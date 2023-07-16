Summerlin celebrates America’s birthday

This year’s Fourth of July Summerlin parade drew more than 50,000 parade-goers and featured 70 entries.

American spirit was on full display at the 2023 Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, celebrating its 29th year and a time-honored tradition that brought together the Las Vegas community to enjoy the valley’s largest and most colorful community parade.

This year’s parade, held on July 4 in the master-planned community of Summerlin, drew more than 50,000 parade-goers and featured 70 entries, including 20 giant inflatable parade balloons, veteran and military organizations, both patriotic and pop culture-themed floats, performing groups and entries from the Vegas Golden Knights and Las Vegas Aviators.

More than 2,500 people participated in the parade and more than 500 volunteers from dozens of local schools and community groups assisted with parade operations.

The parade is organized by The Summerlin Council, the nonprofit arm of the Summerlin Community Association dedicated to the social, educational and recreational enrichment of residents. Title sponsor is The Howard Hughes Corp./Summerlin.