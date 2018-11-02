Summerlin Festival of Arts draws 100,000 people

Approximately 100,000 attended the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts Oct. 13-14 at Downtown Summerlin.

A woman admires an artist's work at the Summerlin Festival of Arts, which was held Oct. 13-14. (Summerlin)

An artist works on a painting at the Summerlin Festival of Arts. (Summerlin)

“The Art of the Classic Car” was presented by the Mustang and Classic Ford Club of Las Vegas at the festival. (Summerlin)

There were several children's activities at the event. (Summerlin)

A man looks at art at the Summerlin Festival of Arts. (Summerlin)

Lots of classic cars were show off at the “The Art of the Classic Car” at the festival. (Summerlin)

A festival-goer examines a painting at the festival. (Summerlin)

Las Vegas Aces Buckets poses with children at the annual Summerlin Festival of Arts, which was held Oct. 13-14 at Downtown Summerlin. (Summerlin)

Women look at one of several artists booths at the Summerlin Festival of Arts. (Summerlin)

Children participate in activities at the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts. (Summerlin)

The event included live music. (Summerlin)

A boy creates his own art at the Summerlin Festival of Arts. (Summerlin)

The arts festival offered face-painting. (Summerlin)

Chef Chan Boupha gave live pumpkin and vegetable carving demonstrations at the Summerlin Festival of Arts. (Summerlin)

The festival included pumpkin carving. (Summerlin)

It featured more than 100 artists from Southern Nevada and surrounding states. Each artist was selected by a jury of local art experts. The event was packed with fun activities for families, a classic car show and live music.