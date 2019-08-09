Summerlin awards college scholarships to students

The Summerlin Children’s Forum, a nonprofit organization established in 1997 by leaders of the Summerlin master-planned community and its developer, The Howard Hughes Corp., recently awarded college scholarships to three outstanding recent high school graduates who are residents of the community.

Joining executives of The Howard Hughes Corp. are 2019 Summerlin Children’s Forum scholarship recipients. From left are scholarship recipient Bailey Cohen; Randy Ecklund Sr. vice president and executive director, Summerlin Community Association; scholarship recipient Jason Cornish; Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin; scholarship recipient Samantha Schuetze; and Tom Warden, senior vice president, community and government relations, Summerlin. (Summerlin)

They are Jason Cornish, a graduate of Faith Lutheran High School who plans to attend Boise State University in the fall to study business; Samantha Silvia Schuetze, a graduate of Faith Lutheran High School who plans to attend the University of San Diego to study business; and Bailey Cohen, a graduate of Palo Verde High School who will attend the University of California, Davis, to study veterinary science.

Cornish, whose inspiration is the Life is Beautiful music festival in Las Vegas, hopes to intern at the Treefort Music Fest in Boise while learning the business side of music. Schuetze chose the University of San Diego for its “change-making” designation. She hopes to work in the nonprofit sector to improve the lives of the less fortunate. And Cohen, who spent a summer at UC Davis last year, has her eyes set on becoming a veterinarian with a degree in animal science.

Since 1997, the Summerlin Children’s Forum has funded annual scholarships, enrichment grants and special educational programs totaling more than $600,000. The annual scholarship program is open to all graduating high school seniors who reside in Summerlin.

“These students are representative of the very best in their respective schools and in their community,” said Tom Warden, senior vice president, community and government relations for Summerlin. “The Summerlin Children’s Forum scholarship is awarded to those who have not only achieved academically but to those who have demonstrated an exemplary level of giving back to their school and their community. We are pleased to recognize the achievements of these students and look forward to the next exciting chapter for these accomplished young residents of our community.”

