Summerlin celebrates women in homebuilding

With scores of homes under construction in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout Summerlin, more women are taking an increasingly active role in shaping one of America’s premier communities.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin, 10 top national homebuilders are actively building in the community, so it’s no surprise there are many women working in key positions with these homebuilders, each contributing to the quality of homes and the homebuying experience in the community.

“In Summerlin, we are pleased to recognize the growing number of women in the industry — both their professional achievements and their contributions to making Summerlin such a great place to buy a home and establish roots.”

Shanon Gerrity, director of purchasing for Richmond American Homes, which is currently offering one neighborhood with others coming soon in Summerlin, has more than 25 years’ experience in the homebuilding industry. Not only is Gerrity charged with overseeing the purchasing of all supplies and materials for the company, she devotes significant time to the homebuilding nonprofit, HomeAid, as well as the Professional Women in Building Council (PWB) for Southern Nevada Home Builders Association (SNHBA), where she served as the 2019 and 2020 chair. PWB promotes the advancement of women in the construction industry by providing scholarships, mentorship and networking opportunities. Under Gerrity’s leadership, PWB raised more than $18,000 in scholarship funds to advance women in the building and construction industry.

Jen Horton, director of strategic marketing for KB Home’s Las Vegas division, utilizes extensive data to understand demographics, buyer preferences and consumer trends to appeal to future homeowners. Unique to her position, she assists with the design and layout of each community to create beautiful neighborhoods by adding new floor plans and adapting existing floor plans as design preferences shift over time, including the recent work-from-home trend.

Robyn Hogan, vice president of land acquisition for Toll Brothers’ Las Vegas Division, a 22-year homebuilding veteran, joined Toll Brothers in 2018. She recently made the move into land acquisition in 2021, playing a key role in the success of the division, including overseeing all land purchases from The Howard Hughes Corp. and other land sellers throughout the Las Vegas Valley and beyond. Since joining Toll, she has overseen the land purchase of Toll’s actively selling Acadia Ridge and Cordillera neighborhoods, as well as future Toll neighborhoods in Summerlin.

Kendra Saffle, manager of land planning and entitlements for PulteGroup’s Las Vegas division, has worked in the homebuilding industry for more than 25 years. Throughout her career, she has helped to design more than 200 neighborhoods, overseeing the entitlements and civil planning, weekly site visits and coordination of land development with subcontractors.

She also designed, programmed and managed a computer system for American West Co. that allowed her to learn the entire homebuilding process from start to finish. When Pulte acquired American West in 2019, she assumed her current position and has developed a strong appreciation and affinity for Summerlin created by its robust amenity offerings and quality of life.

Rene Archer, customer care representative at Crystal Canyon by Woodside Homes in Summerlin, started her career in the homebuilding industry when she learned how to lay tile from her father, who was a tile mason. For many years, she worked in the trade, laying tile for a number of projects before shifting to customer service for another homebuilder. In 2020, Archer joined Woodside Homes, where she continues to thrive, applying her intimate knowledge of construction to assist homebuyers through the building process.

Tri Pointe Homes, which is currently offering three neighborhoods in Summerlin, counts two women as major contributors to its success in the community. Jessica Crnkovic, senior customer care representative, has worked in the industry for more than six years and is credited with building strong relationships with homebuyers, helping them navigate the homebuying process and performing quality control inspections to ensure buyers are fully satisfied with every aspect of their experience. In fact, Crnkovic’s track record of success earned her Tri Pointe Homes’ Top Dog award in 2021, as well as a promotion.

Erin Scott, area customer care manager for Tri Pointe Homes, is an eight-year veteran of the homebuilding industry. She oversees customer relations at Sandalwood a Summerlin neighborhood, where she has built long-lasting relationships with homeowners. With a commanding knowledge of up-to-date product and home care knowledge, Scott has become the go-to resource for the many buyers and trade partner with which she manages communications.

Amanda Borders, a Las Vegas native who has lived in Summerlin for 25 years, is manager of the Las Vegas Experience Center for Lennar. She has worked in the industry for 18 years and endeavors every day in her position with Lennar to help homebuyers personalize their dream homes. Currently, Lennar offers two neighborhoods in Summerlin.

Now entering its 32nd year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers nearly 120 floor plans in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

