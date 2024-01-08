Summerlin 2023 year in review: Community looks ahead to 2024

The award-winning, top-selling master planned community of Summerlin continued its remarkable, decadeslong trajectory in 2023, capping off another year of milestone development.

The award-winning, top-selling master-planned community of Summerlin continued its remarkable, decadeslong trajectory in 2023, capping off another year of milestone development.

Within the community’s residential sector, 2023 saw the opening of six new neighborhoods offering dozens of new floor plans and the close-out of eight neighborhoods.

At Downtown Summerlin, the community’s urban center, 2023 brought the celebrated opening of 1700 Pavilion, a 10-story Class-A office building that by year-end was 90 percent leased; the opening of Tanager Echo, a new luxury apartment building with nearly 300 residences; and the announcement of a new retail center on the northwest corner of Sahara Avenue and Town Center Drive anchored by a new Whole Foods Market that is under construction.

Summerlin, which is expected to keep its long-held position as one of the country’s best-selling master-planned communities, experienced strong home sales fueled by the opening of new neighborhoods during 2023, most of which are in Summerlin West in the growing districts of Redpoint, Redpoint Square, Kestrel and Kestrel Commons. Those neighborhoods include Cordillera by Toll Brothers, Vertex by Tri Pointe Homes, Osprey Ridge by Richmond American, Vireo by Woodside Homes and Quail Cove by KB Home.

Ascension, a new neighborhood taking shape in Summerlin’s newest village, and The Peaks, located near Town Center Drive and Tropicana Avenue, form a combined development of Toll Brothers and Pulte that began sales in late 2023.

With adding neighborhoods, new home sales in Summerlin remained strong. For adults age 55 and older, new model homes opened for the Cromwell collection at Heritage by Lennar in Stonebridge village. And in Summerlin South, new home opportunities are starting to dwindle at Trilogy by Shea Homes.

An additional eight neighborhoods are nearing final inventory: Arroyo’s Edge, Overlook and Kings Canyon by Tri Pointe Homes, The Arches by Lennar, Acadia Ridge by Toll Brothers, Carmel Cliff by Pulte Homes, Obsidian by Woodside and Crested Canyon by Taylor Morrison.

During 2024, Summerlin anticipates the opening of five new neighborhoods, plus a scattering of parks and open space in Summerlin West, and models opening at Ascension in The Peaks village.

Also, development will start in Summerlin’s newest village, Grand Park, situated along the western edge of Summerlin’s Redpoint and Kestrel districts. It is aptly named for its central gathering place — a truly grand park planned for the heart of the village surrounded by new neighborhoods intertwined with open space. Grand Park will feature timeless architecture inspired by traditional American styles — both classic and modern — with a dash of eclectic from Summerlin’s prestigious line up of builders.

“While Summerlin new home sales sustained strong momentum in 2023 despite a softening market due to rising interest rates, Downtown Summerlin also continued to shine as the community’s central gathering place and a dynamic destination, offering Class-A office, luxury rental apartment homes, shopping, dining and professional sports,” said Frank Stephan, president, Nevada Region for Howard Hughes. “2023 was no exception for Downtown Summerlin underscored by strong visitation, robust leasing demand within retail and office sectors, and continued expansion of new retail at the corner of Sahara Boulevard and Town Center Drive.”

Downtown Summerlin’s retail offerings expanded in 2023 with the addition of 10 new brands, including notables such as Fine Company, Abercrombie &Fitch, Mothership Coffee Roasters, Oba Boba, Dance Dynamics Performance Center, Pharmacy Boardshop and Ethel M Chocolates.

Helping to drive Downtown Summerlin’s annual visitation during 2023 were major events, including the annual Summerlin Festival of Arts, which celebrated its 27th year by expanding to a three-day event in October, with the destination’s seasonal parades: Lunar New Year, Halloween Parade of Mischief, and Lei Day Parade marking Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

2023 also marked progress momentum on Meridian, a new Class-A office campus in Summerlin South offering high visibility near the 215 Beltway in the popular southwest submarket. The project includes two three-story buildings, each spanning 73,500 square feet and connected by a first-floor lobby. The project is slated for completion during the first quarter of this year.

And finally, Howard Hughes, developer of Summerlin, continued to work closely in 2023 with Summerlin master associations and the Summerlin Council to support the initiative to remove nonessential grass throughout the community, consistent with valleywide water conservation efforts. To date, more than 550,000 square feet encompassing 12-plus acres of grass have been removed, saving approximately 30 million gallons of water, annually.

Now, in its 34th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. They include 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; more than a dozen houses of worship representing multiple faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office buildings. The City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark, a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium, is home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers over 100 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

