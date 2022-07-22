Spanish Trail showpiece lists for $3.65M

105°F
Provided Content
July 22, 2022 - 11:29 am
 
This 5,933-square-foot custom Spanish Trail home has undergone more than a yearlong renovation. It has been listed on the market for $3,650,000. (Darin Marques Group)
The pool area has a sweeping view of the Las Vegas Strip and the golf course. (Darin Marques Group)
The home is located within Estates at Spanish Trail and nestled behind a second gate within the ...
A sitting area. (Darin Marques Group)
Balcony over pool. (Darin Marques Group)
Covered balcony. (Darin Marques Group)
Pool. (Darin Marques Group)
Pool area. (Darin Marques Group)
Gathering place. (Darin Marques Group)
Spa. (Darin Marques Group)
The garage. (Darin Marques Group)
Master bath. (Darin Marques Group)
Master bedroom. (Darin Marques Group)
Outdoor dining area. (Darin Marques Group)
Great room. (Darin Marques Group)
Master bedroom has private balcony. (Darin Marques Group)
Prince is in its name, and the next owners of 15 Princeville Lane should be ready for a borderline royal experience. This 5,933-square-foot custom property has undergone a more than yearlong renovation, transforming it into a luxurious modern showpiece inside and out. All that’s missing is a king and/or queen to make it home.

Located within Estates at Spanish Trail and nestled behind a second gate within the historic community this five-bedroom, six-bath residence is listed at $3,650,000 by Darin Marques of the Darin Marques Group at Huntington &Ellis.

“This home has experienced an incredible transformation and now the golf course it has a pristine view of will soon be enhanced as well,” Marques said. “One of this property’s strongest selling points is that the labor and renovation has been done for its next owner and it is move-in ready. With supply chain and labor shortages nationally, there are months and yearslong waits in many scenarios. This beauty is ready to go.”

The residence is owned by Matthew McGovern and Lauren Kilmer. McGovern is the president of Go2Houses, which specializes in updating Southern Nevada’s most luxurious properties, and Kilmer is the founder of Lola Home Design, a full-service interior design practice.

“We have done all the work for the next owner(s), and this is as turnkey as it gets,” McGovern said. “Take one step inside and you will see the beauty and value here.”

Zooming in on the property, it features two primary suites — one on the main level and one upstairs to provide plenty of privacy. The newly added main-level primary suite showcases a separate sitting area surrounded by large picture windows and access to the lavish exterior.

No expense was spared during renovation with opulent amenities such as a wet bar and wine cellar added inside, while a refreshed pool, spa, outdoor kitchen and conversation area create the perfect personal oasis outside.

The interior and exterior are seamlessly blended with sliding glass doors opening to the unparalleled view of the legendary Sunrise Golf Course. Few can claim they have a championship-level course right in their backyard or get to enjoy the lush sweeping views that come with it.

Kilmer led the inspiration for the redesign of the property.

“All of the design features have been handpicked, and this residence is a true masterpiece here in 2022,” Kilmer said. “It strikes the perfect balance of Spanish-style and modern elegance, all under one roof.”

Its distinctive architecture also features a three-car garage with a walk-in refrigerator, columned double-door entry, upper-level balconies and a red-tiled roof line. During the renovation process, the kitchen was moved to another part of the house to accommodate for an open floor plan ready to welcome visitors. The contemporary chef’s kitchen exudes subtle sophistication with custom cabinetry, a central island with handmade wood accents and professional stainless-steel appliances.

“In addition to all we’ve done inside, it’s all about that golf course view that we have maximized,” McGovern said. “Today, the home has a totally modern and open concept feel that is ready for entertaining. Not only is this a prime place to call home, but it is a valuable investment as well.”

The Spanish Trail community is not only one of the most well-known communities in Nevada but one of the most prestigious ones in all the Southwest United States.

A reputation that has literally been built since the 1980s, this premier upscale private residential community has been reserved for only the most exclusive since its inception.

Located roughly 5 miles west of the Las Vegas Strip, the serenity of 15 Princeville Lane is less than 15 minutes from the hustle and bustle of Sin City.

“This is something that truly must be seen to believe,” Marques said. “If the enhancements don’t captivate you from first glance, the views absolutely will. I could see several prospective owners — stemming from our community or perhaps California — finding this to be their dream home for its location, greenery and move-in readiness. I hope they enjoy it.”

15 Princeville Lane is listed with Darin Marques, a luxury home specialist based in Las Vegas and founder of the Darin Marques Group at Huntington &Ellis, A Real Estate Agency. For more information on 15 Princeville Lane or to book a showing, call 702-803-3527 or visit dmgluxury.com.

