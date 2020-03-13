63°F
StoryBook supports Boulder City schools

March 13, 2020 - 3:09 pm
 

StoryBook Homes will make a series of donations to Boulder City public schools to support educational efforts within the classroom. The first of four financial gifts happening in 2020 will support reading programs at Martha P. King Elementary School.

StoryBook Homes’ support of Boulder City schools comes as the company is now in phase two of its Boulder Hills Estates development, the first large-scale community approved in Boulder City in 30 years.

On March 5, the owners of StoryBook Homes, Wayne and Catherine Laska, presented a $2,400 check to Martha P. King Elementary School Principal Anthony Gelsone.

The funds will defray the cost of the Scholastic Story Works publication, which every King elementary student receives. Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus and Janet Love, president of StoryBook Homes, also participated in the presentation.

Story Works is a 32-page publication provided to students each month. The magazine is filled with engaging fiction, nonfiction, debate and poetry articles, as well as puzzles and games that trigger a student’s interest to read and utilize their critical thinking skills.

Story Works also provides teachers with lesson plans, digital media tools and other materials to incorporate the publication into classroom learning — which further reinforces reading.

“Catherine and I wanted to give back to the Boulder City community,” said Wayne Laska, owner of StoryBook Homes. “Supporting educational efforts has always been important to us, and we know that reading proficiency is the bedrock of a student’s future academic success, so supporting King Elementary School in this way will be impactful for students,” Laska said. “We also wanted to acknowledge and thank the community for the support and interest Boulder Hills Estates has received from those living in Boulder City and beyond,” he added.

“We are so excited and grateful to continue our partnership with StoryBook Homes,” Gelsone said. “The donations they are providing to all four schools in Boulder City supports our efforts to give our students an outstanding education. The staff and students at Martha P. King cannot thank the Laskas and StoryBook Homes enough for their generosity,” he said.

Boulder Hills Estates broke ground in March 2018 and is the first large-scale housing development approved in Boulder City in nearly 30 years. Now, in its second phase, Boulder Hills Estates offers one- and two-story homes ranging from three to seven bedrooms, two- or three-car garages, and the opportunity to add an optional garage for a recreational vehicle.

Also at the 2018 groundbreaking event, StoryBook Homes donated $500 to each library within the four public schools in Boulder City. In addition, each home sold in Boulder Hills Estates provides $1,000 for Boulder City parks and $900 for Clark County transportation infrastructure. When all three phases of the development are complete, StoryBook Homes will have paid Boulder City $9.1 million for the land.

When complete, Boulder Hills Estates will include 127 homes on roughly 30 acres near Bristlecone Drive and Adams Boulevard.

StoryBook Homes is a locally owned and operated company whose leadership has been responsible for building more than 22,000 homes in Las Vegas over the past 35 years.

As one of Southern Nevada’s largest family-owned construction companies, the owners of StoryBook Homes, the Laskas, have helped provide the most important foundation for families across the valley — their home. StoryBook Homes also recognizes the importance of supporting local charities and needy families and has been a leader in philanthropic contributions that strengthen the community. StoryBook Homes has homesites across the Las Vegas Valley which can be found at sbhlv.com

