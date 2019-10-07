Skye Canyon to unveil three model homes

Refreshments, fun and prizes are in store as Skye Canyon unveils three new models at the First Look: Ravenna by Beazer Homes. The grand opening event will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Refreshments, fun and prizes are in store as Skye Canyon unveils three new models at the First Look: Ravenna by Beazer Homes.

The grand opening event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. There are five two- and three-story floor plans available from 1,916 square feet to 2,532 square feet, with prices starting in the low $300,000s.

With complimentary snacks, there is a chance to win prizes like a $250 gift card to the Skye Canyon Smith’s Marketplace, a foursome of golf passes to Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort and a Skye Canyon Prize Pack including a Kleen Kanteen and North Face jacket.

The newest addition to the Skye Canyon master-planned community in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, Ravenna by Beazer Homes is a collection of single-family homes designed with a focus on community and delivering value to homebuyers.

Each home is built with a unique rear-entry, oversized garage accessed by an alleyway, allowing living spaces to be the focus of the street side of the home. Besides being aesthetically pleasing, the orientation makes for a more connected feeling and stronger social connections among neighbors.

The three- to five-bedroom homes also offer flexible kitchen and master bath options, personalized with Choice Plans at no extra cost, and low-maintenance covered courtyards. Optional second-floor decks take advantage of the beauty of the surrounding area.

Skye Canyon affords each resident the ability to immerse themselves in the outdoors with an abundance of open spaces generously distributed throughout the community. Designated bike lanes, an extensive trail system for walking and biking, parks, landscaped arroyos and regional trail connections create an expanded living space beyond your own backyard.

Find several shopping and dining options in Skye Canyon Marketplace, where Las Vegas’ first Smith’s Marketplace opened summer 2018. The 124,000-square-foot store contains a full-sized Smith’s grocery store with 60,000 square feet of household and decor items, family apparel, dine-in or take-out meals, a drive-through pharmacy and other essentials. Several other retailers are slated to follow in the months ahead.

“This is an exciting time to be at Skye Canyon as we continue to expand our residential and commercial offerings to make this an ideal community for families, couples, individuals and active adults,” said Garry Goett, chairman and CEO of Olympia Cos., developer of Skye Canyon. “Skye Canyon has a commitment to indoor and outdoor living, with flexible, open floor plans and contemporary architecture that takes full advantage of the community’s scenic landscape — and our desirable climate — year-round.”

After touring Ravenna by Beazer Homes, prospective buyers can stop by the Skye Canyon Home Finding Center to learn more about the one-of-a-kind amenities available at Skye Canyon, including the 15-acre Skye Canyon Park, home to Skye Center, the community’s social hub with an open-air bistro and indoor/outdoor fireplaces, and Skye Fitness, a 10,000-square-foot workout facility with an outdoor junior Olympic-sized pool exclusively for residents.

Skye Canyon, on U.S. Highway 95 at Skye Canyon Park Drive, is a 1,000-acre, master-planned community that offers homes for entry-level, move-up and luxury buyers who share a passion for outdoor activities, wellness and immersive living. Learn more at skyecanyon.com.