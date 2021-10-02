66°F
Provided Content

Summerlin Festival of Arts to be held Oct. 9-10

Provided Content
October 2, 2021 - 7:03 am
 
The Summerlin Festival of Arts in Downtown Summerlin will feature works from more than 100 arti ...
The Summerlin Festival of Arts in Downtown Summerlin will feature works from more than 100 artists, including this painting by Niki Sands. (Summerlin.)
In its 25th year, Summerlin Festival of Arts features the mixed media works of Harut Hakobyan. (Summerlin.)
In its 25th year, Summerlin Festival of Arts features the mixed media works of Harut Hakobyan. (Summerlin.)
Summerlin Photography by Bill Kutcher will be showcased at the Summerlin Festival of Arts Oct. 9-10. (Summerlin.)
Summerlin Photography by Bill Kutcher will be showcased at the Summerlin Festival of Arts Oct. 9-10. (Summerlin.)
Charles Siefert's photography will be featured at the Summerlin Festival of Arts. (Summerlin.)
Charles Siefert's photography will be featured at the Summerlin Festival of Arts. (Summerlin.)
The Summerlin Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin Oct. 9-10. The event features the ...
The Summerlin Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin Oct. 9-10. The event features the works of more than 100 fine artists and craftsmen from Southern Nevada and surrounding states. This jewelry is by Holly Kaufmann-Martinez. (Summerlin.)

After a one-year hiatus in 2020, the Summerlin Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin on Oct. 9 and 10.

The hallmark, outdoor festival, now in its 25th year, features the works of more than 100 fine artists and craftsmen from Southern Nevada and surrounding states, each carefully selected by a jury of local art experts. This free event, which is set on The Lawn and under the Pavilion at Downtown Summerlin, offers free parking and a vibrant, lively atmosphere for the entire family.

“Our 2021 roster includes many popular and returning artists, such as celebrated local painter Niki Sands, jeweler Darren Kensington and photographer Charles Siefert,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin.

“We had an overwhelming number of applicants this year given pent-up demand for artists to showcase their works. In addition to our returning artists, more than 30 percent of the festival’s artists are new to the event and will bring a new level of interest and excitement. Artists showcasing at the Festival work in a variety of mediums, including oil, watercolor, pottery, sculpture, photography, glass and jewelry — all in a mix of contemporary and classic designs. We are thrilled to see Festival of Arts return to The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin next weekend.”

Other activations of interest include digital art workshops presented by alumni and faculty from College of Southern Nevada photography and graphic communications departments, large-format performance visual art by District Artz and live art demonstrations by up-and-coming artists from Bishop Gorman High School. For the science-minded, the award-winning Faith Lutheran High School robotics program and the UNLV Engineering School and Nevada Society of Professional Engineers will offer interactive robotics demonstrations and hands-on science activities.

Interactive art activities for children include create-your-own autumn sand art hosted by the Las Vegas Review-Journal and a fall wreath craft hosted by Discovery Children’s Museum. Meet-and-greets from community mascots, including Summerlin Sam, Mojave Max, Buckets from the Las Vegas Aces, Spruce and Aviator from the Las Vegas Aviators, plus balloon artists and face-painters round out of the Festival’s offerings for kids.

The Art of The Classic Car presented by The Mustang and Classic Ford Club of Las Vegas will have a variety of cars on display along Festival Plaza Drive during the weekend event.

The Las Vegas Famers Market at Downtown Summerlin will host special extended hours Oct. 9 and 10. The Farmers Market features the freshest fruits and vegetables, authentic hand-crafted European-style breads and cakes, as well as local fresh breads and pastries, beets, pasta and fresh-cut flowers. It is under the Pavilion from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Now, entering its 31st year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home to the Golden Knights’ NHL practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark, a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium, is home of the Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers nearly 115 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

For more information on the Summerlin Festival of Arts, visit summerlin.com. Follow live updates and join the social media conversation with #summerlinarts on Twitter: @summerlinlv, facebook.com/summerlinlv and on Instagram: @summerlin.

