StoryBook Homes offers flexible floor plans

August 7, 2020 - 1:43 pm
 

StoryBook Homes is announcing the debut of its newest community, Belle Ridge, offering a limited 45 homesites in one the most desired areas of the Las Vegas Valley.

The Belle Ridge community is near Russell Road and the 215 Beltway, and like every StoryBook Home, offers buyers the value, adaptability and included upgraded features that have attracted first-time homebuyers and empty-nesters.

Homebuyers can choose from four floor plans that incorporate an open-concept design perfect for large gatherings. Additionally, buyers have the option to adapt a three-bedroom plan to a four-bedroom plan. The two-story, single-family homes range from 1,430 square feet to 1,645 square feet and are priced from $289,990 to $309,990.

“Belle Ridge is a must-see community for buyers seeking value and quality in their new home, and an excellent opportunity for families to live in a more manageable community of just 45 homes. Combined with the premier location and easy access to the 215 Beltway – and the pricing — we expect the homes to sell quickly, “ said Wayne Laska, principal at StoryBook Homes.

Belle Ridge homes offer buyers many included upgrades. Belle Ridge upgrades include large owners’ suites and baths, granite counters in the kitchen with under mount stainless steel sink, General Electric appliances, ceiling fan openings in all bedrooms and the great room, recessed lighting with LED lighting, ceramic tile in the kitchen and baths, 42-inch cabinets with crown moulding and second-floor laundry rooms. Belle Ridge will feature a private park area for the community.

With super-quick access to the 215 Beltway, homeowners are minutes away from many popular areas of the valley including Downtown Summerlin, Wet’n’Wild Water Park, Red Rock Canyon, shopping and restaurants. For those buyers with young children, Lucille S. Rogers Elementary School is located within short walking distance.

To schedule a tour of the Belle Ridge show home, call 702-261-0007, or email us at sales@sbhlv.com. Belle Ridge is off Spanish Ridge Avenue between Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway.

StoryBook Homes is a locally owned and operated company whose leadership has been responsible for building more than 22,000 homes in Las Vegas over the past 35 years. As one of Southern Nevada’s largest family-owned construction companies, the owners of StoryBook Homes, Wayne and Catherine Laska, have helped provide the most important foundation for families across the valley — their home. StoryBook Homes also recognizes the importance of supporting local charities and needy families and has been a leader in philanthropic contributions that strengthen the community. StoryBook Homes has homesites across the Las Vegas Valley which can be found at sbhlv.com.

