale collect ...
Tri Pointe opens Azure Park in North Las Vegas
Provided Content

Today marks the grand opening of Tri Pointe Homes’ Azure Park community in North Las Vegas. This upscale collection of modern two-story homes is located just off the 215 Beltway near Nellis Air Force Base and showcases three striking architectural styles including Transitional Spanish, Contemporary and Modern.

This artist's rendering shows one of four plans in Oasi, a new private gated community in the c ...
Blue Heron opens Oasi in historical neighborhood
Provided Content

Blue Heron has broken ground on its newest community in Las Vegas: Oasi, a private gated community in the city’s historic Tomiyasu neighborhood.

Trilogy in Summerlin, an age-qualified community, offers condominiums priced from the high $900 ...
Trilogy to celebrate two 55-plus communities
Provided Content

Homebuyers interested in the Las Vegas area are invited to attend model home grand openings, and get a look at a new resort club at two 55-plus communities: Trilogy in Summerlin and Trilogy Sunstone.

The 2022 Shriners Children’s Open returns to TPC Summerlin, Oct. 3-9. The Fed Ex Cup PGA Tour ...
Shriners Children’s Open returns to TPC Summerlin Oct. 3-9
Provided Content

Home to an impressive collection of 10 public and private golf courses, including Nevada’s only two Tournament Players Club (TPC) courses, the master-planned community of Summerlin has long been known as a golfer’s paradise. For the 30th consecutive year, the eyes of the golf world once again turn to Summerlin as the PGA TOUR Shriners Children’s Open unfolds at TPC Summerlin, Oct. 3-9.

Kings Canyon by Tri Pointe Homes is one of several homes in Summerlin ready for immediate or qu ...
Summerlin offers new move-in-ready homes
Provided Content

Summerlin currently offers more than 100 unique floor plans in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts.

Trilogy Sunstone in northwest Las Vegas will hold its grand opening at the Cabochon Club on Oct ...
Trilogy to showcase Summerlin, Sunstone communities
Provided Content

Homebuyers interested in the Las Vegas area are invited to attend model home grand openings at two resort-style 55-plus communities offered by Trilogy by Shea Homes: Trilogy in Summerlin and Trilogy Sunstone.

Lake Las Vegas End of Summer Luau to benefit Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada will be held Sept. 30 ...
Event to benefit Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas End of Summer Luau to benefit Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada will be held Sept. 30 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club.