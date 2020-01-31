StoryBook announces grand opening of Melody at Cadence

StoryBook Homes has announced the grand opening of Melody at Cadence, a development of 62 exclusive homesites within Henderson’s newest master-planned community, Cadence, one of the nation’s best-selling developments.

StoryBook Homes will open Melody at Cadence this weekend. (StoryBook Homes)

Melody at Cadence, by StoryBook Homes, is a development of 62 homesites within Henderson’s newest master-planned community, Cadence. (StoryBook Homes)

StoryBook Homes announced the grand opening of Melody at Cadence, a development of 62 exclusive homesites within Henderson’s newest master-planned community, Cadence, one of the nation’s bestselling developments.

Homes at Melody at Cadence, on Henderson’s eastern edge, provide the craftsmanship, upgraded features, adaptability and built-in value sought by first-time homebuyers and empty-nesters alike. That’s why more than 20 percent of Melody at Cadence homes have sold since August.

Strong sales growth within the entire Cadence master-planned community make it one of the nation’s fastest-selling developments, outperforming Nevada’s housing market as a whole. According to RCLCO Real Estate Advisors and reported in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, sales at Cadence through the last half of 2019 have propelled it into the ninth-best-selling master-planned community in the nation.

Melody at Cadence show homes held a grand opening event on Jan. 29. Melody at Cadence is at the southeast corner of Warm Springs Road and Cadence Vista in Henderson.

There are five floor plans featuring three and four-bedroom options, from 1,523 square feet to 2,228 square feet. The homes are priced from $301,990 to $336,990. Like all StoryBook Homes, many upgraded features are standard, including granite counters in the kitchen, General Electric appliances, 9-foot ceilings, designer doors, under-mount kitchen and bathroom sinks, and an emphasis on energy-conscious design.

Special consideration was given to Melody at Cadence homes to provide a modern and airy design that encourages large gathering spaces, while also providing owners with generous bedrooms for family and guests. The open-concept floor plans include large kitchen areas with islands and spacious retreats and baths.

The Melody at Cadence community provides buyers and visitors with an inviting streetscape enhanced by a diversity of home exteriors and facades that include upgraded insulated garage doors with glass, 8-foot front door entryways and varied rooflines and elevations to create a beautiful panorama.

The Melody at Cadence community offers quick access to the 215 Beltway and is close to several shopping, dining and recreation destinations, including downtown Henderson, Galleria at Sunset, The District at Green Valley Ranch, Cowabunga Bay water park, Lake Las Vegas and the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Melody at Cadence homeowners will enjoy all of the Cadence Master Plan community amenities provided through the low homeowners association monthly dues. The Melody at Cadence community is open every day, and information can be found at sbhlv.com or by calling or texting the Melody at Cadence sales team at 702-684-1102.

StoryBook Homes is a locally owned and operated company whose leadership has been responsible for building more than 22,000 homes in Las Vegas over the past 35 years.

As one of Southern Nevada’s largest family-owned construction companies, the owners of StoryBook Homes, Wayne and Catherine Laska, have helped provide the most important foundation for families across the valley — their home.

StoryBook Homes also recognizes the importance of supporting local charities and needy families and has been a leader in philanthropic contributions that strengthen our community. StoryBook Homes has homesites across the Las Vegas Valley.