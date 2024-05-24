Outdoor living a hallmark of Summerlin

In the master-planned community of Summerlin, residents place great value on the community’s outdoor lifestyle and its beautiful natural surroundings.

To take advantage of Summerlin's natural beauty and to expand living areas by incorporating the outdoors, Summerlin homebuilders are required to incorporate indoor/outdoor details (Pulte Homes)

In the master-planned community of Summerlin, residents place great value on the community’s outdoor lifestyle and its beautiful natural surroundings. For those reasons, the community’s homebuilders are required to incorporate indoor/outdoor detail into their home designs, including covered patios, loggias and balconies, sun decks and porches and rooftop decks.

“Summerlin’s higher elevation delivers views from many vantage points along with cooler temperatures, making outdoor living especially enjoyable,” said Jenni Pevoto, director of marketing at Summerlin. “We have long recognized the value outdoor living brings to homes in the community, which is why we have always maintained design standards that require features to blend indoor and outdoor living and maximize living areas within the home, while taking advantage of Summerlin’s stunning locale along the western edge of the Las Vegas Valley.”

Many Summerlin homebuilders offer additional features via upgrade packages including custom pools, outdoor kitchens and fireplaces — adding to backyard outdoor enjoyment. And, of course, the community is known for its 200-mile trail system ideal for walking, strolling, running and cycling, while abundant parks, which number more than 300, include all sizes with larger community parks designed to accommodate a variety of sports for youth and adults, including softball, soccer, basketball, tennis, pickleball and volleyball.

Rooftop decks

Featuring unique and highly desirable rooftop deck options, covered balconies and entry courtyards, luxury town homes at Cordillera by Toll Brothers in Summerlin’s Redpoint Square district offer three open-concept design plans from 1,803 square feet to 2,154 square feet, priced from the high $500,000s. Plus, Cordillera will have its own neighborhood pool, exclusive to Cordillera residents.

Rooftop decks are also offered at Blacktail by Pulte Homes in the Kestrel district. These three-story, single-family homes range from 2,338 square feet to 2,572 square feet, priced from the $600,000s. The neighborhood features a private park for residents.

Loggias, miradors, covered patios, balconies

Vireo by Woodside Homes offers five two- and three-story floor plans from approximately 1,441 square feet to 2,034 square feet, priced from the mid-$400,000s to the mid-$500,000s. Vireo floor plans include covered loggias, and in some models, multiple balconies off the great room, dining area and bedrooms. The neighborhood also features open green space.

Nighthawk by KB Home in the district of Kestrel Commons offers six two-story floor plans ranging from 1,720 square feet to 2,466 square feet and priced from the mid-$500,000s. Nighthawk features open green space within the neighborhood, and homes feature covered extended patios to provide a seamless connection with the outdoors.

Backyards

Osprey Ridge by Richmond American Homes offers five unique two-story, single-family floor plans from approximately 2,240 square feet to 2,520 square feet, priced from the high $600,000s — each with a private backyard.

Vertex by Tri Pointe Homes offers convenient and low-maintenance town home living with the added benefit of a private backyard more typical of a single-family home. Located in the Redpoint Square district, Vertex town homes feature four two-story elevations from 1,790 square feet to 1,914 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s.

Neighborhood clubhouses

At Heritage by Lennar, located in the picturesque village of Stonebridge, single-family detached homes for those ages 55-plus, are offered in three single-story elevations that range from 1,232 square feet to 1,422 square feet, priced from the $500,000s. Heritage’s robust offering of amenities include pickleball courts, swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.

At Trilogy by Shea Homes, an age-qualified condominium neighborhood for those ages 55-plus and located in the village of South Square, multiple floor plans offer balconies, including the Summit floor plan that features a wrap-around balcony. Homes at Trilogy offer from 1,538 square feet to 2,748 square feet, priced from $599,000 to the $700,000s. The neighborhood features resort-style living and includes access to a community pool, pickleball courts and bocce ball.

About Summerlin

Now, in its 34th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the 2022-2023 Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers nearly 100 floor plans in approximately 20 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$400,000s to more than $1 million.

For more information, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.