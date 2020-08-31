Summerlin homebuilders win Gold Nugget awards

Two model homes and one custom home in Summerlin won top honors in the 57th annual Pacific Coast Builders Conference Gold Nugget awards for 2020 – the industry standard for architects, builders, interior designers, developers and planners within the residential real estate sector.

Two model homes and one custom home in Summerlin won top honors at the 57th annual Pacific Coast Builders Conference Gold Nugget Awards for 2020 — the industry standard for architects, builders, interior designers, developers and planners within the residential real estate sector.

The Overlook Collection at Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers in The Mesa village took home the Gold Nugget for Best Single Family Detached Home (3,000 square feet to 3,499 square feet), and Sandalwood Plan Two by Pardee Homes in the village of Stonebridge won a Gold Nugget for Best Interior Merchandising of a Model Home ($500,000 to $800,000). Celebrity designer Bobby Berk was the project’s interior designer of record.

And the Chowa Concept Home by Woodside Homes in The Ridges, won Gold in the Innovative Housing category.

Summerlin won an Award of Merit in the Best Master-Planned Community category, and Sandalwood by Pardee Homes, Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers, Trilogy by Shea Homes and The Chowa Concept Home by Woodside Homes received a combined 15 Awards of Merit in several categories.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin, the community’s all-star roster of national and award-winning homebuilders, has long been a part of the community’s development mantra, ensuring quality, innovative and progressive home design.

“Our hats are off to Pardee Homes, Toll Brothers, Woodside Homes and Shea Homes for their outstanding efforts, and we are proud their neighborhoods and beautiful homes are right here in Summerlin.”

Awards of Merit were granted to Sandalwood for Best Merchandising of a Model Home ($500,000 to $800,000 square feet), Best Single-Family Detached Home (3,500 square feet to 4,500 square feet) and Best Residential Detached Collection of the Year.

Marked by luxurious finishes and touches at every turn, Sandalwood homes offer modern, open floor plans from 3,151 square feet to 4,454 square with three to five bedrooms and 3½ to 5½ baths. All floor plans feature a three-car garage and include an abundance of indoor/outdoor living space to take advantage of the area’s gorgeous scenery and expansive views. Sandalwood homes are priced from the high $700,000s.

Awards of Merit were given to The Overlook Collection at Mesa Ridge (Bridge and Sandstone floor plans) for Best Interior Merchandising of a Model Home ($500,000 to $800,000), Best Single-Family Detached Home (3,500 square feet to 4,500 square feet) for The Viewpoint Collection (Arnight floor plan), Best indoor/Outdoor Lifestyle for a Home for The Overlook Collection (Sandstone floor plan), Best Interior Merchandising of a Model Home ($800,000 to $1 million) and Best Residential Detached Collection of the Year for The Overlook Collection.

A gated enclave of 322 modern one- and two-story homes, Mesa Ridge features six model homes that showcase a sampling of the neighborhood’s 14 unique designs with open floor plans from 2,970 square feet to 5,007 square feet within four distinct collections and priced from the mid-$800,000s.

An Award of Merit was given to Trilogy’s Radiant floor plan for Best Interior Merchandising of a Model Home ($500,000 to $80,000). Trilogy, a gated age-qualified neighborhood with abundant amenities catering to those 55 and older, features 354 attached homes in three distinct collections encompassing a total of 13 unique single floor plans, from paired, courtyard and vertical duplex plans from 1,538 square feet to 2,915 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s.

