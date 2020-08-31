79°F
Provided Content

Summerlin homebuilders win Gold Nugget awards

Provided Content
August 31, 2020 - 8:45 am
 

Two model homes and one custom home in Summerlin won top honors at the 57th annual Pacific Coast Builders Conference Gold Nugget Awards for 2020 — the industry standard for architects, builders, interior designers, developers and planners within the residential real estate sector.

The Overlook Collection at Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers in The Mesa village took home the Gold Nugget for Best Single Family Detached Home (3,000 square feet to 3,499 square feet), and Sandalwood Plan Two by Pardee Homes in the village of Stonebridge won a Gold Nugget for Best Interior Merchandising of a Model Home ($500,000 to $800,000). Celebrity designer Bobby Berk was the project’s interior designer of record.

And the Chowa Concept Home by Woodside Homes in The Ridges, won Gold in the Innovative Housing category.

Summerlin won an Award of Merit in the Best Master-Planned Community category, and Sandalwood by Pardee Homes, Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers, Trilogy by Shea Homes and The Chowa Concept Home by Woodside Homes received a combined 15 Awards of Merit in several categories.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin, the community’s all-star roster of national and award-winning homebuilders, has long been a part of the community’s development mantra, ensuring quality, innovative and progressive home design.

“Our hats are off to Pardee Homes, Toll Brothers, Woodside Homes and Shea Homes for their outstanding efforts, and we are proud their neighborhoods and beautiful homes are right here in Summerlin.”

Awards of Merit were granted to Sandalwood for Best Merchandising of a Model Home ($500,000 to $800,000 square feet), Best Single-Family Detached Home (3,500 square feet to 4,500 square feet) and Best Residential Detached Collection of the Year.

Marked by luxurious finishes and touches at every turn, Sandalwood homes offer modern, open floor plans from 3,151 square feet to 4,454 square with three to five bedrooms and 3½ to 5½ baths. All floor plans feature a three-car garage and include an abundance of indoor/outdoor living space to take advantage of the area’s gorgeous scenery and expansive views. Sandalwood homes are priced from the high $700,000s.

Awards of Merit were given to The Overlook Collection at Mesa Ridge (Bridge and Sandstone floor plans) for Best Interior Merchandising of a Model Home ($500,000 to $800,000), Best Single-Family Detached Home (3,500 square feet to 4,500 square feet) for The Viewpoint Collection (Arnight floor plan), Best indoor/Outdoor Lifestyle for a Home for The Overlook Collection (Sandstone floor plan), Best Interior Merchandising of a Model Home ($800,000 to $1 million) and Best Residential Detached Collection of the Year for The Overlook Collection.

A gated enclave of 322 modern one- and two-story homes, Mesa Ridge features six model homes that showcase a sampling of the neighborhood’s 14 unique designs with open floor plans from 2,970 square feet to 5,007 square feet within four distinct collections and priced from the mid-$800,000s.

An Award of Merit was given to Trilogy’s Radiant floor plan for Best Interior Merchandising of a Model Home ($500,000 to $80,000). Trilogy, a gated age-qualified neighborhood with abundant amenities catering to those 55 and older, features 354 attached homes in three distinct collections encompassing a total of 13 unique single floor plans, from paired, courtyard and vertical duplex plans from 1,538 square feet to 2,915 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s.

Marking its 30th anniversary in 2020, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. They include more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home to the Vegas Golden Knights NHL practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark, a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium, is home to the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers more than 160 floor plans in 34 neighborhoods throughout 10 distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the low $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

THE LATEST
The new home offices will be unveiled at the Reserves at Inspirada and the Stonegate at Summerl ...
KB debuts new home office concept
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

Recognizing the trend of people working from home during the COVID-19 crisis, KB Home has unveiled plans to build houses with a specially designed office that will be offered in Las Vegas this fall.

Merlin Custom Home Builders
Merlin wins national award for Lake Las Vegas Home
Provided Content

Merlin Custom Home Builders was awarded the Gold Nugget Award of Merit for Best Custom Home over 8,000 square feet at the 2020 Pacific Coast Builders Conference virtual awards ceremony held on July 24. Merlin received the builder’s award for its “Water’s Edge” Show Home at Lake Las Vegas.

Cadence offers quick move-in options
Provided Content

Spend less time dreaming of a new home and more time loving your new space with quick move-in options available at Cadence.

American Homes 4 Rent has opened Cactus Cliff community, its second Las Vegas Valley neighborho ...
American Homes 4 Rent opens new community
Provided Content

American Homes 4 Rent has opened its Cactus Cliff community. The company builds single-family rental home communities. Cactus Cliff is AH4R’s 54th new rental home community, and its second in the Las Vegas market as it builds upon the success of its nearby Big Buffalo.

Chris Bishop
Liability protections could save small businesses
By Chris Bishop Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Since the first days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nevada’s small-business community dedicated itself to making products and offering essential services to meet the needs of families across the state. And now, small businesses face a legal threat that could compromise their stability — or even drive them out of business.

The eighth annual Golf 4 The Kids Tournament is slated for Oct. 19 at Anthem Country Club. (Gol ...
Golf 4 The Kids Charity planned for Oct. 19 at Anthem
Provided Content

The eighth annual Golf 4 The Kids Tournament presented by Roseman University of Health Sciences and CSL Behring is slated for Oct. 19 and is limited to 120 golfers, who will experience Anthem Country Club’s Hale Irwin-Keith Foster-designed par-72 championship golf course.

This Summerlin resident was featured in the 2020 Dogs of Downtown Summerlin calendar. The 2021 ...
Meet the 2021 dogs of Downtown Summerlin
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin has chosen 13 pups for its third annual Dogs of Downtown Summerlin social contest. The dogs will be featured in the 2021 calendar. The photo shoot will be held Aug. 24 and Aug. 30.

Trilogy in Summerlin showcases its three new floor plans. The age-qualified community is offeri ...
Trilogy in Summerlin showcases new floor plans
Provided Content

Trilogy in Summerlin will hold a grand opening for its three new home models in its Luxe Collection: Luster, Radiant and the redesigned Splendor floor plan.

Richmond American Homes Amberock by Richmond American Homes opened in Lake Las Vegas. It's the ...
Richmond American debuts Hillside Collection in Lake Las Vegas
Provided Content

Richmond American Homes has opened Amberock, its first neighborhood in Lake Las Vegas. Amberock’s collection of hillside homes offer sweeping views of the community and surrounding mountain ranges. The neighborhood, which has already sold five homes, offers eight single-family and paired floor plans with three to four bedrooms, 2½ baths and two-car garages. Amberock’s plans range in size from 1,470 square feet to 1,910 square feet with special pricing available prior to the opening of model homes this fall.

Nearly 30 homes in Summerlin are available for immediate move-in, including Affinity by Taylor ...
Summerlin has new homes ready for move-in
Provided Content

The master-planned community of Summerlin offers nearly 160 floor plans in 34 neighborhoods throughout 10 distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million. And, for those looking for quick occupancy, there are nearly 30 new homes, including several upgraded model homes, available for immediate move-in.