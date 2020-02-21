70°F
Skye Canyon to unveil three Lennar model homes

February 21, 2020 - 2:26 pm
 

On Feb. 22, Lennar will hold a grand opening for its Hawthorne community in Skye Canyon, a master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas.

The event, First Look: Hawthorne by Lennar Grand Opening, will unveil three new home models from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Visitors can enjoy refreshments and prizes as they tour the single- and two-story floor plans that range from 2,051 square feet to 3,499 square feet, with prices starting in the $400,000s.

In addition to complimentary snacks, there’s a chance to win great prizes like a $250 gift card to the Skye Canyon Smith’s Marketplace, a four-pack of Lee Canyon lift tickets and a Skye Canyon Prize Pack, including a Kleen Kanteen and North Face Jacket.

The newest addition to the Skye Canyon master-planned community in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, Hawthorne by Lennar is a collection of single-family homes designed with today’s modern family in mind.

Lennar’s popular Next Gen-The Home Within A Home can be found on the 3,109-square-foot Sage floor plan. Located on the first floor, this suite has its own entrance and separate living area complete with a bedroom, living room, bath, kitchenette and stackable washer and dryer — all separate from the main home, yet still connected. Customize the space to your needs, a private guest suite or in-law quarters, a private office, studio, gym or rec room, Next Gen offers myriad possibilities.

Another plus for Lennar homebuyers is the Everything’s Included plan, which affords the most desired new home features at no extra cost. Homes at Hawthorne boast $40,000 in standard features like stainless steel appliances, water filtration systems, granite countertops, garage door opener and window coverings.

Skye Canyon is the next-generation master-planned community, allowing each resident the ability to immerse themselves in the great outdoors and enjoy an active, healthy lifestyle. Designated bike lanes, an extensive trail system for walking and biking, parks, landscaped arroyos and regional trail connections create an expanded living space beyond your own backyard.

Find a host of shopping and dining options in the Skye Canyon Marketplace. The 124,000-square-foot Smith’s Marketplace contains a full-sized Smith’s grocery store along with 60,000 square feet of household and décor items, family apparel, dine-in or take-out meals, a drive-through pharmacy and other essentials.

After touring Hawthorne by Lennar, prospective buyers can stop by the Skye Canyon Home Finding Center to learn more about the one-of-a-kind amenities available at Skye Canyon, including the 15-acre Skye Canyon Park — home to Skye Center, the community’s social hub with an open-air bistro and indoor/outdoor fireplaces, and Skye Fitness, a 10,000-square-foot workout facility with an outdoor junior Olympic-sized pool exclusively for residents.

Located on U.S. Highway 95 at Skye Canyon Park Drive, Skye Canyon is a 1,000-acre master-planned community that offers a variety of homes for entry-level, move-up and luxury buyers who share a passion for outdoor activities, wellness and immersive living. Learn more at skyecanyon.com.

