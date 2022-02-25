Skye Canyon to host Fit Fest March 5

Prepare for the ultimate day of fitness and outdoor fun with the return of Skye Canyon’s Fit Fest on March 5. Runners ranging from novices to trailblazers to those seeking a stroll with family and friends will find the road race that is perfect for their stride. Racer registration is open at skyecanyon.com/fit-fest with discounts for Skye Canyon residents and veterans.

Skye Canyon’s Fit Fest is slated for March 5. Racer registration is open at skyecanyon.com/fit-fest with discounts for Skye Canyon residents and veterans. (Exceed Photography Group)

Known as a community that encourages family fun, fitness, the love of being outdoors and has an abundance of community pride, Skye Canyon is the place where families can grow, flourish, create new memories and discover a sense of community, together.

Skye Canyon aims to enrich the daily life of its residents with interactive programs and family friendly events — Thrive at Skye.

The return of Fit Fest

Prepare for the ultimate day of fitness and outdoor fun with the return of Skye Canyon’s Fit Fest on March 5. Runners ranging from novices to trailblazers to those seeking a stroll with family and friends will find the road race that is perfect for their stride. Racer registration is open at skyecanyon.com/fit-fest with discounts for Skye Canyon residents and veterans.

The day kicks off with an opening ceremony and a warm-up by Club Pilates, marking the start of the 5K/8K Road Race and the 1-Mile Fun Run. The wellness celebration continues with an awards ceremony followed by yoga and guided meditation by Skye Fitness.

Racers can refuel after the run with fare from local favorite food trucks, including Graze and Fusion Street. Aspire Coffee House will be on hand in Skye Center to satisfy the appetites of hungry racers.

The Skye Canyon community is designed to promote and facilitate a healthy and active outdoor lifestyle. This year, Fit Fest also will offer a Wellness Festival featuring more than 20 health, wellness and fitness vendors.

All proceeds from Fit Fest directly benefit the Kline Veterans Fund, a charitable organization providing financial assistance and other support to homeless, at-risk, and indigent veterans and their families in Southern Nevada.

Discover an outstanding home community

Perfectly situated between the tall timbers of Mount Charleston and the bright lights of the Las Vegas Strip, discover a vibrant community of new homes and neighborhoods by five impressive builders at Skye Canyon. The epitome of the indoor/outdoor lifestyle, Skye Canyon is consistently named among the top-selling master-planned communities in the country. More than merely a collection of idyllic neighborhoods, Skye Canyon is a lifestyle. Live the Skye Life.

Designed with families, couples and active adults in mind, Skye Canyon offers entry-level, move-up and luxury neighborhoods, starting from the low $400,000s, and is the perfect place for those who share a passion for outdoor activities, wellness and immersive living. Open spaces are the rule, rather than the exception. It’s a place where inspiring scenery showcases the natural contrasts between desert and mountain. Residents do more than just live there, they thrive at Skye Canyon.

Explore an assortment of inspired neighborhoods in Skye Canyon that are dedicated to vitality, relaxation, adventure, balance and beauty. Home seekers will find some of the nation’s finest homebuilders, including Lennar, Century Communities, Toll Brothers and Woodside Homes, each presenting a variety of finely crafted homes and versatile floor plans that meet an array of lifestyle wishes and needs.

In addition to the ideal home, Skye Canyon brings together all the essential aspects of an active, balanced lifestyle. Exceptional amenities are woven into inviting neighborhoods. Here, these amenities share the landscape with neighborhood parks, dedicated trails, open space and the expansive wilderness that awaits, nearby.

Enjoy the Skye Life

Skye Canyon proudly highlights unique amenities and plenty of open and green spaces, including three parks — Skye Canyon Park, Eagle Canyon Park and Skye View Park — with two additional new parks — resident-named Big Skye Park and Star Light Park opening, soon. Fully equipped with splash pads, basketball courts, soccer fields, dog parks, play structures and more, there is something for everyone to enjoy outdoors at Skye Canyon.

At the heart of the community is Skye Canyon Park, featuring Skye Center, the community’s social hub with an open-air bistro and indoor and outdoor fireplaces, and Skye Fitness, a 10,000-square-foot state-of-the-art workout facility with an outdoor junior Olympic-size swimming pool that is exclusively for residents.

Perfect for those who seek a fitness-inspired lifestyle, Skye Fitness also offers top-of-the-line exercise equipment, yoga room, multiuse sports field and basketball court — all exclusively for Skye Canyon residents, and included as part of the homeowners association. Staffed by a fitness director and personal trainers, this indoor/outdoor center offers a level of service and equipment found only in the best health clubs.

Among the many other amenities to enjoy at Skye Canyon are its designated bike lanes, an extensive network of hiking and dog-walking trails and shopping at Skye Canyon Marketplace. The convenient shopping center is anchored by a 124,000-square-foot Smith’s Marketplace, featuring a full-sized grocery store along with household and décor items, family apparel, dine-in or take-out meals, a drive-through pharmacy and other essentials. A myriad of other merchants, eateries and professional services can be found at Skye Marketplace.

For more information visit skyecanyon.com or connect with Skye Canyon on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.