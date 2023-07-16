101°F
Provided Content

Summerlin celebrates America’s birthday

Provided Content
July 16, 2023 - 8:51 am
 
Summerlin's Fourth of July parade drew more than 50,000 parade-goers and featured 70 entries.
Summerlin's Fourth of July parade drew more than 50,000 parade-goers and featured 70 entries. (Summerlin)
Developer of Summerlin, Howard Hughes Corp., was a title sponsor of the 29th annual parade.
Developer of Summerlin, Howard Hughes Corp., was a title sponsor of the 29th annual parade. (Summerlin)
Vegas Golden Knight Zach Whitecloud greets parade-goers at the 29th annual Summerlin Council Pa ...
Vegas Golden Knight Zach Whitecloud greets parade-goers at the 29th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic, which was held in the master-planned community on July 4. (Summerlin)
The Stars Wars Clubs of Southern Nevada presented its float named "Star Wars: The Fourth Awakens."
The Stars Wars Clubs of Southern Nevada presented its float named "Star Wars: The Fourth Awakens." (Summerlin)
The Las Vegas Aviators mascots, Spruce and Aviator, made an appearance at the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade.
The Las Vegas Aviators mascots, Spruce and Aviator, made an appearance at the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade. (Summerlin)
The Vegas Golden Knights float was sponsored by City National Bank.
The Vegas Golden Knights float was sponsored by City National Bank. (Summerlin)
Vegas Golden Knight Nicolas Hague waves to more than 50,000 parade-goers.
Vegas Golden Knight Nicolas Hague waves to more than 50,000 parade-goers. (Summerlin)
More than 2,500 people participated in the parade.
More than 2,500 people participated in the parade. (Summerlin)
This year's parade featured 70 entries.
This year's parade featured 70 entries. (Summerlin)
The Vegas Golden Knights had a float in the parade.
The Vegas Golden Knights had a float in the parade. (Summerlin)
Downtown Summerlin sponsored the Indiana Jones float.
Downtown Summerlin sponsored the Indiana Jones float. (Summerlin)
The parade included performers.
The parade included performers. (Summerlin)
American spirit was on full display at the 2023 Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade.
American spirit was on full display at the 2023 Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade. (Summerlin)
Summerlin Vegas Golden Knight Nicolas Hague waves to more than 50,000 parade-goers.
Summerlin Vegas Golden Knight Nicolas Hague waves to more than 50,000 parade-goers.

American spirit was on full display at the 2023 Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, celebrating its 29th year and a time-honored tradition that brought together the Las Vegas community to enjoy the valley’s largest and most colorful community parade.

This year’s parade, held on July 4 in the master-planned community of Summerlin, drew more than 50,000 parade-goers and featured 70 entries, including 20 giant inflatable parade balloons, veteran and military organizations, both patriotic and pop culture-themed floats, performing groups and entries from the Vegas Golden Knights and Las Vegas Aviators.

More than 2,500 people participated in the parade and more than 500 volunteers from dozens of local schools and community groups assisted with parade operations.

The parade is organized by The Summerlin Council, the nonprofit arm of the Summerlin Community Association dedicated to the social, educational and recreational enrichment of residents. Title sponsor is The Howard Hughes Corp./Summerlin.

