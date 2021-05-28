98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Provided Content

Skye Canyon to host patriotic car parade

Provided Content
May 28, 2021 - 2:57 pm
 
For a $5 donation to the Kline Veterans Fund, families can register for a spot in the car parad ...
For a $5 donation to the Kline Veterans Fund, families can register for a spot in the car parade and plan to decorate their vehicle in red, white and blue to show their patriotic spirit. (Skye Canyon)
Skye Canyon will host its second annual Patriotic Car Parade on May 29 to help celebrate Memori ...
Skye Canyon will host its second annual Patriotic Car Parade on May 29 to help celebrate Memorial Day. This year’s event will support Kline Veterans Fund. (Skye Canyon)

By popular demand and in celebration of Memorial Day, Skye Canyon is hosting its second annual Patriotic Car Parade on Saturday. An opportunity for families to show off their patriotic spirit, community pride and creativity, this year’s event also helps support Kline Veterans Fund, one of the community’s charity partners. For a $5 donation, families can register for a spot in the car parade and plan to decorate their vehicle in red, white and blue to show their patriotic spirit. Registration is now open and available at skyecanyon.com/parade. Participating vehicles will receive a commemorative Skye Canyon event pin and a special lanyard.

The Patriotic Car Parade will originate and end at Skye Canyon Park with cars lining up at 9:30 a.m. The official car parade will begin at 10:15 a.m. and will be led by a themed float and representatives from Kline Veterans Fund as it makes its way on a 3-mile journey throughout the Skye Canyon neighborhoods on a designated route.

“We are so proud to have effectively pivoted so many of our community and family-focused events throughout the pandemic,” Skye Canyon events coordinator Brittany Bolduc said. “Last year’s inaugural and socially distanced Patriotic Parade was so well received that we now plan to make it an ongoing annual event.”

Introduced last year as part of the Thrive at Skye program, more than 50 vehicles decorated with streamers, balloons, stars and stripes, homemade signs and more participated in the inaugural event. This year, with current safety-guidelines in place, more activities have been added to the festivities. Following the parade, attendees can enjoy music, food trucks and giveaways at the family-focused and safety-minded Memorial Day celebration.

In honor of Memorial Day, residents are encouraged to consider donating to the Kline Veterans Fund. In addition, all the proceeds from vehicle participation fees will go to the impactful organization that provides financial assistance and other support to homeless, at-risk and indigent veterans and their families in Southern Nevada. The Kline Fund improves the lives of hundreds of veteran households in crisis each year through programs and services focused on the most vulnerable veteran populations like senior citizens, disabled/chronically ill and families with young children.

Skye Canyon is a 1,000-acre master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas on U.S. Highway 95 at Skye Canyon Park Drive. Offering entry-level, move-up and luxury neighborhoods for individuals, couples, families and active adults who share a passion for outdoor activities, wellness and immersive living. Skye Canyon includes unique amenities like Skye Canyon Park that features Skye Center, the community’s social hub with an open-air bistro and indoor and outdoor fireplaces and Skye Fitness, a state-of-the-art workout facility and outdoor junior Olympic size swimming pool that is exclusive for residents.

Among the many other amenities offered are designated bike lanes, an extensive network of hiking and walking trails and shopping at Skye Canyon Marketplace. Other commercial offerings such as office space and gaming will be added as the community grows. Skye Canyon ranks among the top-selling master-planned communities in the country based on new home sales. For more information visit skyecanyon.com or connect with Skye Canyon on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and on Pinterest.

MOST READ
1
‘There’s a lot of scared people in this town:’ Tensions run high in Mesquite
‘There’s a lot of scared people in this town:’ Tensions run high in Mesquite
2
Andre Agassi’s home in Las Vegas now for sale
Andre Agassi’s home in Las Vegas now for sale
3
Control Board issues notice on end of COVID-19 casino restrictions
Control Board issues notice on end of COVID-19 casino restrictions
4
A’s leaving Las Vegas bullish on city’s MLB possibility
A’s leaving Las Vegas bullish on city’s MLB possibility
5
A’s float $1B price tag for Las Vegas stadium, source says
A’s float $1B price tag for Las Vegas stadium, source says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nevada Hand’s construction company, Hand Construction, continues to build the organization’ ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: MAY 30
Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) attracted a record number of RSVPs and a crowd of more than 120 people to its annual spring networking mixer for local real estate professionals held on May 13.

