Summer concert series returns to Downtown Summerlin

May 28, 2021 - 2:59 pm
 
Downtown Summerlin has announced the return of Summerlin Sounds, its summer concert series, starting in June. Weekly festivities take place on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin every Wednesday, June 9 – July 14. All concerts are free and open to the public. (Summerlin)
The first performance takes the stage at 5:30 p.m. with an acoustic act, followed by the first band set at 7 p.m. and a second set at 8:30 p.m. (Summerlin)
Select Downtown Summerlin restaurants will offer food and beverages for purchase, including wine and beer, on The Lawn. (Summerlin)

Downtown Summerlin, the popular shopping, dining, entertainment and sports destination in the heart of the Summerlin master-planned community, announces the return of Summerlin Sounds, its summer concert series starting in June. Weekly festivities take place on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin every Wednesday, June 9-July 14. All concerts are free and open to the public.

The first performance takes the stage at 5:30 p.m. with an acoustic act, followed by the first band set at 7 p.m. and a second set at 8:30 p.m. Families are encouraged to bring blankets and enjoy a socially distanced evening outdoors.

The performance schedule is as follows: June 9 — Empire Records and Phil Stendek; June 16 — Stoked! and Default Valentine; June 23 — Velvet Elvis and Jase Naron; June 30 — Guilt Pleasures and Richard Mann; July 7 — Moonshiners and Illan Dvir-Djerassi; and July 14 — Jeremy Cornwell and Adena Sampson.

Select Downtown Summerlin restaurants will offer food and beverages for purchase, including wine and beer, on The Lawn, making it a perfect one-stop to sit back and enjoy a night out in comfort and style. Space is limited and based on a first-come first-served basis. Visit summerlin.com for details.

Now in its 31st year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home to the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers 130 floor plans in nearly 30 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the low $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Download the Summerlin app from the Apple and Google App stores to search actively selling neighborhoods and explore loyalty experiences from Downtown Summerlin retailers and restaurants. Or, before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com. While appointments are not required, they are encouraged.

Nevada Hand’s construction company, Hand Construction, continues to build the organization’ ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: MAY 30
Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) attracted a record number of RSVPs and a crowd of more than 120 people to its annual spring networking mixer for local real estate professionals held on May 13.

Sherwood Palms, a multifamily property in the Convention Center District of Las Vegas, was purc ...
Vintage Vegas apartment complex sold
Las Vegas-based Camino Verde Group, a real estate investment, development and asset management company, has acquired Sherwood Palms, a multifamily property in the Convention Center District of Las Vegas. The apartment community is at 2635-2655 Sherwood St. and is the fourth they have acquired in this neighborhood.

Cadence will host a A Walk to Remember Memorial Day event on Monday. It will be held at Central ...
Cadence to celebrate Memorial Day
Wear blue: run to remember (wear blue), a national, nonprofit organization committed to building a running community that honors the service and sacrifice of the American military, is once again proud to announce its annual A Walk to Remember Memorial Day event. On Monday, more than 20,000 runners and walkers around the world will become a living memorial to America’s fallen heroes.

For a $5 donation to the Kline Veterans Fund, families can register for a spot in the car parad ...
Skye Canyon to host patriotic car parade
By popular demand and in celebration of Memorial Day, Skye Canyon is hosting its second annual Patriotic Car Parade on May 29. An opportunity for families to show off their patriotic spirit, community pride and creativity, this year’s event also helps support Kline Veterans Fund, one of the community’s charity partners.

Margi Grein
Don’t get swept up by home repair scams this spring
By Margi Grein Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

April showers bring May flowers — along with a list of projects to tackle around the house. If your spring-cleaning agenda includes minor or major home renovation plans, it’s likely you’ll require the services of a contractor to help your vision come to life. Whether updating your flooring, renovating your kitchen or building a pool or spa, it’s always important to hire licensed contractors who are in good standing with the Nevada State Contractors Board

The Verismo neighborhood by Richmond American Homes in Cadence offers the Boxwood model. Offeri ...
Richmond American’s Verismo at Cadence nearly sold out
One of Cadence’s newest and most popular neighborhoods is close to selling out. Richmond American Homes’ ninth neighborhood at Cadence in Henderson, Verismo, features five two-story plans ranging from 1,450 square feet to 1,890 square-feet and up to four bedrooms.

Lake Las Vegas will kick off Memorial Day weekend with its annual Pets & Pancakes event at the ...
Lake Las Vegas to kick off Memorial Day weekend
Lake Las Vegas is bringing back one of Henderson’s most pet-friendly traditions — Pets Pancakes! The community’s annual event at the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club includes breakfast from celebrity chef Scott Commings and both a pet parade and pet fair to benefit Opportunity Village and the Nevada SPCA. Residents, guests and their furry companions are invited to join the fun May 29 beginning at 8 a.m.

Savannah is one of four neighborhoods by Taylor Morrison offered in Summerlin. It is an all sin ...
Taylor Morrison offers four Summerlin neighborhoods
Taylor Morrison, one of nine national homebuilders developing homes in Summerlin offers four neighborhoods throughout the community. Its two newest neighborhoods of Savannah and Cascades are in the community’s newest area of Summerlin West; Jade Ridge is in The Cliffs village; and the Luna collection at Affinity is in the heart of the community in the village of Summerlin Centre.

Luxury apartment community, Parc Haven, has opened in Symphony Park at 250 S. City Parkway. New ...
Aspen Heights announces opening of Parc Haven apartments in Symphony Park
Aspen Heights Partners has announced the opening of the first multifamily residential property to be completed in Symphony Park. Located at 250 S. City Parkway, Parc Haven seeks to provide residences to anyone seeking a desert retreat haven in the middle of the city itself. Preleasing for the property began on April 22.

Stately Home Staging Heidi Carlsen, a designer at Stately Home Staging, says that even a hot re ...
Vegas luxury homebuyers desire turnkey solutions
By Heidi Carlsen Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The housing market in Las Vegas is hotter than it’s been in years, and this, of course, extends to Southern Nevada’s fine array of luxury homes. From MacDonald Highlands to Red Rock Country Club, Las Vegas has some of the most high-end communities available in this region for those with the pocketbook to match.