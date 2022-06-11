106°F
Summer fun at Downtown Summerlin

June 10, 2022 - 5:57 pm
 
As summer heats up, so does the fun at Downtown Summerlin, including the Summerlin Sounds summe ...
As summer heats up, so does the fun at Downtown Summerlin, including the Summerlin Sounds summer concert series every Wednesday through July 13. For information on the free family concert series and other events, visit Summerlin.com. (Summerlin)
Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators, is in full swing all summerlong with scores ...
Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators, is in full swing all summerlong with scores of home games throughout the season. (Summerlin)

As summer heats up, so does the fun at Downtown Summerlin, the dynamic urban center of the Summerlin master-planned community.

Home to 125-plus retailers, restaurants, entertainment and sports venues, Downtown Summerlin is a hot spot for family fun all summerlong.

“It might be hot outside, but the fun never stops at Downtown Summerlin,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience, Summerlin. “The Lawn continues to be a draw for fitness events; the always popular Farmers Market continues every Saturday morning under the shaded pavilion; and several restaurants offer shaded and misted outdoor dining — along with our evening concerts and baseball games that keep the fun going after the sun goes down.”

The Summerlin Sounds summer concert series kicked off June 8 and runs every Wednesday through July 13.

Weekly festivities take place on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin, and all concerts are free and open to the public. The first performance takes the stage at 5:30 p.m. with an acoustic act, followed by the first band set at 7 p.m. and a second set at 8:30 p.m. Families are encouraged to bring blankets and enjoy an evening outdoors.

A sampling of some of the notable artists scheduled to perform include Empire Records with Cam Calloway, Moonshiners with Jase Naron, Velvet Elvis with Richard Mann, Million Dollar Band with Ilan Dvir-Djerassi, Lyte Bryte Band with Phil Stendek and Jeremy Cornwell with Adena Sampson.Space is limited and based on a first-come first-served basis. Visit summerlin.com for details.

On Tuesdays through Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m., Downtown Summerlin hosts Fitness on The Lawn presented by Sikara MedSpa in partnership with TruFusion Summerlin, Pure Barre, lululemon, Fit4Mom and Fabletics! Classes are free and all levels are welcome. The weekly rotation includes yoga, fitness and high-intensity interval training options. Bring your mat, towel and water to end the day outside, finding your center while enjoying an epic Las Vegas sunset — Summerlin-style. For a complete schedule, visit summerlin.com.

Nothing says All-American summer fun more than baseball. Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators, is in full swing all summerlong with scores of home games throughout the season. Postgame fireworks add to the fun and happen on July 2 and 3, Aug. 5 and Sept. 23. Fans can enjoy a robust selection of family-favorite concessions, including favorites from BBQ Mexicana, Walking Taco Stand, The Grill on 1st and 3rd, Flight Deck Burger, Chill Out, Frose and Aviator Ale — to name a few. For game schedule and tickets, visit lasvegasballpark.com

Also at Las Vegas Ballpark is the third annual Battle for Vegas presented by Dollar Loan Center and hosted by Reilly Smith at 7:30 p.m. on July 18. Fans will get the chance to watch their favorite professional athletes “battle” it out for Las Vegas’ ultimate bragging rights, all for a good cause. The evening includes post-game fireworks, a home run derby, a military flyover and more.

One team is led by Reilly Smith of the Vegas Golden Knights and his teammates, and the other team features players and friends from the Las Vegas Raiders. Tickets for the Battle for Vegas Charity Softball Game begin at $35. All tickets can be purchased online at battleforvegas.com, www.ticketmaster.com/event/17005C7799FF14E7 or at the Las Vegas Ballpark ticket office.

Now in its 32nd year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. They include more than 300 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights NHL practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers nearly 110 floor plans in 20 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

