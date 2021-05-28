Summer concert series returns to Downtown Summerlin

Downtown Summerlin, the popular shopping, dining, entertainment and sports destination in the heart of the Summerlin master-planned community, announces the return of Summerlin Sounds, its summer concert series starting in June. Weekly festivities take place on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin every Wednesday, June 9-July 14. All concerts are free and open to the public.

The first performance takes the stage at 5:30 p.m. with an acoustic act, followed by the first band set at 7 p.m. and a second set at 8:30 p.m. Families are encouraged to bring blankets and enjoy a socially distanced evening outdoors.

The performance schedule is as follows: June 9 — Empire Records and Phil Stendek; June 16 — Stoked! and Default Valentine; June 23 — Velvet Elvis and Jase Naron; June 30 — Guilt Pleasures and Richard Mann; July 7 — Moonshiners and Illan Dvir-Djerassi; and July 14 — Jeremy Cornwell and Adena Sampson.

Select Downtown Summerlin restaurants will offer food and beverages for purchase, including wine and beer, on The Lawn, making it a perfect one-stop to sit back and enjoy a night out in comfort and style. Space is limited and based on a first-come first-served basis. Visit summerlin.com for details.

Now in its 31st year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home to the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers 130 floor plans in nearly 30 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the low $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Download the Summerlin app from the Apple and Google App stores to search actively selling neighborhoods and explore loyalty experiences from Downtown Summerlin retailers and restaurants. Or, before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com. While appointments are not required, they are encouraged.