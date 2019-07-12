Summerlin Fourth of July parade draws more 40,000

More than 40,000 Southern Nevadans attended the 25th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade on July 4 in Summerlin. The valley’s largest Independence Day parade celebrated its silver anniversary this year with appearances from Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and first lady Kathy Sisolak, U.S. Congresswoman Susie Lee, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman and members of the Las Vegas City Council.

The return of the popular Vegas Golden Knights-themed float featured Knights forwards, Jonathan Marchessault and Ryan Reaves. (Summerlin)

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and first lady Kathy Sisolak, rode in the parade. (Summerlin)

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and her husband, former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman, attended the 25th annual Summerlin Fourth of July parade. (Summerlin)

More than 40,000 Las Vegas Valley residents attended the 25th annual Summerlin Fourth of July parade. (Summerlin)

The event featured various groups that walked in the parade. (Summerlin)

The Summerlin parade marked 25 years July 4. (Summerlin)

The parade featured more than 70 entries. (Summerlin)

Over 16,000 cubic feet of helium was used for the more than 25 giant inflatables. (Summerlin)

More than 2,500 people participated in the parade. (Summerlin)

The parade featured Las Vegas Aviators mascots. (Summerlin)

The parade featured several mascots. (Summerlin)

The parade featured traditional floats, giant inflatable balloons, American military heroes, bands, musical groups and a variety of kids’ favorite storybook and cartoon characters. (Summerlin)

Several local groups participated in the celebration. (Summerlin)

More than 500 volunteers from dozens of local schools and community groups assisted with parade operations. (Summerlin)

The parade featured many youth groups. (Summerlin)

Several area school bands marched in the Fourth of July parade. (Summerlin)

Summerlin Summerlin annual Fourth of July parade celebrated 25 years.

Summerlin The parade was organized by The Summerlin Council, the nonprofit arm of the Summerlin Community Association.

Among the more than 70 entries, the parade featured the return of the popular Vegas Golden Knights-themed float sponsored by City National Bank. Knights forwards riding the float included Jonathan Marchessault and Ryan Reaves. Other sports celebrities who made appearances this year included WNBA Las Vegas Aces star players A’ja Wilson and Jackie Young; mascots from the Las Vegas Aviators, the city’s Triple-A professional baseball team and affiliate of the Oakland Athletics; and the Las Vegas Lights Football Club of the United Soccer League.

The parade featured traditional floats, giant inflatable balloons, American military heroes, bands, musical groups and a variety of kids’ favorite storybook and cartoon characters. More than 2,500 people participated in the parade and more than 500 volunteers from dozens of local schools and community groups assisted with parade operations. Over 16,000 cubic feet of helium was used for the more than 25 giant inflatables.

This year, in honor of the 25th anniversary, several new entries were added to the parade roster, including “Cheers to 25 Years float featuring the Desert Angels gospel choir;” “Mary Poppins’ Jolly Holiday;” “Soaring with Dumbo;” “Mamma Mia Dance Party;” “The Wiz: Ease on Down the Road;” “Apollo Moon Landing 50th Anniversary;” “Fortnite Dance Challenge;” and appearances by Buzz and Woody, the “Descendants” and Las Vegas Kaminari Taiko. In addition, parade organizers featured a “Flashback Float.” The float, selected by the public through an online voting process, was “Undersea Jubilee,” an iconic crowd favorite that was brought out of retirement for one more procession through Summerlin in honor of this special anniversary.

Returning to the parade this year were fan favorites “The Fourth Awakens” float featuring the Neon City Garrison Star Wars costuming club; “Aladdin’s Magic Carpet;” “The Greatest Show Circus Extravaganza;” “1980s Flashback;” “America Standing Tall” float featuring a 15-foot Miss Stars and Stripes; Guan Strong Lion Arts traditional Chinese dancers; Southern Nevada Military Vehicle Association; Danza Del Carrizo Native American performing group; the Clark and Palo Verde High School marching bands; and “A Salute to the Military” float featuring servicemen and women from Nellis Air Force Base. Members of the Marine Corps League and Veterans of Foreign Wars also participated in the festivities.

The parade, which was open to the public, was organized by The Summerlin Council, the nonprofit arm of the Summerlin Community Association dedicated to the social, educational and recreational enrichment of residents.

Title Sponsor was The Howard Hughes Corp./Summerlin. Premier Sponsor is QI Security Services. Major sponsors included Station Casinos; Summerlin Hospital and Medical Center; Pardee Homes; Nevada State Bank; Hanratty Law Group; Palmer Electric; Par 3 Landscape; Brightview Landscape; LandCare; One Hour A/C &Heating; Red Rock Fertility; LKG Law Firm; Las Vegas Sports Park; Downtown Summerlin; and city of Las Vegas.