Summer brings family fun to Downtown Summerlin

Downtown Summerlin’s Summer Screen Series is one of several family activities planned this summer at the retail destination in the heart of the Summerlin master-planned community. The Summer Screen Series runs every Thursday evening from July 27 to Aug. 31. (Summerlin)

Downtown Summerlin, offering fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa, and the future home of an NHL practice facility for the Vegas Golden Knights in the heart of the Summerlin master-planned community, announces a full lineup of summer activities and events for the whole family.

New this year at Downtown Summerlin is the Summer Concert Series presented by Land Rover of Las Vegas. Concerts take place on Wednesday evenings, June 7 through July 19, from 4-9 p.m. on The Lawn. The events are free, family-friendly and open to the general public. VIP seating is available for premier viewing. Patrons interested in VIP seating must spend a minimum of $25 the day of the concert at Downtown Summerlin retail and restaurant partners to receive two VIP seats. Guests are required to show their receipts to Concierge upon arrival to the VIP section. VIP seats are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Downtown Summerlin restaurants are partnering to make the Summer Concert Series even more delicious by offering special take-out menus from signature dining partners at the property. Each concert starts with a DJ playing at 4 p.m. and includes two bands that each play for an hour. Families are encouraged to bring blankets and enjoy the evening outside listening to a strong lineup of local musicians and family-fun activities.

The concert lineup includes Ashely Red and Shawn Eiferman on June 7; Daniel Park and Ryan Whyte Maloney on June 14; Cameron Dettman and Cameron Calloway on June 21; Union Drifters and The Orange Feathers on June 28; Stoked! and Kaylie Foster on July 12; Jeremy Cornwell and Noelle Chiodo on July 19. No concert is scheduled for July 5.

Also new this summer are two dining programs that run July 4 through Aug. 29. Kids’ Dine-Out every Tuesday night includes kid-friendly menus at participating Downtown Summerlin restaurants, special character appearances, gift card giveaways and kid-centric surprises.

Summer Dine-Out is a weekly enter-to-win program. For every $10 spent at a Downtown Summerlin restaurant, guests receive one raffle ticket for the weekly prize drawing, and all tickets will be entered for one lucky winner to win a grand prize dining package Aug. 30.

The uber-popular Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, now in its 23rd year, just got a little more convenient with a special Downtown Summerlin courtesy shuttle that runs from 7 a.m. to noon July 4. Attendees can park at Downtown Summerlin and ride the shuttle to the parade start location. The shuttle departs from The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin and drops off at the 24-Hour Fitness parking lot near the parade route. This makes getting to and from the parade even easier and more convenient. Shuttle riders have an opportunity to win gift cards and festive party items.

Now in its third year and back by popular demand is the Summer Screen Series, a family-friendly outdoor movie series presented by Jaguar Las Vegas, which starts at dusk July 27 with a showing of the full-length feature “Frozen.” The Summer Screen Series runs every Thursday evening July 27 through Aug. 31 and is located on Park Centre Drive near H&M.

Popular blockbuster favorites on the schedule include “Moana,” “The Lego Batman Movie,” “Beauty & the Beast,” “Star Wars Rogue One” and “Harry Potter.” The viewings are free, open to the general public and patrons may bring their own blankets. VIP seating is available for prime viewing of the featured films. Patrons interested in VIP seating must spend a minimum of $25 the day of the movie at Downtown Summerlin retail or restaurant partners to receive two VIP seats. Guests are required to show their receipts to Concierge upon arrival to the VIP section. VIP seats are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Downtown Summerlin restaurants will offer quick eats and kid-friendly dining options to go, and remember, your receipts also can be redeemed for raffle tickets in our weekly Dine-Out drawings.

For these and other summer events and highlights, visit downtownsummerlin.com or call Concierge at 702-832-1055.

Currently offering 21 neighborhoods, with a dozen more opening this year, Summerlin is in a league of its own in terms of choice. Homes built by top builders come in a variety of styles, price points and floor plans that are perfect for today’s modern families. Unique features include plentiful outdoor-indoor living spaces, casitas and next-generation suites for extended family, smart home systems, energy efficiency and green features — all wrapped into beautiful elevations that meet Summerlin’s high standards for design.

For information on Summerlin, as well as its homebuilders and neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com.