Summerlin helps to collect toys for foster care kids

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of Summerlin, is once again participating in a special toy drive to brighten the holidays for children in Southern Nevada.

Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly, center, gathers with employees of The Howard Hughes Corp. last year to collect donated toys. The annual drive is organized by Weekly for children who are in foster care. (Summerlin)

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of Summerlin, is participating again in a special toy drive to brighten the holidays for children in Southern Nevada.

According to Tom Warden, senior vice president of community and government relations for Summerlin, the community is accepting new, unwrapped toys at Downtown Summerlin for the Joys of Christmas, the fifth annual toy drive organized by Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly for the children of the Department of Family Services who are in foster care.

“Our community’s response to this effort is historically strong, and we expect this year to be no different,” Warden said. “We are proud and honored to support Commissioner Weekly’s initiative to ensure that every child in Southern Nevada has a gift this holiday season. Most importantly, we invite everyone to join us. It takes an entire community to make a difference for these kids.”

Toys must be unwrapped and dropped off by the end of day on Dec. 14. Toy drop-off locations are the following:

■ Downtown Summerlin Concierge, in the breezeway of One Summerlin; 702-832-1055; open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

■ Summerlin Corporate office, 10801 W. Charleston Blvd., third floor; 702-791-4000; open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

■ Summerlin HOA South, in the breezeway, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive, Suite 340; open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

■ Summerlin HOA North, 2120 Snow Trail; open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

■ The Ridges Custom Homesite Sales Center, 11277 Marble Ridge Drive; 702-255-2500; open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to Weekly, more than 20,000 toys have been collected over the past several years.

“Thanks to the generosity of Southern Nevada, and in particular, The Howard Hughes Corp. and Summerlin for their ongoing support, we are able to give our kids a happy holiday,” he said. “Donating a toy is a small gesture that always puts a big smile on the faces of those who receive it. We encourage everyone in Summerlin to join us this year in making the holidays a little brighter for others in our community.”

Summerlin offers nearly 100 floor plans in 35 neighborhoods in eight villages: The Ridges, The Cliffs, The Paseos, The Canyons, Reverence, Summerlin Centre, South Square and Stonebridge.

Homes are available in a variety of styles, from single-family homes to town homes, from 874 to more than 5,000 square feet, priced from the high $200,000s to more than $1 million. Visit Summerlin.com for more information.