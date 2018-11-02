Sponsored Content

Summerlin Festival of Arts draws 100,000 people

November 2, 2018 - 3:18 pm
 

Approximately 100,000 attended the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts Oct. 13-14 at Downtown Summerlin. It featured more than 100 artists from Southern Nevada and surrounding states. Each artist was selected by a jury of local art experts. The event was packed with fun activities for families, a classic car show and live music.

