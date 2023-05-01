Summerlin home in The Ridges lists for $6.95M

A Summerlin home in The Ridges has hit the market for $6.95 million.

A Summerlin home has hit the market for $6.95 million. Lorie Borges with the Hellmuth Borges Team at Huntington & Ellis, A Real Estate Agency has been selected to represent the home, located at 24 Painted Feather Way sitting on Bear’s Best Golf Course in Arrowhead, a prestigious gated subdivision of Summerlin’s exclusive community, The Ridges.

The resort-style estate includes an oversized glass room big enough for a fully equipped gym, a private theater room with upgraded high-performance equipment, a temperature-controlled wine cellar and a built-in entertainer’s wet bar with custom dark wood espresso cabinetry.

“From its state-of-the-art wellness features to its upscale amenities that are typically only available in resorts, this estate brings the luxuries of the Strip to the comfort of your own home,” Borges said. Located in the center of the home, a private courtyard provides an alluring space for relaxation and privacy with an in-ground soaking spa surrounded by stone features, lush greenery and lounge seating.

“The Tuscan estate’s new-age design seamlessly blends its traditional foundation with contemporary accents, resulting in a synthesis of unparalleled craftsmanship and the utmost attention to detail,” Borges said. “With some of its finishes internationally imported, the home is truly the only of its kind.”

Spanning across six bedrooms, seven baths, a five-car garage and 9,249 square feet of indoor living space, the estate flaunts handcrafted stone flooring and staircases, Baccarat chandeliers, high ceilings with custom wood inlays and sweeping views of the Strip visible from the backyard and primary balcony.

Upon entering the estate, an arched walkway with custom stone flooring leads to the foyer. Down the hall is the vast living area and dining room with stone walls, double-story windows, a custom fireplace and Restoration Hardware chandeliers.

The newly remodeled kitchen exudes luxury and functionality with Scavolini custom cabinets imported from Italy and top-of-the-line Wolf appliances, including an espresso maker, steam oven, warming drawer, three ovens and range hood, Sub Zero dual refrigerators, four freezer drawers and four produce drawers, providing ample storage space.

Accessible through both the polished stone staircase and main elevator, the home’s second level features a lone secondary bedroom accessible only through the atrium, with the primary and two en suite bedrooms with custom-tiled showers, walk-in closets and upscale custom flooring. The second level also features a covered outdoor terrace with a fireplace that wraps around the home overlooking the backyard’s city, mountain and Strip views.

Secluded toward the back of the home is the primary suite, offering vaulted ceilings, a lounge area and custom lighting fixtures. The resort-style bath includes dual sinks, custom cabinetry, a large standalone spa tub and an oversized walk-in shower equipped with a rainfall shower head and floor-to-ceiling honed and polished granite. Just a few steps away is the completely renovated walk-in closet, with a washer and dryer, glass casings and sparkling chandeliers giving the closet a luxurious hotel vibe.

The estate is complemented by a relaxing resort-style backyard with mountain, city and Strip views. Retractable glass pocket doors open to the backyard retreat, which includes a glistening infinity pool, multiple sunken seating and entertainment areas, a custom fire pit and bar seating to the inside custom wet bar for easy serving and access to the kitchen.

For more information about 24 Painted Feather Way or to inquire about a tour, visit huntingtonandellis.com.

