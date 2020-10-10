Summerlin homes offer multiuse garage spaces

The garage may be one of a home’s hardest-working spaces. According to a survey by Impulse Research, 55 percent of Americans spend between one and two hours each week in the garage working on hobbies, repairs or other activities. A standard two-car garage in an average-sized home comprises approximately 13 to 15 percent of the home’s overall square footage. And the average garage door opens and closes three to five times each day — or approximately 1,500 times per year.

The Sandstone floor plan at Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers in the Mesa village features a built-in postal drop outside the garage that allows packages and other deliverables to be dropped directly into the garage for safekeeping. (Summerlin)

The garage may be one of a home’s hardest-working spaces. According to a survey by Impulse Research, 55 percent of Americans spend between one and two hours each week in the garage working on hobbies, repairs or other activities. A standard two-car garage in an average-sized home comprises approximately 13 to 15 percent of the home’s overall square footage. And the average garage door opens and closes three to five times each day — or approximately 1,500 times per year.

With nearly 150 floor plans in 31 neighborhoods throughout ten distinct villages, the master-planned community of Summerlin offers homes in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million. And most of those homes offer an array of two-, three- or even four-car garage configurations for those seeking the ultimate garage space.

Consider three Summerlin neighborhoods that offer three-car, tandem garages with extra length that creates an option to convert the space into an extra bedroom or flex space: the Montara model at Bixby Creek by Woodside Homes in the village of Stonebridge; Plan Two at Terra Luna by Pardee Homes in The Cliffs village; and the Palermo model at Starling by Pulte Homes in the village of Stonebridge.

Or check out the Sandstone floor plan at Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers in The Mesa village with a built-in postal drop in the garage for packages and other deliveries. And the Monterey model at Fairway Hills by Toll Brothers in The Ridges village features a three-car garage with its own bicycle workshop.

And just for fun, here is one more factoid about garages. These five famous and now giant companies were all started in garages: Apple, Disney, Amazon, Google and Harley-Davidson. Who knew?

