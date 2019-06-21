Summerlin is cooler, literally

It’s a fact. The temperature in Summerlin is cooler than most other parts of the valley. That, according to Todd Lericos, meteorologist in charge for the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Las Vegas, on average, the temperature drops 3.57 degrees for every 1,000-foot increase in elevation. Because the elevation of Summerlin is about 3,500 feet above sea level — with areas of the community topping out at more than 4,400 feet — the community enjoys cooler temperatures year-round as compared to other parts of the valley, particularly the east side, where the elevation averages between 1,500 feet and 2,000 feet above sea level.

Residents of Summerlin enjoy year-round cooler temperatures and a greater variety of naturally occurring vegetation. (Summerlin)

Residents of Summerlin enjoy year-round cooler temperatures and a greater variety of naturally occurring vegetation. (Summerlin)

The view of the Las Vegas Strip and valley from the foothills of Summerlin underscore the community’s higher elevation. (Summerlin)

It’s a fact. The temperature in Summerlin is cooler than most other parts of the valley.

According to Todd Lericos, meteorologist in charge for the National Weather Service forecast office in Las Vegas, on average, the temperature drops 3.57 degrees for every 1,000-foot increase in elevation. Because the elevation of Summerlin is about 3,500 feet above sea level — with areas of the community topping out at more than 4,400 feet — the community enjoys cooler temperatures year-round compared with other parts of the valley, particularly the east side, where the elevation averages between 1,500 feet and 2,000 feet above sea level. That means there can be a difference of approximately 7 to 10 degrees from one side of the valley to the other.

By contrast, the elevation of McCarran International Airport is about 2,500 feet, making Summerlin cooler than the center of the valley by up nearly 4 to more than 7 degrees.

“You can actually see the rise in elevation when you’re on the Summerlin Parkway looking east,” Lericos said. “While Summerlin’s higher elevation is visible, its temperature difference is palpable as a 7-degree swing can make a big difference, particularly during the summer months.”

Summerlin sits along the elevated western rim of the valley at the base of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. In comparison, the Las Vegas Strip is approximately 2,000 feet above sea level, and Henderson is generally between 1,500 feet and 2,000 feet above sea level.

Henderson’s higher elevations in the McDonald Highland and Anthem neighborhoods average 2,400 feet and 2,800 feet above sea level, respectively. That means it’s cooler in Summerlin year-round, a benefit not lost on Summerlin residents who appreciate the community’s cooler summer temperatures — both day and night.

“In general, people who live in Summerlin will feel a distinct difference in the temperature compared to other parts of the valley,” said Julie Cleaver, senior vice president of planning and design for Summerlin.

“Cooler temperatures also support a wider variety of naturally-occurring vegetation, which is visible in the beautiful desert areas near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area,” she said. “We have a built-in advantage. Not only do we enjoy cooler temperatures, the higher elevation delivers amazing views from scores of vantage points throughout the community. Yet another benefit of living above it all.”

Cooler Summerlin temperatures make it more inviting for residents to enjoy more than 150 miles of walking, jogging and cycling trails that connect the community’s villages, neighborhoods, schools and shopping centers. With the outdoor recreational amenities, many homes in Summerlin include significant indoor-outdoor space via architectural elements such as porches, covered patios and courtyards that encourage people to step outside and enjoy their immediate surroundings.

Developed by The Howard Hughes Corp., Summerlin began to take shape in 1990 and has ranked in the country’s top 10 best-selling master-planned communities for nearly two decades. Located along the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley, Summerlin encompasses 22,500 acres with approximately 6,000 gross acres still remaining to accommodate future growth, including infrastructure, open space and common areas, all within the master plan.

The community is home to nearly 100,000 residents. Amenities include more than 250 neighborhood and village parks, more than 150 completed miles of trails, 27 public and private schools, 14 houses of worship, 10 golf courses, shopping centers, medical and cultural facilities, business parks and dozens of actively selling floor plans. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes — priced from the $300,000s to more than $2.5 million.

For information on custom homesites in The Ridges, call 702-255-2500. Luxury apartment homes offer monthly rents starting from the $900s. Visit summerlin.com for more information.