Downtown Summerlin has announced the return of Summerlin Sounds, its summer concert series, sta ...
Summer concert series returns to Downtown Summerlin
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin, the popular shopping, dining, entertainment and sports destination in the heart of the Summerlin master-planned community, announces the return of Summerlin Sounds, its summer concert series starting in June. Weekly festivities take place on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin every Wednesday, June 9-July 14. All concerts are free and open to the public.

Sherwood Palms, a multifamily property in the Convention Center District of Las Vegas, was purc ...
Vintage Vegas apartment complex sold
Provided Content

Las Vegas-based Camino Verde Group, a real estate investment, development and asset management company, has acquired Sherwood Palms, a multifamily property in the Convention Center District of Las Vegas. The apartment community is at 2635-2655 Sherwood St. and is the fourth they have acquired in this neighborhood.

Cadence will host a A Walk to Remember Memorial Day event on Monday. It will be held at Central ...
Cadence to celebrate Memorial Day
Provided Content

Wear blue: run to remember (wear blue), a national, nonprofit organization committed to building a running community that honors the service and sacrifice of the American military, is once again proud to announce its annual A Walk to Remember Memorial Day event. On Monday, more than 20,000 runners and walkers around the world will become a living memorial to America’s fallen heroes.

Margi Grein
Don’t get swept up by home repair scams this spring
By Margi Grein Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

April showers bring May flowers — along with a list of projects to tackle around the house. If your spring-cleaning agenda includes minor or major home renovation plans, it’s likely you’ll require the services of a contractor to help your vision come to life. Whether updating your flooring, renovating your kitchen or building a pool or spa, it’s always important to hire licensed contractors who are in good standing with the Nevada State Contractors Board

The Verismo neighborhood by Richmond American Homes in Cadence offers the Boxwood model. Offeri ...
Richmond American’s Verismo at Cadence nearly sold out
Provided Content

One of Cadence’s newest and most popular neighborhoods is close to selling out. Richmond American Homes’ ninth neighborhood at Cadence in Henderson, Verismo, features five two-story plans ranging from 1,450 square feet to 1,890 square-feet and up to four bedrooms.

Lake Las Vegas will kick off Memorial Day weekend with its annual Pets & Pancakes event at the ...
Lake Las Vegas to kick off Memorial Day weekend
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas is bringing back one of Henderson’s most pet-friendly traditions — Pets Pancakes! The community’s annual event at the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club includes breakfast from celebrity chef Scott Commings and both a pet parade and pet fair to benefit Opportunity Village and the Nevada SPCA. Residents, guests and their furry companions are invited to join the fun May 29 beginning at 8 a.m.

Savannah is one of four neighborhoods by Taylor Morrison offered in Summerlin. It is an all sin ...
Taylor Morrison offers four Summerlin neighborhoods
Provided Content

Taylor Morrison, one of nine national homebuilders developing homes in Summerlin offers four neighborhoods throughout the community. Its two newest neighborhoods of Savannah and Cascades are in the community’s newest area of Summerlin West; Jade Ridge is in The Cliffs village; and the Luna collection at Affinity is in the heart of the community in the village of Summerlin Centre.

Luxury apartment community, Parc Haven, has opened in Symphony Park at 250 S. City Parkway. New ...
Aspen Heights announces opening of Parc Haven apartments in Symphony Park
Provided Content

Aspen Heights Partners has announced the opening of the first multifamily residential property to be completed in Symphony Park. Located at 250 S. City Parkway, Parc Haven seeks to provide residences to anyone seeking a desert retreat haven in the middle of the city itself. Preleasing for the property began on April 22.

Stately Home Staging Heidi Carlsen, a designer at Stately Home Staging, says that even a hot re ...
Vegas luxury homebuyers desire turnkey solutions
By Heidi Carlsen Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The housing market in Las Vegas is hotter than it’s been in years, and this, of course, extends to Southern Nevada’s fine array of luxury homes. From MacDonald Highlands to Red Rock Country Club, Las Vegas has some of the most high-end communities available in this region for those with the pocketbook to match.